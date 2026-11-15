Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Seahawks, Bengals Emerge; Movement In The Top 5

As we pass the season’s midpoint, the divide between contenders and pretenders grows larger, with the NFL's elite impressing with their consistent performance and production.

While there is still plenty of time to solve each team’s biggest weaknesses, the top teams are leaning into their strengths and forcing opponents to play on their terms. Although diversity matters, the best teams know who they are and how they must play to win consistently down the stretch.

With Week 10 featuring a few marquee matchups that allowed the football world to see the difference between good and great, this week’s top-10 list features more movement on the charts.

Let’s take a look at my new top 10:

The Seahawks offense goes through wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whose record-setting start to the season continued against the Raiders. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1500

The defending champs are finding ways to win without their QB1 in the lineup. Drew Lock has impressed as a fill-in for Sam Darnold, finding wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba early and often to stabilize an offense that’s still finding its way under a new play-caller.

Defensively, the Seahawks’ pressure and playmaking potential make things challenging for foes forced to drive the distance against head coach Mike Macdonald’s creative schemes.

Who Stood Out: JSN became the first player in the Super Bowl era to record 1,200 or more receiving yards and 10 or more receiving touchdowns through his team’s first 10 games of a season. The only other players in NFL history to do it are Hall of Famers Raymond Berry (1960), Elroy Hirsch (1951) and Don Hutson (1942).

On Sunday night, 231 of Joe Burrow's 409 passing yards went to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1000

Quarterback Joe Burrow is playing the best ball of his career as the point guard of a fast-break offense that overwhelms opponents with its talent and tactics. Throwing to receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins repeatedly, Burrow allows his premium playmakers to impose their will on overmatched defenders on the perimeter.

As the running game starts to pop with running back Chase Brown taking advantage of light boxes, the Bengals offense gives them a chance to knock anyone off in a "win-or-go-home" scenario.

Who Stood Out: Burrow has recorded at least four total touchdowns in five straight games, tying Peyton Manning’s record from 2004 for the longest such streak since the NFL merger.

Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates a touchdown with the fans in Munich during the Lions' win over the Patriots. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1800

The loss of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson puts a damper on the Lions’ title hopes at a time when the team was starting to round into form as a title contender. Although the offense will continue to make the Lions a formidable foe, the loss of their defensive leader and most disruptive pass rusher could cap their potential.

Who Stood Out: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored twice to reach 62 career touchdowns, passing Terrell Davis for the most by any player through his first four NFL seasons and tying Herman Moore for third in Lions history.

The Bears will come out of the bye with a home game against the Saints. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +850

Head coach Ben Johnson has the Bears sitting pretty heading down the stretch. The team excels at complementary football while displaying the playmaking potency to blow teams out when each of the units is clicking on all cylinders.

Who Stood Out: Caleb Williams ranks third in the NFL in completion percentage (68.7%) and eighth in yards per pass attempt (7.93).

Kirk Cousins got the win on Sunday, but the Vikings struggled to stop Josh Allen last Monday night. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1600

Off the top, the Vikings fell this week because they have played twice since last week's rankings came out. Minnesota was No. 3 last week before it lost to the Bills, although it did bounce back nicely by beating the Packers on Sunday.

Perhaps Kirk Cousins was the missing piece to the Vikings’ championship puzzle, based on the team’s impressive takedown of a division rival. The veteran’s confidence and poise settled down an underachieving offense that desperately needed a spark at quarterback.

Although the defense continues to dismantle foes with defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ exotic pressures hitting home, the offensive improvement under Cousins could be the difference between a "one-and-done" playoff appearance and an extended stay in January.

Who Stood Out: The Vikings defense recorded eight sacks and forced four turnovers today vs. the Packers. The last time the Vikings had at least eight sacks and four takeaways in a game was on October 22, 1989, against the Detroit Lions.

Patrick Mahomes put on a clinic against the Falcons with five touchdown passes. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +950

The emergence of Emmett Johnson as a capable RB1 gives the Chiefs a deep and talented backfield when Kenneth Walker III is healthy and available. The rookie filled in admirably for K9, topping the 100-yard mark and forcing opponents to utilize more plus-one fronts to slow down the Chiefs’ potent running game.

With Patrick Mahomes attacking single-high coverage with deep balls over the top of the defense, the Chiefs are starting to produce the explosive plays that could make them the team no one wants to face down the stretch.

Who Stood Out: Mahomes threw his 328th career touchdown pass, including the playoffs, passing Peyton Manning (327) for the most by any player through his first 10 NFL seasons.

Bo Nix and the Broncos will come out of the bye week at home against the Raiders in Fernando Mendoza's second start. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1500

Head coach Sean Payton will have his squad ready to go in Week 11 after taking the bye week to reset and refocus following a 7-2 start. With matchups against the Steelers and Bills on the schedule down the stretch, the Broncos will have a chance to show the football world whether they’re primed and ready for a title run.

Who Stood Out: Since entering the NFL in 2024, Bo Nix leads the league with 16 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, a huge gap to the next QBs (Bryce Young and Jared Goff), who have 11.

Trevor Lawrence (left) had 352 passing yards against the Titans, and 152 of them went to Parker Washington. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +750

Despite facing a so-called soft schedule, the Jaguars’ domination of inferior foes in a one-score league (eight points or fewer) shouldn't be ignored. The team’s plus-125 point differential and five wins by 17 or more points suggest the Jaguars are an emerging juggernaut behind an MVP frontrunner (Trevor Lawrence), who is entering the top-five quarterback conversation.

Who Stood Out: Parker Washington became the first Jaguars wide receiver to record 150-plus receiving yards in a game since Week 5 of 2019.

The 49ers offense, powered by Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey (pictured), put on a show against the Cowboys on Sunday. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +500

Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense is downright scary when the "old" stars are producing explosive plays. Whether it's running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle or wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. moving the chains or putting points on the board, the 49ers are unstoppable when Brock Purdy puts the ball in his veterans’ hands.

Although the 49ers want to avoid regularly engaging in shootouts, the offense’s explosiveness through the ground or air gives them a chance to win when the defense is having an off-day.

Who Stood Out: McCaffrey became the first player in the Super Bowl era to record 150 or more receiving yards, two or more receiving touchdowns, 50 or more rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the same game.

It was business as usual for Josh Allen and the Bills, who blew out the Jets on Sunday. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +500

In a week-to-week league, the Bills’ consistency sets them apart. Josh Allen and Co. take care of business without fanfare while displaying an attention to detail that should serve them well down the stretch.

With the team off to its best start since 1991, when it made its second straight Super Bowl appearance, the Bills are setting the stage for a title run that will force the AFC’s heavyweights to visit Western New York during the postseason tournament.

Who Stood Out: With two rushing touchdowns on Sunday, Allen is now the first quarterback and 16th player in NFL history to reach 90 career rushing TDs.