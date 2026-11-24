Well, there's the Trevor Rogers replacement.

The Baltimore Orioles have signed right-hander Freddy Peralta to a five-year, $125 million deal, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported on Tuesday morning. The contract includes no deferrals or opt-outs.

Baltimore signing Peralta comes in the wake of former Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers signing a five-year, $120 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Peralta, a two-time All-Star, split the 2026 MLB season between the Tampa Bay Rays, who won the American League pennant, and the New York Mets following eight seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers (2019-25).

After posting a 4.99 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP over 22 regular-season starts with the Mets, Peralta was traded to the Rays, with whom he recorded a 3.25 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP over 10 regular-season starts. Then, Peralta posted a 2.95 ERA across 21 ⅓ innings for the Rays in the postseason, highlighted by winning ALCS MVP honors.

Peralta joins an Orioles' starting rotation that includes Shane Baz, Brandon Young and Kyle Bradish. In all, Baltimore’s starting rotation was 27th in MLB in opponent batting average (.263), 26th in WHIP (1.38) and 17th in ERA (4.24) last season.

Baltimore posted a losing record (79-82) and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season in 2026. Moreover, three teams in the Orioles' division, the AL East, made the playoffs (Rays, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox), with the Toronto Blue Jays one year removed from winning the AL pennant.