Cubs Keep Spending! Chicago Reportedly Lands Japanese Superstar Teruaki Sato
There will be no complaints from Chicago Cubs fans about the team's spending this offseason.
The Cubs have signed Japanese superstar Teruaki Sato to a six-year, $120 million deal, ESPN reported on Tuesday morning. Sato, who's expected to play either left or right field for the Cubs after primarily playing third base for the Hanshin Tigers in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) League, won the 2025 NPB MVP Award.
Sato, who will be 28 at the start of the 2027 MLB season, played six seasons for the Tigers (2021-26) and also played for Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Over the last two seasons (2025-26), Sato averaged 39.5 home runs, 104 RBIs and a .594 slugging percentage per year.
This signing comes mere hours after Chicago reportedly inked former Baltimore Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $120 million deal.
Elsewhere, starting pitchers Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Clay Holmes and Kevin Gausman and outfielders Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ, among others, are the Cubs' current free agents.
Chicago is coming off an 89-73 season that saw it make the playoffs for a second consecutive year but also be swept by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series.
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