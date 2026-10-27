The Top 50 MLB Free Agents Of The 2026-27 Offseason, Ranked

As the Milwaukee Brewers celebrated their first-ever World Series championship with champagne showers in the visitors' locker room at Tropicana Field, the other 29 teams in Major League Baseball shifted their attention to the offseason, which begins imminently.

At 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, players with expiring contracts will become free agents, the trade market will reopen and the five-day quiet period will commence. When the quiet period ends on Nov. 3, free agents will be able to negotiate and sign with the team of their choice.

Ahead of the official start of silly season, we ranked the top 50 MLB free agents. Here's who made the cut:

Market Value (AAV) via spotrac.com

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 4.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 92.1 IP, 101 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $10.7 million

Thosar: Scherzer may have thrown his last pitch, but he hasn’t announced a decision.

His season with Toronto was a struggle, with a 6.14 ERA across his first 17 starts, but he went out on a high note. In the season finale, he struck out seven over seven-plus innings for his 225th career win, pushing his strikeout total to 3,557, ninth most in MLB history.

If the 42-year-old returns, it’ll be on a one-year deal.

(Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .246 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI, 10 SB, .710 OPS, 1.5 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $7.5 million

Kavner: Taylor was a sneaky-important piece of the deadline deal that sent Clay Holmes to the Cubs.

Between the Mets and Cubs, he hit .279/.325/.502 with 11 homers in 97 games, good for a 127 wRC+, by far his best offensive season. He did serious damage against lefties, batting .301 with a .900 OPS, and he played all three outfield spots, making him an ideal fourth outfielder.

(Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

2026 Season: .238 AVG, 10 HR, 49 RBI, 5 SB, .715 OPS, 2.4 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $21.5 million

Thosar: Crawford’s time in Seattle appears to be over. He started the season on the IL after getting a cortisone shot in his shoulder, and he later missed time with a hand contusion. He hit .220/.335/.352 in 115 games.

With Colt Emerson arriving, Crawford said he’s open to playing third base, and that flexibility could help him in free agency. He still draws walks.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 3.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 121.0 IP, 128 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $13.1 million

Kavner: Bieber opted into his $16 million player option to return to Toronto, betting a healthy season would boost his value after a World Series appearance. It didn’t happen.

He made just 11 starts, posting a 4.37 ERA over 55 2/3 innings with an 18.2% strikeout rate, well below his 27.2% career mark, before landing on the IL with a shoulder injury in September. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner is still just 31.

(Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 4.05 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 46.2 IP, 49 SO, 1 SV

Market Value (AAV): $6.7 million

Thosar: Okert is coming off the best season of his career. The 35-year-old veteran posted a 2.13 ERA across 68 appearances with Houston, held hitters to a .190 average, and walked very few batters while posting a career-best 2.3 WAR.

Capable of working in leverage situations against hitters from both sides, he shouldn’t be expensive and flashes excellent bullpen value on a short-term, low-risk deal.

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 4.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118.0 IP, 108 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $3 million

Kavner: While he has been unable to recapture his elite form after multiple elbow injuries, Buehler was still an important innings eater for the Padres last season, making 32 starts and pitching more than 150 innings for the first time since his 2021 All-Star season. He had a 3.62 ERA over his last 13 starts of the season, and the long-time October star was serviceable as a Game 4 starter for San Diego in the NLDS.

(Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 2.18 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 57.2 IP, 76 SO, 4 SV

Market Value (AAV): $14.3 million

Thosar: Vesia posted a 2.64 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 74 strikeouts in 58 innings across a career-high 72 appearances in 2026. A two-time World Series champion with a 1.59 career postseason ERA, he brings high-leverage experience, swing-and-miss stuff, and durability.

Spotrac projects a two-year, $14.2 million deal for Vesia, which would double his 2026 salary.

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 4.48 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 122.2 IP, 91 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV):

Kavner: He’ll be 36 in April with a fastball that averages 89 mph, but the veteran lefty is still getting it done. Pérez had a 3.04 ERA in 26 starts (30 appearances) for a Braves rotation that needed the stability he helped provide.

His sinker/changeup/cutter mix remains an effective combo to keep the ball on the ground and limit hard contact.

(Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .271 AVG, 6 HR, 45 RBI, 6 SB, .702 OPS, 1.9 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $11.4 million

Thosar: Dubon is one of the most versatile players on this free-agent list. The 32-year-old two-time Gold Glover hit a respectable .276/.321/.399 with 12 homers across a durable 153 games in 2026, posting 2.7 WAR while playing shortstop, left field, center field, third base, and second base.

With a contact-heavy approach and a low strikeout rate, he provides elite defensive insurance, lineup flexibility, and a steady bat at what should be a modest price.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 49.2 IP, 52 SO, 1 SV

Market Value (AAV): $7.2 million

Kavner: The lefty’s underlying numbers take some steam away from his terrific 2.91 ERA over the past two seasons, but the former starter’s ability to go multiple innings in relief while limiting hard contact and keeping the ball on the ground should make him a desirable piece.

He has thrown more than 90 innings each of the last two seasons and has significantly improved his previous control issues.

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 2.82 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 67.0 IP, 88 SO, 5 SV

Market Value (AAV): $10.9 million

Thosar: Abreu is a power arm with closer upside and a bounce-back story.

After a very rocky start, the 29-year-old right-hander finished 2026 with a 3.73 ERA, nine saves, and 80 strikeouts in 62 ⅔ innings, pairing a 29.9% strikeout rate with a swing-and-miss fastball-slider combination. His 15.3% walk rate remains a legitimate concern, but a 2022 World Series ring and a career 2.82 ERA make him a worthwhile high-leverage bet.

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .248 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI, 2 SB, .725 OPS, 0.8 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $4 million

Kavner: The seven-time All-Star turned 39 in September and didn’t have a full-time role late last year in New York, but Goldschmidt was still a well-above-league-average hitter who launched 18 homers in 345 at-bats while playing solid defense for the Yankees.

He had a .967 OPS against lefties and an .825 OPS on the road, so maybe that will be enticing for another team looking for a lefty masher on a one-year deal.

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .222 AVG, 21 HR, 63 RBI, 12 SB, .728 OPS, 3.4 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $13.4 million

Thosar: Varsho is one of the top centerfield gloves available this offseason.

The 2024 Gold Glove winner, Varsho led all major-leaguers in defensive runs saved during his Toronto tenure, and he hit 20 home runs in just 71 games in 2025. His 2026 bat slumped dramatically amid a trade to Houston, but a lower strikeout rate and a higher walk rate hint at ample room to rebound. His defensive value alone should draw plenty of suitors.

(Photo by Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 4.15 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 141.0 IP, 158 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $23.8 million

Kavner: At 35, Ray no longer possesses the swing-and-miss stuff that once made him a former Cy Young Award winner. That declining strikeout rate makes his elevated walk rate less palatable.

Still, he was an All-Star in 2025 and a productive piece of the Giants’ rotation in the first half of 2026. He had a 3.08 ERA in 22 appearances for San Francisco. It didn’t go as smoothly for him after a deadline trade to San Diego, but he can still provide value toward the back end of a rotation.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 3.75 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 98.1 IP, 95 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $15.4 million

Thosar: May offers rare upside in a thin pitching class. The 29-year-old right-hander’s 3.63 FIP across 145 ⅔ innings in 2026 suggest his 4.70 ERA understated his performance, and his mid-to-upper-90s fastball remains electric.

Trusted enough to start Games 2 and 4 of the World Series for Milwaukee after a midseason trade, he’s fully recovered from the elbow injuries that cost him 2024. Teams should safely be able to bet on his health now, and he’s only three years removed from one of his best career seasons.

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2026 Stats: .231 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI, 8 SB, .718 OPS, 1.0 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $10.2 million

Kavner: There’s no guarantee that Springer will even keep playing as the 37-year-old four-time All-Star weighs retirement. But after a brutal start to the 2026 season, Springer’s second-half breakout must have him wondering if he has at least another season left in him.

He didn’t have anywhere close to the same pop he did during his exceptional 2025 season, but he did produce a highly respectable .788 OPS after the All-Star break.

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .252 AVG, 11 HR, 44 RBI, 0 SB, .738 OPS, 1.7 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $15 million

Thosar: Entering his 12th season in the big leagues, Kelly represents a dependable veteran catcher on the market. The 32-year-old hit .258/.336/.376 with 10 homers in 121 games in 2026. He had a 97 OPS+ that made him a slightly below-league average offensive bat, but he also handled most of the Cubs’ regular catching duties.

Right-handed pop, a solid on-base rate, and everyday durability make him an affordable, low-risk stabilizer for any contender seeking catching depth without paying for a star.

(Photo by Tony Macon/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .235 AVG, 17 HR, 52 RBI, 3 SB, .762 OPS, 0.9 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $9.3 million

Kavner: What a weird few years it has been for the former two-time All-Star. He had a .908 OPS in 2024 with the Diamondbacks, parlayed that success into a two-year, $37 million deal with the Rangers, looked cooked in 2025 (.614 OPS) then found his swing again in 2026 (.816).

Pederson is entering his age-35 season and doesn’t provide value in the field or against lefties, but he was a top-30 hitter last year against right-handed pitching. That can help a team, even if it’s in a platoon DH role.

(Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .241 AVG, 15 HR, 55 RBI, 1 SB, .722 OPS, 2.3 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $11.6 million

Thosar: Stephenson is one of this winter’s best catching options.

The 30-year-old former No. 11 overall pick posted a career-high 2.6 WAR in 2026, offering steady, productive offense at a premium position while ranking among the Reds’ most reliable players. He can also comfortably slide to first base or DH, and homegrown players reaching free agency in their primes are rare enough that teams seeking catching help will find few better bats anywhere in this free-agent class.

(Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .278 AVG, 17 HR, 88 RBI, 4 SB, .775 OPS, 2.7 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $12.6 million

Kavner: The 2026 season was a roller-coaster for the longtime Phillies third baseman, who was the worst-qualified offensive third baseman in the season’s first half before finding his rhythm and registering a .794 OPS after the break. He also was one of the Phillies’ best hitters in the postseason, going 4-for-12 with a homer and a double.

He’s not the most exciting option, but he doesn’t chase, he doesn’t whiff and he’s only 30 years old with an All-Star season to his name.

(Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 3.92 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 126.1 IP, 121 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $21.1 million

Thosar: Mahle finished 2026 as one of the league’s top arms. After a rough start in San Francisco, the 32-year-old right-hander was traded to Atlanta in August and turned dominant down the stretch, carrying a 199 ERA in nine starts to close out the regular season.

With a 2.18 ERA in 2025 still fresh, he flashes true front-half upside when fully healthy, and a multiyear deal looks possible.

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .263 AVG, 15 HR, 68 RBI, 1 SB, .730 OPS, 1.2 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $16.4 million

Kavner: After an All-Star season in 2022 in Seattle, France spent the next three seasons bouncing around to four different organizations and producing just 1.3 WAR combined over that stretch. Then he went to San Diego on a minor-league deal and broke out, producing the 12th-highest OPS in MLB (min. 500 plate appearances) and serving as their clean-up hitter in the postseason.

Teams will have to decide if that was an anomaly or a sign of things to come, but it’s safe to say the 32-year-old will be getting much more attention this winter.

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 4.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 112.0 IP, 104 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $20 million

Thosar: Soroka, a former All-Star and Cy Young-caliber pitcher, has re-established himself as a legitimate rotation piece.

The 29-year-old right-hander posted a 3.41 ERA and 3.19 FIP over 21 starts and 116 innings for Arizona in 2026. He owned a strong 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate that’s the lowest since his stellar 2019 season.

Years removed from that breakout year, Soroka looks fully healthy and sharp, giving rotation-hungry teams a reasonably priced starter who’s still in his prime.

(Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 58.0 IP, 61 SO, 31 SV

Market Value (AAV): $11.3 million

Kavner: Iglesias will be entering his age-37 season, but he’s still getting it done. He’s coming off an All-Star 2026 season in which he produced a 2.55 ERA with 34 saves.

Over his last four seasons in Atlanta, he has the most saves in MLB (130). His walk rate and hard-hit rate both crept up while his velocity crept down a bit last season, but his changeup remains an exceptional pitch and his consistent production should make him one of the most desirable closers on the market.

(Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .246 AVG, 22 HR, 70 RBI, 4 SB, .765 OPS, 2.0 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $17.3 million

Thosar: Ward is a veteran right-handed bat with proven power and a disciplined eye.

After hitting a career-high 36 homers in 2025, this year he posted a career-best .383 on-base percentage with an American League-leading 87 walks in 111 games for Baltimore before a summer trade to Seattle. Though his slugging dipped significantly, Ward can handle either corner outfield spot or DH, and a bounce-back in power would make him a real bargain for contenders needing run production.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 3.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 172.2 IP, 158 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $20 million

Kavner: It only feels right that Martinez and Griffin find themselves near each other on this list.

Like Martinez, Griffin started his career in the big leagues, then went overseas for multiple seasons and revived his career. Griffin returned to MLB in 2026 on a one-year, $5.5 million flyer with the Nationals and immediately turned in an All-Star season.

While it didn’t go as smoothly for him after a deadline deal to the Guardians, his overall body of work — 15-6, 3.60 ERA, 172.2 innings pitched — should have the 31-year-old cashing in on a bigger, multi-year opportunity.

(Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 147.1 IP, 139 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $26.3 million

Thosar: At 28 years old, Rogers set a career high with 169 ⅔ innings pitched in 2026, striking out 157 batters against just 39 walks, and he finished strong with a 3.52 ERA in 13 starts after the All-Star break. A former Rookie of the Year runner-up with a 2025 breakout behind him, Rogers offers mid-rotation reliability with upside, with the higher end of his market projecting a lucrative, long-term contract in a market lacking lefties.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 3.74 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 132.1 IP, 110 SO, 2 SV

Market Value (AAV): $21.3 million

Kavner: The Rays signed the veteran journeyman in February, hoping he could help stabilize the pitching staff. Martinez did much more than that, posting a 15-6 record with a 3.10 ERA in the first All-Star season of his career while drawing rave reviews as a teammate.

Martinez had the lowest strikeout rate among qualified MLB starters, yet his exceptional command and ability to induce weak contact yielded positive results, even in the postseason. At 36, can he continue to build on that success?

(Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 165.1 IP, 160 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $22.9 million

Thosar: Imanaga is a proven left-hander who offers rare command in a thin starting-pitching class.

The 33-year-old was a 2024 All-Star and NL Cy Young finalist, going 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA that year, and he’s kept hitters off base since, with a 1.09 WHIP in 2026 despite missing time with a hamstring strain. Having already accepted a qualifying offer last year, Imanaga carries no draft-pick compensation, making him easier to sign. Contenders seeking a reliable mid-rotation arm should view him as a bargain.

21. Hiromi Itoh (RHP) Japan

(Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 2.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 168.0 IP, 161 SO, 0 SV

Kavner: Had Itoh been posted a year ago, he’d be much higher on this list.

He won the Sawamura Award in 2025, awarded to NPB’s top pitcher, after striking out 195 batters in 196 ⅔ innings with a 2.52 ERA. The 2026 follow-up campaign wasn’t as dominant as his strikeout rate dipped and he allowed the highest batting average of his career coming off a rough WBC showing.

He’s not a physically imposing presence at 5-foot-9, nor does he bring overpowering velocity, but his deep mix, previous history of success and strong command could be appealing for a team in need of rotation depth.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 4.22 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 138.2 IP, 118 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $16.4 million

Thosar: Mize posted a 2.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts before a deadline trade to San Diego, where he experienced a sharp decline in his performance. The 29-year-old right-hander recorded an abysmal 7.46 ERA in 10 starts for the Padres. Injuries remain a big concern, but few free-agent starters have shown the upside that he had in the first half of this year.

Teams searching for rotation help could land a legitimate breakout arm in his prime without paying true ace money this winter.

19. Kaima Taira (RHP) Japan

(Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 1.88 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 142.0 IP, 148 SO, 0 SV

Kavner: This is the biggest wild-card of the free-agent pitching class.

Taira’s only 5-foot-8 and spent much of his career as a reliever (he had 31 saves for NPB’s Seibu Lions in 2025 before converting back into a full-time starter this season). Both of those facts might give some teams pause. However, the results have been staggering, and it’s possible he ends up being one of the top pitchers on the market behind Skubal.

Taira features a mid-90s fastball with a deeper arsenal than most former relievers and had a 1.36 ERA in 2026.

(Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 2.45 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 62.1 IP, 71 SO, 3 SV

Market Value (AAV): $11.9 million

Thosar: Morejon, one of the top relievers on the market, was an All-Star in 2026, posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 107 strikeouts in 86 innings across 76 appearances. The 27-year-old southpaw is young for a free-agent reliever.

Morejon has the stuff to move from a setup man to closer (he picked up three saves this year) and The Athletic reported that he could top Tanner Scott’s four-year, $72 million deal. Teams seeking a truly dominant lefty will certainly line up for Morejon.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .218 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI, 9 SB, .744 OPS, 2.5 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $19.8 million

Kavner: After four straight seasons in which he hit more than 15% better than league average and consistently produced between 3-4 WAR, Happ picked a rough time to regress offensively. His strikeout rate rose as he hit close to league average, but he hit 24 home runs and still played strong defense while benefiting from his typical patient approach at the plate.

He will be one of the most valuable outfielders on the market.

(Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .260 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI, 4 SB, .745 OPS, 2.2 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $18.2 million

Thosar: Torres is one of the market’s steadier middle-infield bats. He’s still only 29, and he’s a three-time All-Star. Torres significantly improved his walk rate with the Tigers, and paired with that patient approach, his track record of 20-plus-homer power in his Yankees years and the ability to handle second base every day makes him an appealing asset.

Injuries limited him to 96 games in 2026, but he still posted a .364 on-base percentage (.280 was the league average) and picked up 38 RBI to go with eight homers.

(Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .251 AVG, 22 HR, 72 RBI, 28 SB, .772 OPS, 3.3 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $17.4 million

Kavner: There was a world in which Chisholm could have been the best position player available this winter, coming off an All-Star 2025 season in which he hit 31 homers with 31 steals. Instead, Chisholm regressed across the board offensively.

Still, he came a homer away from a 20-40 season, graded out well defensively and is still in his late-20s. There aren’t many players available who offer his kind of tantalizing upside.

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .248 AVG, 18 HR, 61 RBI, 9 SB, .785 OPS, 1.8 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $14.5 million

Thosar: It will be fascinating to see how much, if at all, Bauers’ market has changed after his big October, including being named the NLCS MVP. After seriously considering retirement, the 30-year-old first baseman broke out in Milwaukee.

In a career year, Bauers hit .266/.389/.484 with a 140 OPS+, 26 homers and 86 RBI while pairing elite plate discipline with huge exit velocities. He’s also versatile at the outfield corners, and he gives contenders left-handed power at a likely modest price.

(Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 3.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 54.1 IP, 62 SO, 24 SV

Market Value (AAV): $15.7 million

Kavner: Bednar is coming off a 2026 season in which he was tied for fifth in MLB with 35 saves. Over the last four seasons, he has the second-most saves in the sport. While his velocity dropped a tick in 2026, he’s still averaging 96.1 mph on the pitch.

Meanwhile, his splitter was as effective as it has ever been; opponents hit just .149 with 50 strikeouts against the pitch. He expertly handled the pressure of pitching the ninth inning in New York, had one of the highest chase rates in MLB and will be arguably the most coveted closer on the market.

(Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 4.10 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 171.0 IP, 163 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $19 million

Thosar: Despite the fact that he’s entering his age-36 season, Gausman remains one of the most reliable starters available this offseason. He has completed 31 or more starts in each of his last six seasons, powered by one of baseball’s best splitters and a workhorse’s durability.

Gausman won’t command a long-term megadeal at this point, making him a high-impact, short-term option for contenders needing a veteran arm. A rocky finish in Chicago aside, his track record of consistency is hard to match.

(Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 3.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 160.1 IP, 172 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $19.4 million

Kavner: Gray saw his strikeout rate dip last year, but the production was unquestionable.

He led MLB with 18 wins and finished the year with a 2.72 ERA, the eighth-best mark among all qualified MLB pitchers and his lowest total since his All-Star 2015 season. He has also been remarkably durable, throwing more than 160 innings and making at least 28 starts each of the last four seasons.

Gray has a mutual option for 2027, which rarely gets picked up, so it will be interesting to see if he gets a multi-year offer entering his age-37 season.

(Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 3.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 61.0 IP, 64 SO, 28 SV

Market Value (AAV): $13.9 million

Thosar: Holmes is one of the more intriguing arms on this winter’s market.

The 33-year-old righty has fully transitioned from elite closer to impact starter. When healthy, he’s been among the league's best pitchers, and contenders hungry for rotation help will pay for that upside.

Partly because of his age, Holmes should be cheaper than other true frontline starters, too. He isn’t a lock to hit the market, but he’s likely to. He has a $12 million player option for 2027 that he’s expected to decline.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .256 AVG, 14 HR, 56 RBI, 2 SB, .814 OPS, 2.9 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $13.3 million

Kavner: He’s the best catcher available and one of the top offensive backstops in baseball.

On May 18, he had the ninth-highest OPS in MLB (min. 100 plate appearances) when he fractured his hamate bone. Jeffers wasn’t the same offensive force when he returned from injury. Over the last two years, he has the fourth-highest on-base percentage and eighth-highest OPS among all primary catchers with at least 500 plate appearances over that span.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 4.45 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 162.0 IP, 174 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $28.7 million

Thosar: Peralta improved his stock after completely turning around his walk year once he was traded to the Rays this summer. After recording career-lows with the Mets (4.99 ERA in 22 starts), Tampa Bay pointed Peralta in the right direction with key mechanical adjustments, including ditching his windup and moving his back foot, to help him return to his "Fastball Freddy" ways.

After winning MLB’s pitcher of the month award for September, Peralta dominated postseason lineups in October, which only raised his ceiling in free agency.

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .314 AVG, 4 HR, 48 RBI, 8 SB, .768 OPS, 2.1 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $18 million

Kavner: The season started much better than it ended for Arraez, who took advantage of his opportunity back at second base and quieted the doubters by putting together the best defensive season of his career at 29 years old. His performance in San Francisco, where he hit .324 in 105 games, made him an All-Star.

However, he was unable to maintain that production after a trade to Philadelphia. That might frighten teams away, especially considering his lack of power, but he did finish the year with the third-highest batting average in the sport.

(Photo by Christopher Denver/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .242 AVG, 31 HR, 84 RBI, 5 SB, .824 OPS, 3.6 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $22.8 million

Thosar: Lowe put on a different uniform than the Rays’ for the first time and enjoyed a career year in Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old second baseman produced 35 home runs, 96 RBI and a career-high 4.9 fWAR. Lowe’s prolific power at a premium position could fetch $25 million-plus annually, making him a top-10 free agent this winter.

The Pirates could make him a qualifying offer, which should be near $23 million for 2027. With a potential lockout looming, there’s a case for Lowe to just accept that offer.

5. Teruaki Sato (3B) Japan

(Photo by Gene Wang - Capture At Media/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .306 AVG, 39 HR, 106 RBI, 8 SB, .992 OPS, 6.8 WAR

Kavner: He’s the clear-cut top slugger on the international market and might be the best hitter available, period.

Sato followed up a 2025 Central League MVP season by winning the Triple Crown this year and posting better slash-line numbers across the board (.306/.383/.609 with 39 homers). Sato is strikeout-prone, but not quite as much as Munetaka Murakami, whose successful transition stateside from NPB might help the cause of Sato.

Like Murakami, Sato might also have to make a similar transition off third base. But it’s the bat that teams are buying.

(Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .270 AVG, 26 HR, 86 RBI, 3 SB, .841 OPS, 4.6 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $27.5 million

Thosar: Suzuki headlines a thin free-agent class of position players.

The Cubs outfielder hit .270 with 26 home runs and an .841 OPS in 2026, following a 32-homer season in 2025. He also improved his defense, and Spotrac projects a deal near $110 million, making him a top bat available.

The Cubs are expected to extend a qualifying offer, though he’ll likely decline it and test the market. A qualifying offer would mean draft-pick compensation for the Cubs.

(Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: .281 AVG, 26 HR, 79 RBI, 26 SB, .865 OPS, 4.4 WAR

Market Value (AAV): $25.4 million

Kavner: Arozarena was an oasis in Seattle’s desolate landscape.

It was a catastrophic season for his Mariners, but Arozarena provided a beacon of hope in a career year at 31. He was one of the most valuable offensive talents in baseball, leading the American League with 113 runs scored and hitting 51% better than league average, trailing only the MVP favorites, Yordan Alvarez and Pete Crow-Armstrong, in wRC+.

After hitting 26 homers and stealing 26 bases, he will be one of the top offensive talents on the market.

(Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 185.0 IP, 159 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $29.9 million

Thosar: It’s a testament to King’s perseverance and determination to become a starting pitcher over the last three years that he’s now viewed as the second-best starter on the market after Skubal.

As recently as 2023, the bulk of King’s outings came as a reliever from the Yankees bullpen. He successfully transitioned into a full-time starter in 2024 for the Padres, and in three seasons since then, he owns a 3.15 ERA in 77 starts and 432 innings pitched.

One caveat is King has a player option for 2027, though he’s unlikely to enact it.

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

2026 Stats: 2.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 158.2 IP, 186 SO, 0 SV

Market Value (AAV): $39.5 million

Kavner: It has been a foregone conclusion since he won his second straight American League Cy Young Award a year ago: Skubal is about to become one of the highest-paid pitchers in MLB history.