3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits For Japanese Superstar Teruaki Sato

It's a shot in the dark, but it's a compelling one!

Japanese third baseman Teruaki Sato was recently posted for MLB teams to sign. The 27-year-old has potent power from the left side of the plate, has also extensively played right field and was the recipient of the 2025 Central League Most Valuable Player Award.

For a team seeking a shot in the arm and a player who could be a franchise building block, Sato is a tantalizing player to take a chance on.

Here are the three best MLB free agent fits for Sato:

Philadelphia Phillies

Sato could inject life into a Phillies offense that needs it.

For starters, Phillies infielders Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa and midseason pickup Luis Arráez are free agents, which provides a clear roadmap to Sato opening the 2027 season at the hot corner. Elsewhere, Trea Turner is coming off arguably the worst season of his MLB career (-0.1 wins above replacement, a .675 OPS and -17 defensive runs saved at shortstop), catcher J.T. Realmuto hit just .205 in 2026 and the Phillies struggled immensely to get production from their outfield aside from Bryce Harper, who moved back to right field during the summer.

Over the last two seasons alone (2025-26), Sato, who has power to all fields and crushes pitches in the upper half of the strike zone, averaged 39.5 home runs and 104 RBIs per year for the Hanshin Tigers. Last season, he posted a .306/.383/.609 slash line, with all three percentages being career highs.

Sato could add considerable power to a Philadelphia offense that's in need of just that. Last season, the Phillies were just 24th in MLB in slugging percentage (.395), 23rd in on-base percentage (.312), 22nd in hits (1,301), 19th in runs (713) and tied for 16th in home runs (182). Moreover, they were 25th in barrel percentage (7.1%), according to Statcast.

All that said, Philadelphia may opt to re-sign two of the three aforementioned free agent infielders and make a major investment or two in its bullpen, which was 21st in the sport with a 4.43 ERA. Maybe the Phillies will also pursue a new center fielder instead of a new third baseman?

Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners went from being one win away from their first-ever American League pennant to winning just 76 games. They need a boost, and Sato would suffice — and then some.

Seattle acquired Brendan Donovan, a 2025 All-Star and a 2022 Gold Glover, from the St. Louis Cardinals to play third base last season, but he was limited to 38 games due to groin and head injuries, respectively. Donovan has also played second base, left field and right field. In other words, Donovan could open 2027 as the Mariners' first infielder off the bench and take over at second base for Cole Young or at third base for Sato if either struggles. Donovan could also potentially be the team's left fielder if they don't retain Randy Arozarena.

Sato, who hit three doubles and posted a .300/.417/.600 slash line for Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, would provide a jolt to a Seattle offense that was just 29th in MLB in batting average (.233), 28th in runs (664), hits (1,253) and slugging percentage (.379) and tied for 16th in home runs (182) last season.

The reality is any team signing a player on an international basis in the prime of their professional career is a risk, but the Mariners are in a position to take that chance because they need the offense and have an immediate role for Sato.

All that said, Seattle may think Sato's impact wouldn't definitively supersede a healthy Donovan at third base, could prioritize re-signing Arozarena and bank on bouncing back as a whole in 2027; the San Diego Padres, who missed the playoffs in 2021 and 2023 but have made the playoffs in every other season since 2020, would be a model for this thinking.

New York Yankees

The Yankees don't have a hindrance in the way of making Sato their everyday third baseman.

Sure, Ryan McMahon is under contract for one more season and due $16 million. At the same time, McMahon, a traditionally stellar third baseman, hit just .213 last season and is tailor-made for a utility role, as he also played second base with the Colorado Rockies before landing in the Bronx during the 2025 season, while also dabbling at first base.

Plus, New York has an opening at second base, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a free agent and, while he got playing time at the middle infield position down the stretch of last season, Anthony Volpe's future as an MLB starter is in doubt given the arrival of touted shortstop George Lombard Jr. McMahon could slide over to second if injury presents itself.

Sato would potentially be another explosive left-handed hitter for an already reputable Yankees' lineup in that regard (e.g., Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger and Spencer Jones). Now, if you asked Grok to define "feast or famine," it may spit out the Yankees' 2026 offensive production. Seriously, it's that bizarre.

While New York's offense was first in MLB in barrel percentage (9.6%), second in home runs (223), tied for second in average exit velocity (89.6 mph), third outright in hard-hit percentage (41.6%) and tied for sixth in slugging percentage (.409), it was also 29th in hits (1,250), 26th in batting average (.235) and recorded the sixth-most strikeouts (1,480). In all, the Yankees finished in a three-way tie for ninth with 739 runs scored, which they followed by tallying just five runs and 12 hits in the AL Division Series, which saw them get swept by the eventual AL-champion Tampa Bay Rays.

Aaron Judge is the best position player in the sport, but the three-time AL MVP turns 35 next April, appeared in just 66 games last season due to rib and calf injuries and has been held back by injury in multiple seasons (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2023, as well). The Yankees have to be prepared for Judge to miss time, and that doesn't just mean stocking up their outfield depth. Rather, it also means finding ways to increase production from other positions, and New York has the flexibility to upgrade at both second base and third base.

Sato is a risk worth taking for the Yankees.