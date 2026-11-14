Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan

Tom Brady's relationship with Michigan has never been particularly straightforward. But there's no denying the role Michigan played in shaping the person and player he ultimately became.

In a first-look teaser for FOX Sports' upcoming two-part documentary, "The Team: Michigan Football," released Saturday during "Big Noon Kickoff," Brady offered a reflection on his time in Ann Arbor.

"If I look back on Michigan, that wasn't the choice," Brady says in the teaser. "I went to a place that there was no guaranteed success. If anything, when I look back, I was guaranteeing a lot of hardships."

Brady left his hometown of San Mateo, California, in 1995, to play for a Michigan program that already had a crowded quarterback room. He redshirted during his freshman year and spent the next two seasons as a backup, watching Brian Griese lead the Wolverines to an undefeated season and a share of the national championship in 1997.

Brady would go on to finish his college career with a 20-5 record as a starter, including wins in the Citrus Bowl and Orange Bowl, but it wasn't always easy. Those challenges were central to the person he became.

"Do I look back and wish I would have changed anything? No, not at all," Brady said in the clip. "Is my relationship with Michigan a little bit complicated? Yeah. It definitely is."

"From age 17 to when I walked on the campus to when I left, those 4.5 years really shaped who I was as a person," he added. "It really defined who I could be going forward."

Executive produced by Brady and former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, "The Team: Michigan Football" will offer a deeper look at the program's history and legacy.

Part 1 premieres Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, the night before Michigan and Ohio State meet in "The Game" on "Big Noon Saturday." Part 2 will air Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Both installments will also stream live on FOX One.