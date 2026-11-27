Jazz Chisholm Jr. is staying in the American League East, but he's leaving the United States.

Translation?

The former New York Yankees second baseman has signed a one-year, $20 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, ESPN reported on Friday afternoon. The contract includes a $6 million signing bonus and a $16 million player option for 2028.

On a unique note, if Chisholm rejects his $16 million player option, it becomes a $40 million team option, per the report.

Chisholm, a two-time All-Star, is coming off a 2026 season with the Yankees where he totaled 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 41 stolen bases and 1.7 wins above replacement, while posting a .231/.312/.399 slash line. The year prior (2025), Chisholm logged 31 home runs, 80 RBIs, 31 stolen bases and 4.1 wins above replacement, while boasting a .481 slugging percentage and earning a Silver Slugger honor.

Chisholm was traded to New York during the 2024 MLB season, initially playing third base and later being moved to second base in 2025. He also played center field and shortstop over his four-plus seasons with the Miami Marlins (2020-24).

The 28-year-old Chisholm joins a Blue Jays team that's one year removed from winning the AL pennant but one that finished in last place in the AL East in 2026 at 79-83. Chisholm adds to a Toronto infield mix that already includes versatile infielders Ernie Clement and Andrés Giménez and corner infielders Kazuma Okamoto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Elsewhere, designated hitter/outfielder George Springer and right-handers Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer, among others, are Toronto's current free agents.