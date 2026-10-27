2027 World Series Odds: Dodgers Open As Favorites; Brewers Second

Hope springs eternal with each new baseball season.

Now that the Brewers have won their first ever World Series title, the question becomes, can they repeat?

Let's take a look at the odds for who will win the 2027 Fall Classic, as of Oct. 28 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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2027 World Series Winner Odds

Dodgers: +310

Brewers: +500

Yankees: +700

Red Sox: +1100

Mariners: +1800

Phillies: +1800

Rays: +2200

Mets: +2200

Padres: +2500

Guardians: +2500

Cubs: +2500

Braves: +2500

Pirates: +3000

White Sox: +3000

Rangers: +3500

Tigers: +3500

Blue Jays: +4000

Marlins: +4000

Astros: +4000

Twins: +5000

Orioles: +5000

Diamondbacks: +6500

Nationals: +7500

Cardinals: +9000

Royals: +9000

Athletics: +10000

Reds: +15000

Giants: +20000

Angels: +20000

Rockies: +50000

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

The Milwaukee Brewers are the +500 second-choice to repeat as World Series champions in 2027 (Photo by Mary DeCicco/ Getty Images).

The Defending Champs: Milwaukee did the thing, winning its first World Series title in dominant fashion. The Brewers played 13 postseason games and won 11 of them. In the Wild Card era (since 1995), they became just the fifth team to lose two or fewer playoff games and win the World Series. Their two blemishes were a 4-3 loss to the Padres in Game 3 of the divisional round and a 4-3 loss to the Rays in extra innings in Game 4 of the World Series — that's it. They finished off San Diego in four, swept the two-time defending champion Dodgers in the NLCS, and then beat the Rays in the World Series in five. Still, Milwaukee is second on the oddsboard behind the Dodgers, while the Rays are tied for seventh.

Despite their NLCS struggles, Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are the +310 favorites to win the 2027 World Series (Photo by Ronaldo Bolaños/Getty Images).

The Favorites: Could you have guessed? While the Dodgers flamed out in 2026, there is always next year, and given the franchise's track record, you have to assume they will look to reload. However, which direction L.A. will go is still up in the air. Will it look to bolster the pitching staff and get younger there? Will it look to bolster the lineup and get younger there? Will Tarik Skubal re-sign? And will Shohei Ohtani once again serve as a starting pitcher and return to being the team's best hitter? The Dodgers will be looking for redemption in 2027.