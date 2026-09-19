Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
Dodgers Closer Edwin Diaz Returns After Missing Month With Neck Injury
Published Sep. 19, 2026 12:29 a.m. ET
Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz came off the injured list Friday after missing a month with a neck injury.
The 32-year-old right-hander was available out of the bullpen for the series opener against San Francisco.
Díaz is 2-2 with an 11.85 ERA in 16 games with the Dodgers. He signed with the team as a free agent last offseason.
He made five rehab appearances during his second IL stint of the season. Díaz allowed six runs and had four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.
Right-hander Landon Knack was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, a day after throwing four scoreless innings in a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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