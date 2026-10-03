Major League Baseball
Yankees Make 2026 ALDS Roster Decision On Aaron Judge
Major League Baseball

Yankees Make 2026 ALDS Roster Decision On Aaron Judge

Published Oct. 3, 2026 1:20 p.m. ET

Yankees captain Aaron Judge was left off the roster for New York's AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays while he tries to work his way back from a calf injury.

A three-time AL MVP, Judge hasn’t played since Sept. 16.

Giancarlo Stanton, who hasn’t played since April 24 because of strained calf muscles in both legs, remained on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series starting Saturday.

Stanton was active for the Wild Card Series sweep of the Boston Red Sox but didn’t get in the games, which both turned into blowouts.

Aaron Judge has won three of the last four AL MVP awards. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Judge was sidelined by a fractured rib from May 31 to Sept. 8 and played in just seven games before straining his right calf. He was limited to 66 games this season and hit .241 with 18 homers, 41 RBIs and an .871 OPS, including .174 with one homer and three RBIs in September.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers, sidelined with a left forearm flexor strain since Aug. 22, was added to the roster as an 11th pitcher.

Utilityman Amed Rosario was dropped. He had two plate appearances in the Wild Card Series with a walk and a strikeout.

Tampa Bay's 12 pitchers included right-hander Cole Susler and left-hander Steven Matz over right-handers Brody Hopkins, Casey Legumina and Manuel Rodriguez.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB Postseason: Why Each Team Will Win The World Series, And Why They Won't

MLB Postseason: Why Each Team Will Win The World Series, And Why They Won't

recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Divisional Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup

    2026 MLB Divisional Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup

    MLB Trending Image: Atlanta Moves On: 3 Takeaways From Braves' Wild Card Win Over Phillies

    Atlanta Moves On: 3 Takeaways From Braves' Wild Card Win Over Phillies

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB NLDS Odds: Dodgers Open As Favorites Over Braves

    2026 MLB NLDS Odds: Dodgers Open As Favorites Over Braves

  2. MLB Trending Image: Dodgers Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Pitcher For NLDS Game 1

    Dodgers Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Pitcher For NLDS Game 1

    MLB Trending Image: With Or Without Aaron Judge, The Battle-Tested Yankees Can Beat The Top-Seeded Rays

    With Or Without Aaron Judge, The Battle-Tested Yankees Can Beat The Top-Seeded Rays

    MLB Trending Image: It's Unclear When Braves Ace Chris Sale Will Face Dodgers In NLDS

    It's Unclear When Braves Ace Chris Sale Will Face Dodgers In NLDS

  3. MLB Trending Image: Yankees-Rays ALDS Opens With a Gerrit Cole Vs. Drew Rasmussen Showdown

    Yankees-Rays ALDS Opens With a Gerrit Cole Vs. Drew Rasmussen Showdown

    MLB Trending Image: What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football

    What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football

    MLB Trending Image: MLB Hitters Share What It's Like To Face Jacob Misiorowski: 'Swing And Pray'

    MLB Hitters Share What It's Like To Face Jacob Misiorowski: 'Swing And Pray'

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Divisional Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup
2026 MLB Divisional Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup
MLB Trending Image: Atlanta Moves On: 3 Takeaways From Braves' Wild Card Win Over Phillies
Atlanta Moves On: 3 Takeaways From Braves' Wild Card Win Over Phillies
MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB NLDS Odds: Dodgers Open As Favorites Over Braves
2026 MLB NLDS Odds: Dodgers Open As Favorites Over Braves
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes