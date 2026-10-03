What's Biggest Obstacle In Way Of Dodgers' 3-Peat? Derek Jeter, A-Rod Explain

What's the No. 1 threat standing between the Los Angeles Dodgers and a three-peat?

Ahead of the Dodgers' Game 1 showdown on Saturday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series, FOX Sports MLB Studio Analyst Derek Jeter explained what the largest obstacle is in the way of the Dodgers becoming the first MLB team to three-peat since the Hall of Famer's New York Yankees (1998-2000) on Saturday's "MLB on FOX Pregame" show.

"What makes it challenging is from a fatigue standpoint, not just physically, but also mentally," Jeter said about the Dodgers trying to win the World Series for a third consecutive year. "Physically, we've seen the Dodgers break down a little bit. They're dealing with a lot of injuries. But, mentally, playing that extra month every season, it takes a toll after some time. You got to stay hungry. You got to guard against being satisfied. This year, the National League is tough.

"Having said that, if there is a team that can do it, it's this Los Angeles Dodgers team."

Alex Rodriguez added that if the Dodgers fail to advance past the NLDS, it wouldn't be because of "talent." Rather, it would be because of "mental and emotional fatigue."

The Dodgers finished the regular season 100-62, good for the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs. Should they defeat the Braves in the best-of-five series, they'd play the winner of the NLDS series between the Milwaukee Brewers, who won an MLB-best 103 games, and San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles boasted one of MLB's elite offenses this season. In the regular season, the Dodgers were second in MLB in slugging percentage (.424), third in both batting average (.257) and on-base percentage (.338), fourth outright in runs (801), tied for fourth in hits (1,399) and tied for seventh in home runs (204).

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani — who hasn't pitched since July 3 due to various injuries, including knee inflammation — logged 30 home runs, 81 RBIs and a .512 slugging percentage over 135 games; center fielder Andy Pages led the Dodgers with 85 RBIs and six wins above replacement; third baseman Max Muncy hit 29 home runs.

As for their starting rotation, the Dodgers' starting staff was first in MLB in WHIP (1.08) and opponent batting average (.218), second in ERA (3.43), third in innings pitched (879 ⅔) and fourth in strikeouts (904). Yoshinobu Yamamoto led the way for the Dodgers with another stellar season, recording a 2.53 ERA, an 0.87 WHIP and a 167 ERA+ over 28 starts (185.0 innings pitched). Plus, Los Angeles acquired defending, back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers before the MLB trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers' bullpen was first in opponent batting average (.218) and tied for fifth in WHIP (1.23). Granted, it was ninth with a 3.74 ERA, which was eighth among the sport's 12 playoff teams. Left-hander Tanner Scott converted 25 of 29 save opportunities.

The Dodgers defeated the Yankees in the 2024 World Series in five games and beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series in seven games.

Should Los Angeles ultimately accomplish the three-peat, it would break a tie with the Boston Red Sox and Athletics for the third-most World Series in MLB history (the Dodgers, Red Sox and Athletics each have nine).