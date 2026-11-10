Rangers Expected To Explore SS Corey Seager’s Trade Market At GM Meetings

With the General Manager Meetings underway this week in Las Vegas, the Texas Rangers are expected to explore major roster changes ahead of next season.

According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the Rangers are expected to listen to offers on All-Star shortstop Corey Seager. He is owed $155 million over the next five years and has a no-trade clause, so the two sides could come together to figure out the best fit for him and the club.

Since signing his 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers, Seager has struggled to stay on the field. From hamstring and thumb issues in 2023 to sports hernia and hip procedures in 2024, recurring health setbacks have made his consistent, season-long availability a concern.

Still, Seager’s elite production when healthy is undeniable. Shortstop remains a premier position in the sport, and in the right situation, his productivity at the plate can elevate any lineup.

However, with the CBA expiring on Dec. 1 and an expected lockout looming, pulling off a trade before the deadline could be quite the challenge. With owners pushing for a salary cap and floor system, teams could be hesitant to take on the $155 million remaining on his deal.

Contract aside, Seager could help plenty of teams if there is strong interest. He was named World Series MVP during the Rangers’ 2023 title run and has provided a steady bat when he’s on the field, but the issue remains that he hasn’t played 150 games in a season since 2022.

Seager saw his production slip at the plate this past season, limited to just 102 games while hitting .227. However, his long-term track record speaks for itself as a lifetime .284 hitter with 241 home runs, 718 RBIs and 46.3 WAR over his 12-season career.

Heading into the General Manager Meetings, teams may adopt a wait-and-see approach simply to gauge interest across the trade market. The expectation remains that the majority of free-agent signings and trades will hold off until owners and the MLBPA reach a new CBA.