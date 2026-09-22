Mets Make Long-Term Decision On Interim Manager Andy Green

The grass isn't always greener elsewhere (yes, we're making that joke).

The New York Mets announced on Tuesday afternoon that they've named interim manager Andy Green their full-time skipper. Green inked a three-year extension with the Mets that runs through the 2029 MLB season.

"Andy has connected with and pushed our players to perform, despite the disappointment of the season," Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement, according to MLB.com. "Over the last several months, he has brought discipline, accountability and positivity to the clubhouse, attributes we were seeking in our next manager."

Green was named New York's interim manager on June 26 in the wake of manager Carlos Mendoza being fired given the team's 34-47 start. Since Green took over as manager, the Mets are 37-38.

The Mets mark Green's second full-time managerial stint as he was previously the manager of the San Diego Padres from 2016-19, accumulating a combined 274-366 record.

"When I accepted the interim role, I didn’t anticipate it becoming permanent, but the more time I spent with our players and staff, the clearer it became that this is where my passion and experience could make the greatest impact," Green said in a statement.

Green's MLB coaching career began in 2015, as he was the third base coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks. After being fired by the Padres in Sept. 2019, Green became the bench coach for the Milwaukee Brewers, a position he'd hold from 2020-23 before joining the Mets as the Senior Vice President for Player Development for the 2024 season. Green actually finished his MLB career as a player with the Mets in 2009.

The Mets are 71-85, good for last place in the National League East. They've missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.