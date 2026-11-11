Astros Homecoming: Houston Hires Yankees Bench Coach Brad Ausmus As Manager

It seems that everything in life comes full circle.

The Houston Astros announced on Wednesday afternoon that they've hired New York Yankees bench coach and former team catcher Brad Ausmus as their new manager.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brad back to the Astros organization," Astros new general manager Randy Flores said in a statement. "Brad impressed us throughout the interview process, demonstrating the leadership, energy, and expertise critical to driving a winning culture both on and off the field. I am excited to work alongside Brad and happy to have him back in an Astros uniform."

The feeling is mutual.

"I am very excited to be back in Houston," Ausmus said in a statement. "The Astros and the City of Houston have been a huge part of my life, and I’m thrilled to create a new chapter as the team’s manager. I’d like to thank Randy and the entire Astros organization for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to get to work."

Brad Ausmus' Astros History

Following three-plus seasons with the San Diego Padres (1993-96) and a half-season with the Detroit Tigers (1996), Ausmus was acquired by the Astros in the 1996-97 MLB offseason. He was traded back to the Tigers in the 1998-99 offseason, and then the catcher was traded back to the Astros for the 2001 season.

"Snip, snap. Snip, snap. Snip, snap."

Ausmus would spend eight seasons with the Astros in his second stint with the franchise (2001-08), which saw the catcher earn each of his three career Gold Gloves (2001, 2002 and 2006). Of course, Ausmus was the starting catcher for the Astros' 2005 National League pennant-winning club.

Over 10 combined seasons with the Astros, Ausmus racked up 970 hits and boasted a combined .246 batting average. He's third in Astros' history with 11.3 defensive wins above replacement.

Brad Ausmus' Coaching Career

The Astros' gig is the third managerial position of Ausmus' MLB coaching career.

His first one came with the Detroit Tigers from 2014-17, with the team going a combined 314-332 and making the playoffs in 2014. Ausmus was then the manager of the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and fired after one year, which saw the team post a 72-90 record.

As for assistant coaching positions, Ausmus was originally a field executive for the Padres from 2011-13 before becoming Detroit's manager for the 2014 season. Following his 2017 dismissal in Detroit, Ausmus became the special assistant to the general manager of the Angels before becoming their manager for the 2019 season.

He later had bench coaching stints with the Athletics from 2022-23 and the Yankees from 2024-26.

Astros' Outlook

Houston won the American League West last season but did so with an 81-81 record and was swept by the Chicago White Sox in the AL Wild Card Series.

Moreover, the Astros parted ways with general manager Dana Brown after three-plus years in the position in August, and they haven't won a playoff series or game since 2023.

Regarding the now-former managerial vacancy, the Astros parted ways with manager Joe Espada in October after three years as skipper and nine years as a coach with the franchise altogether. Houston went a combined 256-229 under Espada, who was previously the Astros' bench coach for six seasons, from 2024-26, including two playoff berths.

As for this offseason, outfielder Daulton Varsho, reliever Bryan Abreu and the versatile LaMonte Wade Jr. are among Houston's current free agents.