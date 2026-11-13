Brewers Star Jake Bauers Reportedly Signs $58 Million Deal With AL East Team

One of the breakout stars of the 2026 MLB is eastbound.

The Boston Red Sox have signed former Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million deal, ESPN reported on Friday afternoon.

Bauers, who helped the Brewers win their first-ever World Series last season, is fresh off a 2026 campaign that saw him total 26 home runs, 86 RBIs, a 140 OPS+ and 3.3 wins above replacement, while posting a .266/.389/.484 slash line. He went on to win 2026 National League Championship Series MVP honors, as Milwaukee swept the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jake Bauers' Road To Payday

Prior to the 2026 season, Bauers' MLB career had been a seesaw.

Originally a seventh-round pick of the San Diego Padres in 2013, Bauers made his big-league debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. Tampa Bay traded Bauers to the Cleveland Guardians the ensuing offseason. He didn't appear in an MLB game in 2020, was traded to the Seattle Mariners during the 2021 season and didn't appear in a big-league game again in 2022.

Bauers spent the 2023 season with the New York Yankees, who then traded him to the Brewers the following offseason.

While Bauers found a niche as a versatile first baseman who could also play both corner outfield positions, his first two seasons in Milwaukee (2024-25) were more of the same, with him serving in a de facto utility role while struggling to produce from the left side of the plate.

Entering the 2026 season, Bauers possessed a mere .211/.307/.365 career slash line and -1.2 wins above replacement.

What Will Bauers' Role Be In Boston?

Bauers joins a Boston team that went 87-75 and was the No. 2 American League wild-card seed last season. With that said, the Red Sox were annihilated by the Yankees in the Wild Card Series, being swept and outscored 18-2 and outhit 26-7. It marked the second consecutive year the Yankees beat the Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

Moreover, the 31-year-old Bauers will boost a Red Sox offense that was just 26th in MLB in home runs (163), 23rd in runs (689) and tied for 19th in slugging percentage (.398) last season.

On a compelling note, how does Bauers impact Boston's defense?

Willson Contreras, who led the Red Sox with 27 home runs, 81 RBIs, a .386 on-base percentage and a .516 slugging percentage, was Boston's primary first baseman last season. Does Contreras become manager Chad Tracy's primary designated hitter? Will Bauers start in left field? Right field? Is a trade coming?