Baseball’s hot stove is warming up as teams look to upgrade their rosters before the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1.

We're waiting to see where this offseason's top free agents, like two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal or star Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato will land. As more players come off the board, we're grading notable deals and how they impact the teams involved.

JUMP TO: White Sox Sign May | Red Sox Sign Bauers | Braves Sign Phillips

Contract: Three years, $52.5 million

Grade: C+

Breaking Down This Deal: The White Sox needed to stabilize their rotation this winter after getting the fewest innings from their starting pitchers of any team in MLB. May provides depth to the group as a high-upside mid-rotation arm, though his injury history and inconsistencies on the mound present risk for a team that needs innings and reliability. May’s 145 innings last season between the Cardinals and Brewers represented a career high.

Dustin May was a midseason pick for the Brewers on their way to the World Series. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He demonstrated his high ceiling with a complete-game shutout against the Padres on June 15, and the eventual World Series champions thought highly enough of May’s tools to make him their main pitching addition at the deadline after he posted a 4.38 ERA in 22 starts in St. Louis. But his numbers dipped in the second half in Milwaukee. May had a 5.65 ERA in 10 regular-season starts with the Brewers and a 5.73 ERA in five playoff appearances.

His fastball velocity (96.9 mph), good extension off the mound using his 6-foot-6-inch frame and better-than-average strikeout rate, walk rate and overall stuff give reason to believe the 29-year-old’s best could still be ahead. But this was a rather significant commitment given his actual performance to this point, and I expected the White Sox to be shopping a tier above on the starting pitching market to address their biggest need. Perhaps that still happens. - Kavner

Contract: Four years, $58 million

Grade: B

Breaking Down This Deal: Never give up, kids. A couple years ago, Bauers was considering retirement. Now look at him. Of the eight players given the one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer, Bauers seemed perhaps the likeliest candidate to accept. After all, if he produced at the same level again next season, that would make more teams willing to believe his breakout and allow him to cash in again in 2028. Instead, the Red Sox were willing to pounce in their search for power, and the 31-year-old slugger opted for the long-term security of a four-year deal. Boston is banking on Bauers building off his career year in Milwaukee, a season in which he ranked seventh in MLB in wRC+ and tied for 10th in OPS and came up clutch in October.

Jake Bauers' postseason performances boosted his free agent stock. (Katelyn Mulcahy/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

There is obvious risk involved. Entering 2026, the journeyman had a career .672 OPS and had never hit more than 12 home runs in a season. Bauers will cost the Red Sox their second and fifth-highest draft selections, and the fit is imperfect. Boston’s best hitter this year was its first baseman, Willson Contreras. Those two now figure to split first base and DH duties, leaving even fewer at-bats available for the surplus of Red Sox outfielders, which might necessitate a trade.

But the Red Sox, who finished 26th in home runs and 21st in walks, saw an opportunity to acquire a talent who could help in both areas. The underlying numbers suggest Bauers’ breakout was real, and if he plays the way he did last year for the next four seasons, his $14.5 million average annual salary will look like a steal. — Kavner

Contract: Three years, $35 million

Grade: B-

Breaking Down This Deal: While the team’s more glaring need is starting pitching, the Braves had some work to do if they wanted to maintain one of the best bullpens in the sport with closer Raisel Iglesias reaching free agency. The addition of Phillips, who was one of MLB’s best relievers when healthy over the last six years with the Dodgers, should help. Signing him now also provides the Braves some flexibility as the offseason continues. They could still sign another closer and have Phillips, Robert Suarez or Dylan Lee pitching high-leverage innings, or they could roll with any of those three for the ninth inning while turning their attention to their more glaring needs (starting pitching, shortstop). It also gives them more freedom to decide the role they want for versatile 21-year-old Didier Fuentes.

A high-leverage arm is heading to Atlanta. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

For Phillips, the deal marks a return to where it all began. The 32-year-old was drafted by the Braves in 2015 and debuted with the team in 2018 before being traded to Baltimore. He was released in 2021, signed a minor-league deal with the Rays, got designated for assignment and was claimed by the Dodgers, where he turned his career around, producing a 2.36 ERA with 254 strikeouts and 46 saves in 221 innings over the last six seasons.

Phillips returned from Tommy John surgery last season and averaged the highest four-seam velocity of his career. He was also barreled more than ever before — which, in tandem with the highest fly-ball rate and lowest ground-ball rate of his career, led to him surrendering five home runs in 26 innings — but he struck out 33 batters with just six walks, and his stuff looked better as the year progressed. Over the last two months of the season, Phillips had a 2.41 ERA with 24 strikeouts and four walks in 18.2 innings. He then made five scoreless appearances in the postseason. It’s an expensive price for a reliever who might not be their closer and a pitcher who has thrown just 86.1 regular-season innings over the last three seasons. But as long as he is healthy, the addition of Phillips should keep Atlanta’s bullpen a strength. — Kavner