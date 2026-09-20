Red Sox Clinch Playoff Spot, Bounce Back After Horrid Start To Season

As the Boston Red Sox celebrated an improbable postseason berth at Tropicana Field, with Champagne and beer flowing all around, the clubhouse soundtrack seemed appropriate.

"Stayin’ Alive.’’

"I think that pretty much says it all,’’ left fielder Roman Anthony said Sunday. "We pretty much stayed alive when nobody else thought we could. Now here we are.’’

The Red Sox were 32-46 and 15 1/2 games back in the AL East race on June 24. They have since gone 52-25 and will be in the playoffs.

The Red Sox lost 5-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays in their series finale, so couldn’t take care of things themselves. But about an hour after the game finished, the Houston Astros lost 4-2 to the Atlanta Braves, allowing the Red Sox to secure a wild-card spot.

Shortly after the Astros-Braves result went final, Red Sox players, coaches and staff members gathered near the Tropicana Field mound for a team photograph.

"I really don’t care how we got in, as long as we got in,’’ shortstop Trevor Story said.

Interim manager Chad Tracy was in place for much of the turnaround. Since being appointed on April 26 following the dismissal of Alex Cora, the Red Sox have gone 74-55.

"Look, we were not in a good spot,’’ Tracy said. "We were not playing good ball. But it shows you that if you stick to it, good things can happen. I couldn’t be more proud of this group.’’

First baseman Willson Contreras said he kept the faith, even when things trended downward, and the reward was sweet.

"It’s hard not to have some tears over this,’’ Contreras said. "It’s a great accomplishment, but I don’t want this team to stop here. I want to keep going. We have proven that you can get hot and overcome a lot of big odds.’’

Reporting by The Associated Press.