MLB Division Series Roundup: Chourio Walks It Off, Harris, Fuentes Lift Braves

Sunday's National League Division Series Game 2s delivered the kind of October drama that leaves fans at home staring at the screen in disbelief.

In Milwaukee, the Brewers were down to their final strike when Jackson Chourio lined a two-run single off Mason Miller for a 4-3 walk-off win, their second comeback against the Padres in 20 hours and a 2-0 series lead.

Hours later in Los Angeles, the Braves beat the Dodgers 3-2 in a bullpen game to even their series, with Michael Harris II's seventh-inning double driving in the winning run and Didier Fuentes retiring the first 11 Dodgers he faced.

Both series now head to Game 3 on Tuesday. The Padres need a win in San Diego to stay alive, while the Braves send Chris Sale to the mound against the Dodgers in a tied series.

Here is what stood out from Day 2 of the MLB Division Series:

Biggest Moment

Chourio came through again for Milwaukee, and this time with the Brewers down to their final strike.

San Diego led 3-2 when one of baseball's top closers, Mason Miller, entered trying for his first six-out save since 2024. Miller retired the side in the eighth, but after a groundout in the ninth, he issued the first postseason walks of his career to Christian Yelich and Sal Frelick.

Pinch-hitter Gary Sánchez walked on a full count to load the bases, and Chourio lined a 101.3 mph fastball up the middle, past Jake Cronenworth's diving backhand, for a two-run RBI single to walk it off.

Jackson Chourio hits walk-off two-run single, helping Brewers defeat Padres, 4-3

Miller threw 40 pitches, his most since 2023, with 18 of them topping 100 mph and the fastest a 103.5 mph offering that Chourio fouled off.

The Brewers never led until the final swing, and they won despite committing three errors, which led to two unearned San Diego runs.

Chourio tied Game 1 with a two-run homer for his fifth career postseason homer, a franchise record, and he made the play of the series when he caught Ty France's ball off the roof in the ninth.

The Padres now need a win Tuesday to stay alive.

Best Hitter

Michael Harris II brought his bat for a Braves team that needed every run it could get.

The Atlanta center fielder went 3 for 4 through seven innings, adding a single in the third, a triple in the fifth and a two-run-scoring double in the seventh, leaving him a home run shy of the cycle.

His biggest hit came in the fifth inning with the game tied at 1-1.

With two outs, Harris smacked a ball the other way that Teoscar Hernández misplayed into a triple, and he scored on a wild pitch by Kris Bubic to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead. In the seventh, he lined a two-out double into the gap against Edgardo Henríquez, driving in Matt Olson to extend Atlanta's lead.

Harris comes up clutch for the Braves once again after hitting a three-run homer in Game 3 of the Wild Card series against the Phillies.

Best Pitcher

Four days after taking the loss on Alec Bohm's 10th-inning homer in Wild Card Game 2, Didier Fuentes delivered the best relief outing of the postseason in a 3-2 Braves win.

The right-hander took over in the sixth inning of a 2-1 game and retired the first 11 Dodgers he faced. That included a perfect eighth inning in which he struck out Will Smith and Freddie Freeman.

In the ninth, Fuentes got Kyle Tucker to fly out and Andy Pages to ground out, and he was one strike from finishing the job when Max Muncy homered to cut the lead to 3-2. Raisel Iglesias then got Josue De Paula to pop out to end it.

Fuentes closed the game started by opener Ray Kerr, who threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings, in a bullpen game in which Atlanta used six pitchers. The Dodgers hadn't put a runner on base since the fifth inning until Muncy's homer and were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position through five innings.

What's Next

The division series continues with the ALDS Game 2s on Monday and the NLDS Game 3s on Tuesday. Here's how it will play out: