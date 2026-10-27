2027 World Series Odds: Dodgers Open As Favorites; Brewers Second
Hope springs eternal with each new baseball season.
Now that the Brewers have won their first ever World Series title, the question becomes, can they repeat?
Let's take a look at the odds for who will win the 2027 Fall Classic, as of Oct. 28 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
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Dodgers: +310
Brewers: +500
Yankees: +700
Red Sox: +1100
Mariners: +1800
Phillies: +1800
Rays: +2200
Mets: +2200
Padres: +2500
Guardians: +2500
Cubs: +2500
Braves: +2500
Pirates: +3000
White Sox: +3000
Rangers: +3500
Tigers: +3500
Blue Jays: +4000
Marlins: +4000
Astros: +4000
Twins: +5000
Orioles: +5000
Diamondbacks: +6500
Nationals: +7500
Cardinals: +9000
Royals: +9000
Athletics: +10000
Reds: +15000
Giants: +20000
Angels: +20000
Rockies: +50000
Here's what to know about this oddsboard:
The Milwaukee Brewers are the +500 second-choice to repeat as World Series champions in 2027 (Photo by Mary DeCicco/ Getty Images).
The Defending Champs: Milwaukee did the thing, winning its first World Series title in dominant fashion. The Brewers played 13 postseason games and won 11 of them. In the Wild Card era (since 1995), they became just the fifth team to lose two or fewer playoff games and win the World Series. Their two blemishes were a 4-3 loss to the Padres in Game 3 of the divisional round and a 4-3 loss to the Rays in extra innings in Game 4 of the World Series — that's it. They finished off San Diego in four, swept the two-time defending champion Dodgers in the NLCS, and then beat the Rays in the World Series in five. Still, Milwaukee is second on the oddsboard behind the Dodgers, while the Rays are tied for seventh.
Despite their NLCS struggles, Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are the +310 favorites to win the 2027 World Series (Photo by Ronaldo Bolaños/Getty Images).
The Favorites: Could you have guessed? While the Dodgers flamed out in 2026, there is always next year, and given the franchise's track record, you have to assume they will look to reload. However, which direction L.A. will go is still up in the air. Will it look to bolster the pitching staff and get younger there? Will it look to bolster the lineup and get younger there? Will Tarik Skubal re-sign? And will Shohei Ohtani once again serve as a starting pitcher and return to being the team's best hitter? The Dodgers will be looking for redemption in 2027.
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