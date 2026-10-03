Yankees Make 2026 ALDS Roster Decision On Aaron Judge

Yankees captain Aaron Judge was left off the roster for New York's AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays while he tries to work his way back from a calf injury.

A three-time AL MVP, Judge hasn’t played since Sept. 16.

Giancarlo Stanton, who hasn’t played since April 24 because of strained calf muscles in both legs, remained on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series starting Saturday.

Stanton was active for the Wild Card Series sweep of the Boston Red Sox but didn’t get in the games, which both turned into blowouts.

Aaron Judge has won three of the last four AL MVP awards. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Judge was sidelined by a fractured rib from May 31 to Sept. 8 and played in just seven games before straining his right calf. He was limited to 66 games this season and hit .241 with 18 homers, 41 RBIs and an .871 OPS, including .174 with one homer and three RBIs in September.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers, sidelined with a left forearm flexor strain since Aug. 22, was added to the roster as an 11th pitcher.

Utilityman Amed Rosario was dropped. He had two plate appearances in the Wild Card Series with a walk and a strikeout.

Tampa Bay's 12 pitchers included right-hander Cole Susler and left-hander Steven Matz over right-handers Brody Hopkins, Casey Legumina and Manuel Rodriguez.

Reporting by The Associated Press.