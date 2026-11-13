Jake Bauers Signs With Red Sox: What's Next For Brewers And Free-Agent Market

Two years ago, first baseman Jake Bauers nearly retired. On Friday, he agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract with the Red Sox, according to multiple reports. It’s the richest contract of his turbulent career, and the capstone to the best season of his life. And he can paint the town red knowing he gets to keep his health insurance.

Bauers seriously considered retiring from Major League Baseball after the 2024 season. The Brewers had just removed Bauers from the 40-man roster and he elected free agency. There wasn’t much interest in Bauers around the league. Up until that point, he was a career .208/.302/.361 hitter with a negative WAR. At 29 years old, Bauers was a journeyman. He'd shuffled across seven organizations, was traded four times, and was designated for assignment once.

So Bauers called his agent, told him he was done playing, and planned to become a stay-at-home dad. Life had other plans.

In that same offseason, Bauers’ wife, Lauren, was pregnant with their second child. Needing health insurance for their growing family, Bauers decided to sign a minor-league deal with the Brewers. After an encouraging 2025 season in Milwaukee, Bauers fully broke out in a dream season for the 2026 championship Brewers. He led the team with 26 home runs, slashed .266/.389/.484, posted a 140 OPS+ and came up clutch several times throughout the postseason, eventually winning NLCS MVP for his star performance en route to lifting the World Series trophy.

Now, he’s an integral part of Boston’s championship dreams. Let’s dive into what’s next for the Red Sox, the Brewers, and the rest of the free-agent market.

What’s Next For The Red Sox?

If there was one thing the Red Sox needed to improve this offseason, it was slug. Boston ranked 26th in home runs and 20th in slugging percentage last season. After trading slugger Rafael Devers to the Giants, the Red Sox’ 2026 lineup was far too reliant on first baseman Willson Contreras to provide power, and now Bauers will help boost those offensive numbers.

Speaking of Contreras, where will he play? It seems most likely that the Red Sox will split designated hitter and first base duties between Bauers and Contreras, with the former’s left-handed bat complementing the latter’s right-handed power.

Who's On First? Jake Bauers Willson Contreras 144 Games 130 .266 Batting avg. .275 26 Home runs 27 86 RBI 81 .873 OPS .902 2026 regular-season statistics

Even with that solution, there is still a surplus at DH on the roster. Masataka Yoshida filled that role for the Red Sox last year, taking at-bats as a DH in 67 of the 87 games he logged. He played just seven games in left field. Boston is also set in the outfield, with Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela patrolling the diamond.

The Red Sox have floated Duran’s name in recent trade deadlines, and it’s possible they’ll look to move him again this winter. But, if Boston is trying to move Yoshida this offseason to clear up space, it’s likely to be difficult. The 33-year-old is entering the final year of his five-year deal, and he’s owed nearly $20 million in 2027. Yoshida, a lefty-swinging bat, is not exactly sought after on the market.

Could Jarren Duran be on the outs in Boston? (Photo by Courtney Kramer/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Craig Breslow, Boston’s president of baseball operations, still has plenty of work ahead of him this offseason. Signing Bauers is just the first major move of their winter. And give credit to Breslow & Co. for getting the deal done before the expected lockout after Dec. 1. Bauers gives the Red Sox the clarity they needed to bulk up their offense.

What's Next For The Brewers?

The Brewers offered Bauers a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer after his breakout season in Milwaukee. As recently as this week, during the GM Meetings in Las Vegas, Brewers brass had no idea which way the situation with their stellar first baseman would unfold.

"He meant a lot to our group, and he’s a great story," Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold told FOX Sports this week. "The family’s unbelievable. It’s really neat. I just want whatever’s best for Jake. He’s a really, really good person."

Jake Bauers celebrating the World Series victory. (Photo by Aaron Gash/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Now that Bauers rejected the qualifying offer, Milwaukee will receive a compensation pick between the end of the first round and the start of Competitive Balance Round A in the 2027 Draft. Still, that compensation hardly lessens the sting of losing Bauers, who became a fan-favorite and a key clubhouse voice with his leadership.

Milwaukee’s biggest need this offseason is replenishing the power that Bauers took with him to Boston. Last season, left fielder Jackson Chourio finished second on the team in home runs (25) behind Bauers, with Brice Turang (21) and William Contreras (18) behind him. The Brewers don’t need power to win the division and lead the majors in wins. Last season, they accomplished both feats while recording the second-lowest home runs (154) in the big leagues. But clutch home runs are what helped them defeat the Dodgers in the NLCS. Milwaukee led all playoff teams with 13 homers this October.

Andrew Vaughn is a likely option at first base now. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Brewers are expected to fill the hole at first base with internal options. The leading candidate is Andrew Vaughn, who could take over at the corner infield spot next year, while top prospect Andrew Fischer, who could be the long-term answer, completes his development in the minors. Another future first-base option could be prospect Blake Burke, who finished last season at Triple-A but isn’t quite ready just yet. Vaughn, 28, does look ready to take over as the club’s everyday first baseman. He hit .306/.390/.444 (130 OPS+) in 104 games for the Brewers last season.

In the end, Bauers’ decision to leave Milwaukee shouldn’t change the Brewers’ offseason plans all that much. They knew they probably couldn’t afford to keep Bauers, who chose long-term stability over a one-year deal, and they don’t fault him for it. Arnold said this week, "We’re not that far removed from winning, but also we have to spend the time to assess that." They’ll look to continue supplementing their roster needs in hopes of repeating as world champions in 2027.

What’s Next For The Free-Agent Market?

MLB executives remain compelled to try and get deals done before the sport's Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on Dec. 1. Within the industry, there is talk of a free-agency frenzy expected in the next two weeks to close out the month. Bauers is a huge bat off the board early, and contenders who are aiming to beef up at first base will have to pivot to the next best option.

First baseman Ty France, 32, is now the best first baseman available after Bauers signed with the Red Sox.

Free-Agent First Basemen Check Out Our Top 50 MLB Free Agents, Ranked › Jake Bauers Top 50 rank 14 Status Signed (Red Sox) 2026 team Brewers Key stats HR / RBI / AVG 26/86/.266 Ty France Top 50 rank 29 Status Free agent 2026 team Padres Key stats HR / RBI / AVG 21/72/.295 Paul Goldschmidt Top 50 rank 39 Status Free agent 2026 team Yankees Key stats HR / RBI / AVG 18/52/.252 2026 regular-season statistics. Status as of Nov. 13, 2026.

France was one of the best signings of the year for the Padres, who inked him to a one-year minor-league deal for 2026. France significantly outperformed his contract by hitting .295/.363/.502 (139 OPS+) with 21 home runs, 72 RBI and 37 walks across 133 games for San Diego while also excelling defensively at first base. France, of course, is looking for a multi-year deal after his strong season, and he shouldn’t have a problem finding one.

Many around the sport continue to expect top free-agent starter Tarik Skubal to sign before the expected lockout, with the New York Mets remaining the favorites — in terms of financial might and starting pitching needs — to sign him. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns indicated this week at the GM Meetings that the club is also looking to add at first base. They would prefer a right-handed bat, and France could be the answer.