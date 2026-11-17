Caleb Williams and Pete Crow-Armstrong say their friendship is as real as it looks.

Crow-Armstrong, the Chicago Cubs’ center fielder, was named the unanimous National League MVP this month after receiving all 30 first-place votes. He hit 45 home runs and stole 41 bases.

Williams, the Chicago Bears’ quarterback, starred in the Cubs’ video celebrating the award. The two have been seen together at Cubs, Bulls and Blackhawks games, and Chicago Magazine named them both Chicagoans of the Year.

When asked if Chicago is big enough for two MVPs, Williams didn’t hesitate.

"Damn right," Williams replied.

When talking to reporters Tuesday, Williams praised Crow-Armstrong’s energy.

"Pete always brings that energy. He’s such a nice guy, but when he gets on the field, he turns into a little rocket," Williams said. "Whether it’s his energy or him running and what he does for his team and organization, without it being physical, it’s the energy he brings. He always has good energy."

Crow-Armstrong discussed the friendship on the "Ross & Rizzo Unfiltered" podcast, hosted by former Cubs David Ross and Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo told him the city loves seeing him with Williams and the group of Chicago athletes he spends time with.

"The city absolutely loves seeing you and Caleb and the Bulls and the Hawks, all the guys together," Rizzo said. "That’s so cool."

Crow-Armstrong said the group includes Bulls forward Matas Buzelis and Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson.

"What’s nice about the fellas like Caleb and Matas [Buzelis] is a really good friend of mine, and even Caleb Wilson now. That kid is so excited to be here," Crow-Armstrong said.

"The nice part about those guys is that it’s genuine, because we’re all kind of the same age. Me and Caleb Williams, we both did not necessarily start off too hot, so I think we have a lot in common. As genuine as our friendship is, we all kind of see the value in giving people something to root for. I don’t think I really realized at first how much people just kind of love seeing us together."

Rizzo said the friendships across different teams are unusual in pro sports.

"That’s not normal," Rizzo said. "I mean, you cross over every once in a while, but it’s definitely not normal."