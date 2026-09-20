Major League Baseball
Red Sox Clinch Playoff Spot, Bounce Back After Horrid Start To Season
Major League Baseball

Red Sox Clinch Playoff Spot, Bounce Back After Horrid Start To Season

Updated Sep. 20, 2026 10:11 p.m. ET

As the Boston Red Sox celebrated an improbable postseason berth at Tropicana Field, with Champagne and beer flowing all around, the clubhouse soundtrack seemed appropriate.

"Stayin’ Alive.’’

"I think that pretty much says it all,’’ left fielder Roman Anthony said Sunday. "We pretty much stayed alive when nobody else thought we could. Now here we are.’’

The Red Sox were 32-46 and 15 1/2 games back in the AL East race on June 24. They have since gone 52-25 and will be in the playoffs.

The Red Sox lost 5-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays in their series finale, so couldn’t take care of things themselves. But about an hour after the game finished, the Houston Astros lost 4-2 to the Atlanta Braves, allowing the Red Sox to secure a wild-card spot.

 

Shortly after the Astros-Braves result went final, Red Sox players, coaches and staff members gathered near the Tropicana Field mound for a team photograph.

"I really don’t care how we got in, as long as we got in,’’ shortstop Trevor Story said.

Interim manager Chad Tracy was in place for much of the turnaround. Since being appointed on April 26 following the dismissal of Alex Cora, the Red Sox have gone 74-55.

"Look, we were not in a good spot,’’ Tracy said. "We were not playing good ball. But it shows you that if you stick to it, good things can happen. I couldn’t be more proud of this group.’’

First baseman Willson Contreras said he kept the faith, even when things trended downward, and the reward was sweet.

"It’s hard not to have some tears over this,’’ Contreras said. "It’s a great accomplishment, but I don’t want this team to stop here. I want to keep going. We have proven that you can get hot and overcome a lot of big odds.’’

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

share
recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres

    Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres

    MLB Trending Image: Aaron Judge Is Back On The IL, Putting His Decision To Skip Rehab Assignment Into Focus

    Aaron Judge Is Back On The IL, Putting His Decision To Skip Rehab Assignment Into Focus

    MLB Trending Image: Atlanta Braves Clinch 8th Playoff Berth In 9 Years With Win Over Astros

    Atlanta Braves Clinch 8th Playoff Berth In 9 Years With Win Over Astros

  2. MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Red Sox Join The Postseason Party

    2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Red Sox Join The Postseason Party

    MLB Trending Image: Yankees' Aaron Judge Has Injury Setback, Back To IL

    Yankees' Aaron Judge Has Injury Setback, Back To IL

    MLB Trending Image: Shohei Ohtani Making 'Productive' Swing Progress, Hasn't Faced Pitching Yet

    Shohei Ohtani Making 'Productive' Swing Progress, Hasn't Faced Pitching Yet

  3. MLB Trending Image: Dodgers Closer Edwin Diaz Returns After Missing Month With Neck Injury

    Dodgers Closer Edwin Diaz Returns After Missing Month With Neck Injury

    MLB Trending Image: Misiorowski Powers Brewers To A 4th Straight NL Central Title

    Misiorowski Powers Brewers To A 4th Straight NL Central Title

    MLB Trending Image: Here's Which MLB Teams Have Been Eliminated From Postseason Contention

    Here's Which MLB Teams Have Been Eliminated From Postseason Contention

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres
MLB Trending Image: Aaron Judge Is Back On The IL, Putting His Decision To Skip Rehab Assignment Into Focus
Aaron Judge Is Back On The IL, Putting His Decision To Skip Rehab Assignment Into Focus
MLB Trending Image: Atlanta Braves Clinch 8th Playoff Berth In 9 Years With Win Over Astros
Atlanta Braves Clinch 8th Playoff Berth In 9 Years With Win Over Astros
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 MLB Rookie Of The Year Odds: McGonigle, Stewart Favored

2026 MLB Rookie Of The Year Odds: McGonigle, Stewart Favored

recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres

    Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres

    MLB Trending Image: Aaron Judge Is Back On The IL, Putting His Decision To Skip Rehab Assignment Into Focus

    Aaron Judge Is Back On The IL, Putting His Decision To Skip Rehab Assignment Into Focus

    MLB Trending Image: Atlanta Braves Clinch 8th Playoff Berth In 9 Years With Win Over Astros

    Atlanta Braves Clinch 8th Playoff Berth In 9 Years With Win Over Astros

  2. MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Red Sox Join The Postseason Party

    2026 MLB Playoff Picture, Standings: Red Sox Join The Postseason Party

    MLB Trending Image: Yankees' Aaron Judge Has Injury Setback, Back To IL

    Yankees' Aaron Judge Has Injury Setback, Back To IL

    MLB Trending Image: Shohei Ohtani Making 'Productive' Swing Progress, Hasn't Faced Pitching Yet

    Shohei Ohtani Making 'Productive' Swing Progress, Hasn't Faced Pitching Yet

  3. MLB Trending Image: Dodgers Closer Edwin Diaz Returns After Missing Month With Neck Injury

    Dodgers Closer Edwin Diaz Returns After Missing Month With Neck Injury

    MLB Trending Image: Misiorowski Powers Brewers To A 4th Straight NL Central Title

    Misiorowski Powers Brewers To A 4th Straight NL Central Title

    MLB Trending Image: Here's Which MLB Teams Have Been Eliminated From Postseason Contention

    Here's Which MLB Teams Have Been Eliminated From Postseason Contention

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Padres
MLB Trending Image: Aaron Judge Is Back On The IL, Putting His Decision To Skip Rehab Assignment Into Focus
Aaron Judge Is Back On The IL, Putting His Decision To Skip Rehab Assignment Into Focus
MLB Trending Image: Atlanta Braves Clinch 8th Playoff Berth In 9 Years With Win Over Astros
Atlanta Braves Clinch 8th Playoff Berth In 9 Years With Win Over Astros
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panthers vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Panthers vs. FalconsWatch Eagles vs. Titans on FOX One Watch Eagles vs. TitansWatch Vikings vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. BearsWatch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs. CardinalsWatch Commanders vs. Cowboys on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes