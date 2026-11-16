Before the Steelers-Bengals game kicked off Sunday night, the public betting masses had already won the day in NFL Week 10 odds.

Bookmakers were just hoping it wouldn’t get worse, one week after bettors rolled up their biggest payday of the NFL season.

"If the Bengals win and cover, and this game goes over the total, it’ll be as bad as last week. Or even worse," South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said.

Then the Bengals won, covered and the Over came in, as well.

"That was about as ugly a result as I could imagine, to cap off an absolutely ugly day," Andrews said.

Oddsmakers from Las Vegas and across the country chimed in to recap the weekend that was in NFL and college football betting.

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Public Gets Paid — Again

In Week 9, favorites went 14-1 straight up (SU) and 11-4 against the spread (ATS). Week 10 wasn’t quite as strong through Sunday, but it was pretty good, with favorites going 10-3 SU/9-4 ATS.

All the key teams came through for the public.

From the Lions’ 35-10 blowout as 2.5-point favorites vs. the Patriots in Munich, Germany, right through the Bengals’ 38-18 rout as 4-point home favorites vs. the Steelers, oodles of spread and moneyline parlays got to the pay window for a second straight week.

"Bettors set the pace from the opening kick in Deutschland and kept it going throughout Sunday," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said. "Detroit, Buffalo, Kansas City and Jacksonville all delivered convincing wins and covers."

Indeed, the latter three joined Detroit in winning by double digits in Sunday’s early slate of games:

Bills (-7.5) 31, Jets 12

Chiefs (-3.5) 25, Falcons 13

Jaguars (-11) 40, Titans 23

Joe Burrow's outstanding performance helped bettors cash in on NFL Week 10 (Getty Images).

Then all three favorites in the late-window games got plenty of public support and delivered:

Seahawks (-6.5) 21, Raiders 13

49ers (-3.5) 46, Cowboys 40

Rams (-9.5) 34, Cardinals 6

"The Rams, Seahawks and 49ers all punched bettors’ tickets to Cincinnati, leaving the Bengals as the closing leg on a significant number of live parlays," Feazel said. "The book needed Pittsburgh to provide the plot twist that never arrived during the afternoon."

It didn’t arrive at night, either. Bengals QB Joe Burrow saw to that, throwing for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

"After last week, we certainly weren’t looking for an encore. But Joe Burrow and the Bengals made sure we got one," Feazel said.

Different Book, Same Result

BetMGM, which, like Caesars, is a national brand operating in dozens of states, also had a long NFL Sunday for the second straight week.

BetMGM trading manager Adair Horne said bettors were "especially successful" in the three late-window games — 49ers-Cowboys, Seahawks-Raiders, Rams-Cardinals — and with the Sunday night result.

"Another great day to be a bettor. It was not as good as last week, but they can’t all be that good, can they?" Horne said. "Lots of things went right for bettors, with plenty of popular favorites winning and covering the spread.

"The only game the bettors got wrong this week was Vikings vs. Packers. Other than that, the bettors filled their boots with cash at every single stop."

Speaking of Vikings-Packers …

Few & Far Between

It wasn’t hard for sportsbooks to point out where their wins came from Sunday. Because there weren’t many. Feazel could come up with just three.

Foremost among them: The Vikings, behind reacquired QB Kirk Cousins, stunningly stomped the Packers 30-10. Minnesota was a 2.5-point road underdog, and Green Bay was on runs of 4-1 SU/5-0 ATS.

"The Vikings provided the book’s best result, beating the Packers outright while the game stayed under the total," Feazel said, alluding to the final score landing just below a 42.5 total. "The Browns also delivered an important upset over the Texans, and the Under in Seahawks-Raiders offered the only meaningful relief during the late slate."

In his return to Minnesota, Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to an upset over the Packers (Getty Images).

Cleveland, a 3.5-point home underdog to Houston, erased a 17-0 second-quarter deficit to post a 27-24 upset. Seattle and Las Vegas combined for just 34 points, on a total that closed at 40.5.

"Those results helped, but they weren’t enough to offset a long list of popular favorites winning and covering," Feazel said. "The public’s heavy hitters landed nearly every punch. Bettors were rarely asked to sweat their most popular selections."

Vinny Magliulo is Andrews’ peer at the South Point, where both are longtime respected Vegas oddsmakers. Both know these kinds of weeks happen. What do they also know?

"No matter what happens, we’ll be open tomorrow. We’ll pay ‘em with a smile," Magliulo said.

On Campus

College football Week 11 odds were a different matter, falling in favor of the book. Among the most notable results was one of the last ones, in a thrilling showdown between Utah and Arizona.

The Utes, No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, were 2.5-point road favorites Saturday night. BetMGM was hoping to thread the needle of Utah winning, but Arizona covering.

In other words, the Utes by one or two points.

It was a tight window, but BetMGM got just what it wished.

Utah QB Devon Dampier and wideout Creed Whittemore connected on a 70-yard touchdown pass with 2:35 remaining, and the Utes held on from there for a 40-39 victory.

"That was right in the sweet spot," BetMGM trading manager Seamus Magee said. "We had a great Saturday, with Utah winning by one, Florida winning outright and Indiana covering."

Utah's thrilling victory with Arizona covering was a good result for the book (Getty Images).

The Gators were 2.5-point road underdogs vs. a Kentucky team ranked 11th and trying to stay in the CFP conversation. Florida QB Aaron Philo’s 2-yard TD run with 9:08 remaining represented the final points of the game, as the Gators pulled off a modest 21-14 upset.

USC was a trendy road underdog of 9.5 points vs. No. 9 Indiana. The Hoosiers, who entered the game at 8-1 SU, but just 1-8 ATS, were knotted in a 13-13 tie late in the third quarter.

But Indiana pulled away with two touchdowns for a 27-13 win and cover.

So the public masses misfired on that game. However, the public clawed some money back in two other big Saturday showdowns.

"Bettors had a great result with Texas in-play, coming from behind, as well as with Georgia covering very easily against Mizzou," Magee said.

No. 6 Texas trailed most of the game vs. LSU, including 21-10 late in the third quarter. As Magee noted, throughout the contest, bettors were firing on Longhorns' in-game moneyline to come back and win. Texas did just that with a 22-21 road victory as a 4.5-point road underdog.

The Longhorns got the game-winning TD with just three seconds left, on a 4-yard TD pass from Arch Manning to Raleek Brown.

No. 1 Georgia needed no such dramatics, thumping Missouri 48-21 as a 16.5-point home favorite.