LAS VEGAS (Allegiant Stadium) — Mike Seifer tapped ash from his cigar and settled into his folding chair as folks around him set up their tailgate spots.

Seifer wore a No. 15 Fernando Mendoza jersey, one of the many littering the parking lot and along the Vegas Strip for the rookie’s NFL debut. His wife graduated from Indiana, and the two closely followed Mendoza’s only season with the Hoosiers. They watched Mendoza go from being a little-known transfer from Cal to a Heisman winner and a national champion in a matter of months before he became the No. 1 overall pick.

Seifer believes a similar ascent is in store for Mendoza, telling me he's hoping he can be like Brock Purdy.

"He’s promising," Seifer told me.

For a half, Seifer was right.

Mendoza couldn’t have asked for a better start. After Drew Lock fumbled on Seattle’s opening drive, the Raiders took over on the Seahawks’ 46-yard line. Taking advantage of the short field, Mendoza engineered an efficient 11-play drive for a score, capped by a 10-yard quarterback run to pay dirt reminiscent of the touchdown run he had to clinch the national championship game months earlier.

"I thought he did a great job," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said. "He’s been doing everything to be prepared for that moment. As a rookie, every time you step out there, it’s a learning experience. He’s only going to get better. I’m proud of him. He’s going to lead the way."

Mendoza completed all three passes he threw for 20 yards on that drive, as head coach Klint Kubiak seemed to have the upper hand early, playing against his former team that he helped lead to a Super Bowl last season.

Mendoza’s first play? A bootleg from under center, where he rolled right and found tight end Michael Mayer for a 9-yard gain.

Mendoza played with surgical precision, like he’d been playing in the league for three years. He finished 11 of 13 for 90 yards and a rushing touchdown in the first half. He completed his first seven passes against Seattle, joining Robert Griffin III and Derek Carr as the only rookie quarterbacks since 1991 to open their first NFL start with seven straight completions, per FOX Sports Research.

A two-play sequence offered a microcosm for Mendoza’s decisive play in the first half.

On first-and-10 from the Las Vegas 20-yard line midway through the second quarter, Mendoza evaded a would-be sack by DeMarcus Lawrence and smartly threw the ball out of bounds. The next play, Mendoza again felt pressure and escaped to his left, keeping his eyes downfield and finding Cody White on the sideline for a 22-yard chunk play.

"He was well-prepared," Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said. "He started the game well. Overall, I thought it was a good start."

However, the Raiders’ best offensive weapon, tight end Brock Bowers, suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive. He tried to play through the pain but had to leave the game. Bowers’ absence significantly impacted the Raiders’ ability to move the football the rest of the game.

The Seahawks' "Dark Side" defense also made an appearance in the second half, holding the Raiders to 27 total yards and a field goal. Mendoza was sacked six times, including four in the second half. The Seahawks finished with a 50% pressure rate but only sent more than four defenders on eight snaps, according to Next Gen Stats. Mendoza had trouble picking up second-level defenders blitzing from depth like defensive back Devon Witherspoon, who finished with two sacks and three quarterback hits.

"I was a little sped up today," Mendoza said. "There were times where I extended the play, and it gave us a good chance to get out clean, not take a sack and I could extend the play because the defense did a good job of covering. And that’s acceptable.

"But there were sometimes where I should have stayed in there, stepped up with one hitch and delivered a strike."

Overall, Mendoza finished 17 of 29 for 143 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions, posting a 71.5 passer rating. He also ran six times for 22 yards. The Raiders ran 35% of their offensive plays under center, which is good for Mendoza as he operated primarily out of shotgun in college, according to Next Gen Stats. Mendoza also finished 6-of-8 for 24 yards on play-action passes, which Kubiak got away from in the second half.

While not jaw-dropping numbers, Mendoza showed he can run Kubiak’s style of offense. And that's what people around the league are noticing after Mendoza made his first start.

"Numbers were very average, but I did think he looked like an NFL QB," an NFL head personnel executive told me. "He showed arm strength, run skills and his poise was pretty good. The six sacks were not necessarily on him. That is a really good defense, and I thought he held his own. Excited to see him grow over this year."

And Mendoza's Raiders teammates had been impressed with him well before he made his first start. Raiders fullback Conner Heyward compared Mendoza’s preparation in the lead-up to Sunday to elite signal callers he played with in Pittsburgh: Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Heyward also said that Mendoza is "the real deal."

Raiders fans are hopeful that Fernando Mendoza will be the one to carry their franchise, and he provided enough promise on Sunday. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"Day in and day out, he’s somebody who lives what he says," Hayward told me. "He’s there every day, early and late. You see him in the indoor facility doing drops and going through plays by himself. And that’s every day.

"We always say be prepared for the moment, so when you get that opportunity, you can go ahead and take it. He’s been preparing for it since the day he got here."

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao told me Mendoza just needs more time on task.

"The coaches were confident in him coming into it," Pola-Mao told me. "He’s been killing us in practice. I think he’s ready. Everybody’s going to make mistakes, but it takes a team to rally behind him and push forward.

"Experience is everything in this league. The more you see, the more you learn. That’s all it is. It’s another steppingstone, and something he can learn from."

While it wasn’t perfect, Mendoza’s pleased to have got his first start out of the way, showing signs of the type of quarterback he can become. And the job doesn’t get any easier, as the Raiders face another imposing defense on the road next week in the Denver Broncos.

"It’s good to get punched in the face," Mendoza said. "Because now is a great opportunity to grow and learn and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game, as a future hopeful leader of this offense."