College Football
Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan
College Football

Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan

Updated Nov. 14, 2026 3:36 p.m. ET

Tom Brady's relationship with Michigan has never been particularly straightforward. But there's no denying the role Michigan played in shaping the person and player he ultimately became.

In a first-look teaser for FOX Sports' upcoming two-part documentary, "The Team: Michigan Football," released Saturday during "Big Noon Kickoff," Brady offered a reflection on his time in Ann Arbor.

"If I look back on Michigan, that wasn't the choice," Brady says in the teaser. "I went to a place that there was no guaranteed success. If anything, when I look back, I was guaranteeing a lot of hardships."

Brady left his hometown of San Mateo, California, in 1995, to play for a Michigan program that already had a crowded quarterback room. He redshirted during his freshman year and spent the next two seasons as a backup, watching Brian Griese lead the Wolverines to an undefeated season and a share of the national championship in 1997. 

Brady would go on to finish his college career with a 20-5 record as a starter, including wins in the Citrus Bowl and Orange Bowl, but it wasn't always easy. Those challenges were central to the person he became.

"Do I look back and wish I would have changed anything? No, not at all," Brady said in the clip. "Is my relationship with Michigan a little bit complicated? Yeah. It definitely is."

"From age 17 to when I walked on the campus to when I left, those 4.5 years really shaped who I was as a person," he added. "It really defined who I could be going forward."

Executive produced by Brady and former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, "The Team: Michigan Football" will offer a deeper look at the program's history and legacy.

Part 1 premieres Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, the night before Michigan and Ohio State meet in "The Game" on "Big Noon Saturday." Part 2 will air Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Both installments will also stream live on FOX One.

share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1

2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons

    Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana

    2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 11: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 11: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Predictions For Indiana-USC And More

    College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Predictions For Indiana-USC And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Inside The Investments Powering Wake Forest Toward The College Football Playoff

    Inside The Investments Powering Wake Forest Toward The College Football Playoff

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Week 11 Betting Report: Can Arizona, Illinois Topple The Undefeateds?

    CFB Week 11 Betting Report: Can Arizona, Illinois Topple The Undefeateds?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 11 Games, Including Indiana-USC, Texas-LSU

    CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 11 Games, Including Indiana-USC, Texas-LSU

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 11 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch

    College Football Week 11 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons
Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana
2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes