A new MLB offseason means new contracts, and new contracts mean new records.

These are the highest-paid players at every position in the 2027 season, as measured by average annual value:

C: Ryan Jeffers, Twins

(Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

AAV: $23.15 million

Free agent Ryan Jeffers returned to the Twins for the 2027 season after accepting the $23.15 million qualifying offer — that made Jeffers the highest-paid catcher in the league on an average annual basis. The right-handed backstop, who will be 30 years old next year, is only with Minnesota for one more reason before reaching free agency again, this time without the ability for the Twins to extend the qualifying offer and attach compensation to his signing elsewhere.

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

(Photo by Gunnar Word/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

AAV: $35.7 million

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed an extension with the Blue Jays in 2025, before he was able to reach free agency: the first baseman was locked up for 14 years and $500 million, with that extension beginning in the 2026 season.

The contract has a fascinating structure, as Guerrero will receive $325 million of it — the bulk — by way of a signing bonus spread out across every year of the deal, with the first $20 million having been paid out before the extension even kicked in. In every year of the 14-year deal, Guerrero's signing bonus is larger than his actual salary, with the split reaching $33 million against $6.25 million in 2038 and 2039. Guerrero also has full no-trade protection, and was the third-richest contract in league history when it was signed.

2B: Marcus Semien, Mets

(Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

AAV: $25 million

Marcus Semien signed a seven-year, $175 million contract with the Texas Rangers before the 2022 season, and he played the first three seasons of the contract with them before being traded to the Mets. Semien will earn $26 million in 2027 before dropping to a $20 million salary in 2028, the final year of the contract.

While Semien struggled in 2026 in his first season with New York, he produced nearly eight wins above replacement with the Rangers across the previous two seasons. Now 36, Semien is at the least in an organization with the resources to cover another underperforming season from an aging second baseman.

SS: Francisco Lindor, Mets

(Photo by Kai Kanzer/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

AAV: $34.1 million

Francisco Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million deal with the Mets in his first season with New York following a trade from the Guardians. While the average annual value of the deal is $34.1 million, $50 million, $5 million per year, is deferred for the 10 years after the contract ends, and his limited no-trade protection allowed him to block deals to 15 teams prior to 2025, when his 10-and-5 rights kicked in.

Lindor had been a star shortstop throughout his time with New York, prior to an injury-shortened 2026. He recovered to hit 19 home runs in the second half of his season, however, and will be just 33 in the 2027 season.

3B: Bo Bichette, Mets

(Photo by Hailey Leonard/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

AAV: $42 million

Bo Bichette agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets prior to the 2026 season. While he received a $40 million signing bonus and had a $2 million salary in the first year of the contract, his player option for 2027 was picked up, guaranteeing him a $42 million salary for the season. Bichette has another player option for the final year of the contract in 2028, and if he declines it will receive a $5 million buyout and become a free agent once more.

LF: Juan Soto, Mets

(Photo by Kai Kanzer/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

AAV: $51 million

Juan Soto's 15-year, $765 million contract is the largest in not just MLB, professional sports as a whole, thanks to the total dollars and the years. However, it does fall short of Shohei Ohtani's in terms of average annual value for an MLB deal. Soto's contract included a $75 million signing bonus, and he can opt-out, conditionally, following the 2029 World Series. However, none of the money is deferred, meaning that Soto's present-day value for the contract, even on an average annual value basis, is higher than that of Ohtani's.

Soto is a superstar in his prime, entering his age-28 season and the conclusion of his first decade in the majors. Even with injuries slowing him down in 2026, Soto still hit .275/.393/.515 with 27 home runs in 111 games.

CF: Mike Trout, Angels

(Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

AAV: $37.7 million

Mike Trout's move back to center field in 2026 jumped him to the top of this list. Trout is in the middle of a 12-year, $426.5 million extension signed in 2019, which replaced the final two years of his previous extension with the Angels. While Trout earned a $16 million salary in the first year of the contract thanks to a $20 million signing bonus, he's earning $34.45 million per year through 2030; it all amounts to an average annual value of $37.7 million, the highest among center fielders.

RF: Kyle Tucker, Dodgers

(Photo by Nicole Vasquez/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

AAV: $60 million

Kyle Tucker doesn't have the longest deal on this list, as he signed a four-year contract with the Dodgers before the 2026 season. Tucker's average annual value, however, is the second-highest in the league at $60 million. Tucker received a $64 million signing bonus, with most of that paid in 2026 and the rest coming in 2027, and $30 million of his contract is deferred from 2036 through 2045.

Tucker has player options for the final two seasons of his contract, but if he has a 2027 campaign anything like his disappointing first one with Los Angeles, it's unlikely Tucker would decline to remain on his existing deal.

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

AAV: $70 million

Well, this one takes some explaining. Ohtani has an AAV of $70 million, yes, but $68 million of that is deferred each year until after his contract with the Dodgers ends: he’s making "just" $2 million in the present to suit up for the Dodgers, and the present-day value of that deferred money isn’t anywhere close to $68 million, either. Soto’s deal, with its lack of deferred money, is worth a whole lot more than the straight $65 million in additional funds that it bested Ohtani’s by.

However, we’ve been playing by AAV rules this whole time, so Ohtani’s AAV is listed above. The good news for those of you still reading at this point is that we do have an estimate of the value of Ohtani’s deal after considering the passage of time and inflation and such: the MLB Players Association calculates the total value of the contract at about $438 million. Or, an AAV of $43.8M, which would still easily clear the likes of Giancarlo Stanton ($25M AAV) and Kris Bryant ($26M AAV). And just for completionist’s sake, for payroll accounting purposes, Ohtani is listed at $28.2M, which would still rank first among designated hitters.

SP: Tarik Skubal, Mets

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AAV: $50 million

Tarik Skubal, the top free agent of the 2026-2027 class, signed a record nine-year, $450 million contract with the Mets. There is a $45 million signing bonus and $30 million deferred, to be paid out from 2036 through 2045, but otherwise the contract is straightforward. Skubal is a two-time Cy Young winner who returned from a midseason elbow surgery to pitch essentially just like he did during those campaigns, and now he's the highest-paid pitcher in the history of the league.

RP: David Bednar, Yankees

(Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

AAV: $23.15 million

David Bednar accepted the qualifying offer the Yankees extended him after the conclusion of the 2026 season, making him the highest-paid reliever on an average annual basis in MLB. Edwin Díaz and Tanner Scott, both Dodgers, have more total money coming to them, and Astros' closer Josh Hader has $95 million total, but Bednar's annual rate trumps them all.