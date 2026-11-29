The New York Yankees continue to spend aggressively this offseason, upgrading their lineup by adding one of the most consistent hitters in baseball.

According to ESPN, the Yankees are signing infielder Luis Arraez to a three-year, $45 million contract. The move gives New York its replacement for Jazz Chisholm Jr. while finally giving Arraez the multi-year security he has been chasing.

Arraez has bounced around the league, spending time with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies. After Chisholm signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday morning, adding another infield bat became a pressing need for the Yankees.

The Yankees have now filled that void with Arraez, a career .316 hitter with the versatility to play anywhere in the infield alongside brief outfield experience. Placing his bat at the top of the lineup gives the offense the contact-heavy consistency they've been missing in recent seasons.

Despite being traded from the Giants to the Phillies at the deadline, Arraez posted another strong season at the plate. Across 151 games between both ball clubs, he hit .310 with six home runs, 64 RBIs, and a .765 OPS.

Whether he settles in full-time at second base or moves around the diamond, Arraez gives the Yankees much-needed lineup flexibility. For a Yankees team searching for consistent contact at the plate, he brings reliable production to a team looking to make noise in a stacked American League East divison.