NFL Week 10 odds proved a smash success for favorites, for a second straight week. That means the public betting masses and all their parlays did well, too.

And not just on the popular teams but on popular player props, as well.

That’s how one bettor turned a $150 two-leg wager into nearly $60,000. And another bettor’s $2 three-leg parlay popped for nearly $9,000.

More on those winners, a six-figure favorites parlay that cashed out big, and a massive prediction market trade that lost in heartbreaking fashion in the Texas-LSU showdown.

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Parlay Partay

It can’t be repeated enough: Parlays are a bookmaker’s best friend.

So you’d be well-advised to not only keep your bet size reasonable but also the number of legs. Like, say, two.

A Caesars Sports customer took that to heart on Sunday, placing a $150 bet on a pair of first touchdown scorers:

Fernando Mendoza +2500 first TD in Raiders vs. Seahawks

Deebo Samuel +1400 first TD in 49ers vs. Cowboys

Merging those prices in a parlay gives you odds of a hefty +38900, or 389/1.

Fernando Mendoza's rushing TD in his first start helped one bettor win big bucks (Getty Images).

Mendoza, the 2026 No. 1 overall pick, was making his first NFL start for the Raiders. And the rookie QB made a strong first impression, running in from 10 yards out to give Las Vegas a 7-0 lead over Seattle midway through the first quarter.

Samuel scored on an 11-yard TD catch to give San Francisco a 7-3 lead over Dallas, also midway through the first.

And that gave the bettor a $58,350 win. Not a bad half-quarter worth of work.

NFC West Winners

Station Sports, which operates several hotel-casino sportsbooks in Las Vegas, has seen a lot of major wagers this football season. Another one dropped on Sunday, piling $130,000 on three favorites.

That ticket represented all three of Sunday’s late-window kicks (4:05 p.m. ET/4:25 p.m. ET). And all three legs were from the NFC West.

The Seahawks trailed the Raiders early but went on to a 21-13 victory. The Rams hammered the Cardinals 34-6, and the Niners held off the Cowboys in a 46-40 shootout.

With such solid favorites — particularly the Rams — the odds on that parlay weren’t much beyond even money, at +130. But a win’s a win, and in this case, the high-roller profited $169,646.30, for a total payout of $299,646.30.

Parlay Partay, Part II

Now here’s someone being seriously reasonable with parlay expectations: A Hard Rock Bet customer put all of two bucks on a three-leg wager of first touchdown scorers.

The bettor took one player in each of Sunday’s late-window games:

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza +2500

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee +900

49ers wideout Deebo Samuel +1300

Crunch the numbers on those, and you get massive parlay odds of +363900. Or in easier-to-digest terms, 3,639/1.

It took a while for the Higbee leg to deliver. The first TD in the Rams-Cards game arrived with just 1:06 left in the first half. But it was Higbee on the receiving end of a 5-yard pass from Matthew Stafford.

That’s a win of $7,278. However, the bettor also utilized a 20% profit boost. So that meager $2 turned into $8,735.

Six-Figure Fallout

Prediction markets remain a controversial subject but are still operating and seeing a lot of football trades made across the country.

And there were some notable transactions over the past few days.

At Kalshi, a trader put $198,872 on LSU to beat Texas in Saturday night’s showdown in Baton Rouge. The price on that trade was approximately 61%, corresponding to odds of about -156.

The Tigers led most of the game, including 21-10 with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter. But LSU didn’t put up another point and ultimately lost 22-21, after Longhorns QB Arch Manning hit Raleek Brown on a 4-yard touchdown pass with three seconds remaining.

That is a tough way to watch nearly $200K get vaporized.

On the flip side, a Kalshi customer put a pile of cash on huge favorite Notre Dame vs. Boston College. The trade: $123,231 on the Fighting Irish to win, at a price of 96.9%, meaning there was only a 3.1% chance of Notre Dame losing.

That 96.9% correlates to odds of -3148. It’s a trade-a-lot-to-win-a-little spot, if there ever was one.

As expected, Notre Dame rolled 41-7.

And the trader profited $3,914, for a total payout of $127,145. I guess 3.1% ROI for 3½ hours or so is worth it.

Underdog Wonderdogs

One way to bulk up the potential payout on a parlay is to add in some moneyline underdogs. Of course, then comes the hard part: Those underdogs have to win.

But a Hard Rock Bet customer found a few ‘dogs, then paired them with huge favorite Georgia and slim favorite Utah on this nominal $8 moneyline parlay ticket:

Georgia -900 vs. Missouri

UNLV +700 vs. New Mexico

Stanford +650 vs. Virginia Tech

Utah -120 vs. Arizona

Arkansas +225 vs. South Carolina

Texas Tech +135 vs. Oklahoma State

Georgia's win helped a bettor turn $8 into more than $7k (Getty Images).

All six legs got there, but UNLV and Stanford were the linchpins, as big road underdogs. Those two teams helped pump up the odds to a healthy +93247, or just beyond 932/1.

The Rebels upset New Mexico 21-17, and the Cardinal stunningly jumped out to a 21-0 lead while routing VaTech 40-22.

That turned eight bucks into $7,467.78.

Here's Hoping You Had It

It’s not all about making big bets or cashing out huge on a 10-leg parlay. Which, to be clear, is rare.

Sometimes, it’s about putting 10 bucks on a single straight bet, backing a long shot or semi-long shot, and getting a solid return on investment.

For example, at FanDuel Sports, Bengals tight end Drew Sample was +4000 to score the first TD of Sunday night’s game vs. the Steelers.

It took until early in the second quarter to deliver. But deliver Sample did, on a 3-yard pass from Joe Burrow to give Cincy a 10-0 lead on the way to a 38-18 rout.

If you’d put a tenner on that, then your wallet would be $400 fatter today. If you got frisky and put $100 on it, then you’d have profited $4,000.

At DraftKings Sports, Packers rookie wideout J. Michael Sturdivant was a +4500 long shot to score an anytime TD vs. the Vikings.

Green Bay had a dreadful showing at home, scoring just one touchdown while getting blown out 30-10. But that one TD came from Sturdivant in the third quarter.

A $10 wager would’ve profited $450.

On the flip side of that game, Vikes wideout Myles Price was +3800 to score the first touchdown, at FanDuel.

Kirk Cousins got his return to Minnesota rolling by connecting with Price on a 38-yard play to put the Vikes up 10-0 in the first quarter.

Ten bucks on that prop would’ve netted $380 profit. That’s my kind of ROI.

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

The aforementioned $130,000 NFL moneyline parlay was the largest reported bet of the week. Caesars Sports has a major wager tied to Monday night’s Chargers-Ravens clash: $114,000 on Los Angeles +4.5 (-114).

If L.A. — which is winless on all counts, at 0-8 straight up and 0-7-1 against the spread — just covers the spread tonight, then the bettor wins $100,000.

Other notable wagers on NFL Week 10 odds and college football Week 11 odds:

$108,000 Browns +4.5 (-108) vs. Texans (DraftKings). Cleveland dug itself into a 17-0 second-quarter hole, then rallied for a 27-24 victory. So the bettor profited $100,000 (total payout $208,000).

$100,000 Giants -2.5 (-107) vs. Commanders (Caesars). New York snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 24-21 on a late Washington touchdown. That’s a six-figure donation to the house.

$50,000 Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson +145 anytime touchdown vs. Packers (Caesars). Minnesota had a big day in a 30-10 road win, but Jefferson didn’t reach paydirt.

$50,000 Houston -9.5 (-115) vs. Colorado (Caesars). The 17th-ranked Cougars led 20-7 late in the first half, but gave up 28 unanswered points en route to a 42-32 upset loss.

And how about this potentially prescient futures bet, on NFL MVP odds: Back in May, a Caesars customer put $10,000 on Joe Burrow at +1000 (10/1).

If the Bengals QB lifts the MVP trophy, then that bettor pockets $100,000 profit.

Burrow is in the midst of a career year and is now the -110 favorite. So that same $10,000 bet right now would net just $9,090.91 profit.

As always, keep in mind that these high-rollers have the means to not only make big bets, but absorb eye-popping losses. Keep your expectations and your bet size reasonable. Never bet more than you can afford to lose.