Royce Lewis is going from Big Ten country to … well, extended Big Ten country.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired the aforementioned infielder from the Minnesota Twins for 19-year-old catcher Francisco Espinoza and right-hander Bobby Miller, the two teams announced on Friday afternoon.

Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, spent five seasons with the Twins (2022-26). Last season, he totaled 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and an 86 OPS+ across 509 plate appearances, while finishing with a .227/.287/.380 slash line.

Lewis showcased potent power in the early portion of his career, highlighted by hitting 15 home runs and posting a .548 slugging percentage across 58 games in 2023. At the same time, injuries have held back Lewis, which have included knee, oblique and hamstring issues, among others. He appeared in a combined 152 games for the Twins from 2022-24 and 106 games in 2025.

The 27-year-old Lewis joins a Dodgers team that won 100 games last season but was swept by the eventual World Series-champion Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. Lewis, who has extensive experience playing first, second and third base, could potentially be a replacement for utility man Kiké Hernández, who's a free agent.

As for the Twins' return for Lewis, Espinoza posted a .296/.383/.330 slash line across 133 plate appearances in Low A ball last season. Miller, who was the Dodgers' first-round pick in 2020, has made 36 career MLB starts.

Earlier this week, Minnesota reunited with right-hander and three-time All-Star Sonny Gray, who pitched for the Twins from 2022-23, on a two-year, $55 million deal. Meanwhile, catcher Ryan Jeffers accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer to stay in Minnesota. The Twins missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season.