Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh Take You Inside Michigan Football's National Title Runs

Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh teamed up to tell the story of Michigan's two most recent national championship teams.

FOX Sports and Shadow Lion announced "The Team: Michigan Football" on Monday. It's a two-part documentary executive produced by Brady and Harbaugh, with part one premiering Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, the night before Michigan and Ohio State meet in "The Game" on Big Noon Saturday. Part two airs Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

In a first-look teaser released with the announcement, Brady delivers a passionate hype speech to Michigan's players about embracing adversity.

"I hope this program is hard," Brady says. "I hope every day someone's pushing you harder than you would push yourself because you're never going to know what you're made of if it ain't hard."

The seven-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion credits his five years in Ann Arbor for preparing him.

"Thank God I went to Michigan," he says. "Thank God I didn't leave and go somewhere where they would make it easy on me."

Part one, "The Eye of the Storm," traces Harbaugh's half-century connection to the program, from growing up around it to leading the Wolverines to the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship as the team's head coach. Additionally, former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum are among those featured.

Part two, "Those Who Stay," goes back to the 1990s and the run to the 1997 title, with Brady, Charles Woodson and Brian Griese. It also follows Brady's climb from a lightly recruited quarterback who was seventh on the depth chart to the starting job.

"Thinking about my years at Michigan brings up a lot of emotions because, like many of my teammates, it really shaped who I became as a player and person," Brady said in a statement.

Part one airs Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, with part two following Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Both will also stream live on FOX One.