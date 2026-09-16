Franchise Home Run Leader And More: Pete Alonso's Mets Career By The Numbers

"Just pain. It was pain everywhere."

That was the mood for New York Mets fans at Citi Field on Tuesday night, as Baltimore Orioles star first baseman Pete Alonso — who spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Mets before the franchise didn't come close to offering him the five-year, $155 million contract Baltimore did this past offseason — hit a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning. The homer marked the 300th of Alonso's career, drew a standing ovation on the road and the Orioles went on to win the game in 11 innings.

Alonso's clutch home run was a reminder to the Mets and their fan base of the menace he was for the franchise from the right side of the plate.

On that note, here's Alonso's career with the Mets by the numbers (the 2020 MLB year was a 60-game season due to the COVID-19 pandemic):

2: Alonso won two Home Run Derbies, winning the long ball bout in 2019 and 2021.

3A: Alonso's 712 RBIs rank third in Mets history.

3B: His .516 slugging percentage ranks third in franchise history.

3C: In 2025, his last year with the Mets, Alonso ranked in the top-three percent of MLB in average exit velocity (93.5 mph) and the top-four percent in hard-hit percentage (54.4%), per Statcast.

4: Alonso ranked in the top-four percent of MLB in maximum exit velocity in each of his seven years with the Mets, including in the top-one percent from 2019-21.

5: The number of All-Star nods he received.

6: Alonso's .857 OPS is tied with Carlos Delgado for sixth in team history.

41: Alonso led the National League with 41 doubles in 2025 in a season that saw the first baseman earn his first career Silver Slugger honor.

41.3: Excluding the 2020 season, Alonso averaged 41.3 home runs per year with the Mets.

53A: Alonso hit 53 home runs in his 2019 rookie campaign, which is the most a player has hit in their rookie season in MLB history.

53B: Said 53-home run season is the most for a Mets player in a single season altogether, with Alonso also being second (46 home runs in 2023) and tied for sixth (40 home runs in 2022) in the category.

118: He logged 118-plus RBIs in four seasons: 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2025.

131: Alonso is first, second and tied for fifth in team history for RBIs in a single season, driving in 131 runs in 2022, 126 in 2025 and 120 in 2019.

135: His career OPS+ with the Mets.

160: Alonso played in at least 160 regular-season games in four of his six complete seasons with the Mets: 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2025.

162: Moreover, Alonso is one of just three Mets players to appear in 162 regular-season games, accomplishing the feat twice (2024 and 2025). Félix Millán (1975) and John Olerud (1999) are the other two players.

264: Alonso ranks first in Mets history with 264 home runs.

348: Alonso tallied a franchise-record 348 total bases in 2019.

580: He logged 580 runs, which is eighth in team history.

712: Alonso is third in franchise history with 712 RBIs.

933: The number of starts Alonso made at first base.

1,942: His 1,942 total bases rank fifth in franchise history.

2019: Alonso was the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year.