Tarik Skubal has a new home, and he's received the richest contract for a pitcher in MLB history.

The left-handed ace has agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets, ESPN reported Sunday. The deal breaks Yoshinobu Yamamoto's record for the richest contract signed by a pitcher in MLB history. The Los Angeles Dodgers ace signed a 12-year, $325 million contract ahead of the 2024 season.

Skubal will also be the highest-paid pitcher on an average annual basis. His $50 million salary per season is fourth in the majors, trailing Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker and new Mets teammate Juan Soto.

Skubal was the clear No. 1 in our MLB free agent rankings entering the offseason.

Skubal is set to enter his age-30 season and will join a rotation looking for stability in a competitive National League East division. He will headline the rotation alongside right-handers Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong and lefties Zac Thornton and Sean Manaea.

Before the Dodgers landed him at this past year’s MLB trade deadline, Skubal spent seven years with the Detroit Tigers piling up dominant starts and hardware. Along with two All-Star selections, Skubal won the 2024 AL pitching Triple Crown and added back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards in 2024 and 2025. That includes a unanimous victory in 2024, when Skubal established himself as the most dominant pitcher in the sport.

Following his trade to the Dodgers, Skubal delivered a dominant second half. He went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched over 10 starts.

Over the past three seasons, Skubal has a 2.42 ERA over 88 starts (546 innings) with a 2.48 FIP.

The contract is just the latest aggressive deal that Mets owner Steve Cohen has given out. The Mets gave Soto the richest contract in MLB history two years ago, signing him to a $765 million deal. New York also signed shortstop Francisco Lindor to a $341 million extension in 2021.

The Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres were among the other teams reportedly in the mix for Skubal. A deal for the ace was expected before Dec. 1, when the MLB lockout will likely begin as the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is set to expire.