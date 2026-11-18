It's back to the past for Sonny Gray.

The 37-year-old right-handed pitcher has signed a two-year, $55 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, ESPN reported on Wednesday afternoon. Gray can opt out of the second year of the deal.

Gray, who spent the 2026 MLB season with the Boston Red Sox, pitched for the Twins from 2022-23 before signing a three-year, $75 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was dealt to the Red Sox last offseason.

As for his work in 2026, Gray recorded a 2.72 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, 4.3 wins above replacement and a 150 ERA+ across 160.9 innings pitched (29 starts) for the Red Sox. Gray, who led the American League with 18 wins, missed roughly two and a half weeks due to a leg injury from late-April to early-May.

Gray, a three-time All-Star, joins a Minnesota club that has posted losing records in back-to-back seasons and hasn't made the playoffs since 2023, which was the last year of the right-hander's first stint with the franchise. In his initial two seasons with the Twins (2022-23), Gray averaged a 2.90 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and a 144 ERA+ per season, serving as the Twins' ace during that span.

Back to the present, Gray provides a veteran enhancement for a Minnesota starting rotation that was 22nd in MLB in ERA last season (4.43). Granted, it includes two-time All-Star Joe Ryan and the emerging Taj Bradley, who posted a 3.73 ERA, 205 strikeouts and 4.4 wins above replacement over 178 ⅓ innings pitched (31 starts) last season.

Gray spent the first four-plus years of his career with the Athletics before being traded to the New York Yankees during the 2017 season. He was later traded to the Cincinnati Reds following the 2018 season and would pitch in the Queen City through 2021 before being dealt to Minnesota in 2022.

Earlier this week, Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer.