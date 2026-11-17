White Sox Reportedly Sign Former Brewers Pitcher To $50 Million Deal
The Chicago White Sox are on the board!
Chicago has signed right-handed pitcher Dustin May to a three-year, $52.5 million deal, the New York Post reported on Tuesday morning; May helped the Milwaukee Brewers win their first-ever World Series last season after coming over in a trade deadline deal from the St. Louis Cardinals.
Last season, May posted a combined 7-9 record with a 4.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 144 strikeouts across 145 ⅔ innings pitched, while bouncing between the starting rotation and bullpen during Milwaukee’s World Series run.
While May's inconsistent production makes him a bit of a gamble for the White Sox, he also offers a durable, back-of-the-rotation presence and provides an experienced starter for a young Chicago starting rotation.
The 29-year-old May joins a rotation that projects to include Sean Burke, Grant Taylor, Davis Martin, and Anthony Kay, while young left-handers Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz should also see expanded roles in 2027.
May spent the first six-plus years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers before being traded to the Boston Red Sox during the 2025 MLB season and then signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals in the ensuing offseason.
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