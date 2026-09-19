Major League Baseball
Dodgers Closer Edwin Diaz Returns After Missing Month With Neck Injury
Major League Baseball

Dodgers Closer Edwin Diaz Returns After Missing Month With Neck Injury

Published Sep. 19, 2026 12:29 a.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz came off the injured list Friday after missing a month with a neck injury.

The 32-year-old right-hander was available out of the bullpen for the series opener against San Francisco.

Díaz is 2-2 with an 11.85 ERA in 16 games with the Dodgers. He signed with the team as a free agent last offseason.

He made five rehab appearances during his second IL stint of the season. Díaz allowed six runs and had four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Right-hander Landon Knack was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, a day after throwing four scoreless innings in a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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