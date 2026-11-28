Seventeen teams in my preseason top 25 are ranked here after Week 13. Georgia, Texas, Notre Dame, Alabama and Miami are still among the top 10.

That’s about all that went according to plan this season, and it was glorious.

The only undefeated team in the country is Utah, and every 11-1 team and every 10-win Power Four team is represented here.

Now, check this out: The preseason No. 1 team in the country, Ohio State, won’t even sniff the College Football Playoff. The preseason No. 2 team in the country, Oregon, could still miss the CFP. And the SEC looks like the strongest league in the sport after three years of being completely shut out of the national championship game.

The caliber of competition has been stiff, and that is most evident in the number of losses teams have taken on across the Power Four. You’ll see teams from No. 14 onward who have records of 8-4 and 7-5 populating the top 25 because that’s just how hard it has been to win this season. For instance, Washington, at 8-4, is making its debut here this season after Week 13, and Missouri, at 7-5, might be the 26th.

UTSA (American Conference), New Mexico and North Dakota State (Mountain West) and Toledo (MAC) are the only 10-win Group of Six teams who aren’t among my top-25 teams. For our intents and purposes, they would not necessarily rank 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th either, because the caliber of play in the Power Four asks so much more of those teams than any G6 schedule. And fans of Group of Six teams have every right to be mad about this.

Still, it’s important that I say that part out loud, as the rankings reflect the best teams in the sport. Plus, they're useful for identifying the 11 best Power Four teams in the sport and that one G6 team which will receive an invitation to be the annual piñata in a sport that has never been fair and has only recently embraced the idea of a tournament to find a national champion.

So with that, here's my final top 25 after the 2026 regular season with conference championship weekend and the College Football Playoff's selection Sunday on the horizon. Let's get into it.

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against Oregon in Washington's Week 13 win. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 33-27 win vs. Oregon

The win was Washington coach Jedd Fisch’s first against Oregon. The Huskies have wins on the road at Oregon and at home to Indiana to finish out the season after a 3-3 start to the year. Their ability to win back-to-back games in overtime against two teams that were eyeing Big Ten title game berths — and that could play in the College Football Playoff — showed a resilience late in the season that only a handful of programs have demonstrated. And most of them are ranked higher.

Stat to know: With Washington’s win over Oregon, Jedd Fisch is now 1-4 on the road against ranked opponents as Washington’s head coach.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Receiver Jeremiah Smith runs for a first down against Michigan in Ohio State's Week 13 blowout win. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 45-0 win vs. Michigan

The Buckeyes destroyed Michigan. For the first time in six weeks, they looked like a team that had once been ranked No. 1 in the country. The shame of their season is that it took hate for their rival to regain their confidence and form without the help of injured quarterback Julian Sayin throwing to star receiver Jeremiah Smith. Had Ohio State showed itself to be this kind of team for 12-straight games, I have no doubt that it could have won the national title.

Stat to know: Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has now set the Big Ten single-season record with 20 touchdown catches, surpassing the 19 that Michigan’s Desmond Howard posted during his Heisman Trophy-winning 1991 season.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss runs in a touchdown against Mississippi State in Ole Miss' Egg Bowl win. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 41-17 win vs. Mississippi State

The Rebels made light work of the Bulldogs to retain the Egg Bowl Trophy. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss supplanted his legacy as one of the program’s best quarterbacks and a shining example of how players at lower levels of the sport might just be some of the very best college football has to offer. But this season was not supposed to be just about his legacy at Ole Miss but also the Rebels’ return to the College Football Playoff. And that just isn’t going to happen.

Stat to know: Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss accounted for 7,843 yards of total offense and 64 touchdowns in 27 games over two seasons at Ole Miss. He threw for 7,027 yards and 48 touchdowns, plus added 816 yards and 16 scores on the ground.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Running back Dylan Riley is pushed out of bounds after a first down during Boise State's Week 13 victory over Colorado State. (Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images)

Week 13 game: 49-28 win vs. Colorado State

Next game: Pac-12 championship game vs. San Diego State

Boise State needs to hope Liberty loses its conference title game next week to Jacksonville State because that’s the only way the Broncos are getting back to the CFP. Their loss to San Diego State is just too difficult to overlook, even knowing Boise State faces SDSU in the Pac-12 championship game.

Besides, this was a team getting the benefit of having played Oregon — a ranked Big Ten opponent — when other Group of Six programs had not (Liberty) or had not won as many games. Now, Mountain West title contender New Mexico has as much chance to get into the CFP as Boise State does.

Stat to know: Running back Dylan Riley ranks fourth in the FBS in both rushing yards (1,468) and rushing yards per game (122.3). He ranks ninth in rushing touchdowns (14) and 12th in yards per carry (6.35) among FBS backs with at least 100 carries.

Odds to make CFP: -600 (fifth)

Odds to win national title: +50000 (15th)

Quarterback Deshawn Purdie throws the ball against Missouri State during Liberty's win in Week 13. (Liam Keating/News-Leader/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Week 13 game: 52-29 win vs. Missouri State

Next game: Conference USA championship game vs. Jacksonville State

The Flames clinched a spot in the Conference USA title game and an 11-1 season with their win. That might be just good enough to earn the only guaranteed College Football Playoff bid available to a Group of Six team. They did not play a Power Four team at all this season and committed to the path of least resistance, which might land them a chance to backdoor into the CFP because others in the G6 tier simply fell away — like Boise State.

Stat to know: Quarterback Deshawn Purdie leads Conference USA in yards per attempt (10.02, second in FBS) and passer rating (170.69, eighth) with 16 touchdown passes and one interception. Running back Kam Davis leads the conference in yards per carry (6.33, 15th in FBS) and rushing touchdowns (12, tied for 18th).

Odds to make CFP: +600 (11th)

Odds to win national title: +200000 (T-17th)

Quarterback Keisean Henderson carries the ball against Baylor in Houston's nail-biting Week 13 win. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 30-27 vs. Baylor

The Cougars recorded back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Houston made the transition from quarterback Connor Weigman to Keisean Henderson, and it still came within a win of being in the mix to play in the CFP for the first time.

Stat to know: Quarterback Keisean Henderson’s 93 rushing yards are the third-most in a game by a Houston freshman quarterback since 2000.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Quarterback Kenny Minchey passes during Kentucky's win over Louisville in Week 13. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 24-21 win vs. Louisville

Kentucky, like Florida, felt the pressure of being a top-6 team at one point during this regular season, and now it cracked. However, like Florida, there's still the hope for a nine-win season and a feeling of heading in the direction of excellence after years of mediocrity.

Stat to know: Quarterback Kenny Minchey completed 68% of his passes, ranking fourth in the SEC and 20th among qualifying FBS quarterbacks. He threw just four interceptions all season.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Receiver Giovanni Richardson catches a 62-yard touchdown against Arizona State in Arizona's Week 13 win. (Photo by Patrick Mulligan/Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 42-21 win vs. Arizona State

The Wildcats smeared the Sun Devils all over Tucson to reach nine wins this season in a game where Arizona’s defense sacked Arizona State quarterback Jake Fette seven times and created two turnovers. Like Houston, Arizona helped define that line of demarcation for the Big 12 between those teams that could compete for a place in the College Football Playoff and those that simply have a decent season.

Stat to know: Wide receiver Giovanni Richardson recorded his first career multi-touchdown game, catching four passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the first nine minutes against Arizona State.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Running back Brandon Smith carries the ball in Oregon's Week 13 overtime loss Washington. (Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Week 13 game: 33-27 2OT loss vs. Washington

Next game:

The Ducks needed to beat their most hated rival to reach the Big Ten title game and, likely, the CFP. They came up short. In two overtimes. At home. Against a team with nothing to play for except the pleasure of denying Oregon the chance to play for championships. Coach Dan Lanning will have quite a bit to investigate, explore and unpack in the coming weeks to figure out why his team underperformed.

The loss of starting quarterback Dante Moore didn’t help, nor the ineptitude of former offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer or the many other injuries the team endured. Still, Oregon began the season as the No. 2 team in these rankings and will finish a far cry from being anything close to the second-best team in the sport.

Stat to know: Oregon’s double-overtime loss to Washington capped an 8-4 regular season, giving the Ducks their most losses in a season under head coach Dan Lanning. Oregon lost just three games combined in 2024 and 2025, with only one of those losses coming in the regular season.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who was injured in Week 12, scrambles against USC during UCLA's second straight loss. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 45-10 loss vs. USC

Next game: Big Ten championship game vs. Indiana

Oh, boy. The Bruins have fallen apart over the last two weeks. Their losses to Michigan and USC — two teams outside the CFP picture — might mean UCLA joins them on the outside looking in this year. Iowa has a similar resume and has won its last five in a row. This while Iowa has held every team it's played since its bye week to 17 points or fewer, and the Bruins were in a 28-3 hole by halftime against a team with little defense to speak of.

Stat to know: Ty Dieffenbach’s five turnovers against USC (three interceptions and two lost fumbles) are the most by a UCLA quarterback since Mike Fafaul had five against Utah on Oct. 22, 2016.

Odds to make CFP: +330 (ninth)

Odds to win national title: +15000 (T-13th)

Running back Jadan Baugh takes off against Florida State during Florida's win in the regular-season finale. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 26-10 win vs. Florida State

The Gators will look back at this season and know that if they could've just played cleaner in four more games, they'd probably reach the College Football Playoff for the first time. As it stands, Florida will watch programs like Utah and Wake Forest make an appearance before it does.

With Jon Sumrall at head coach, there’s a clear blueprint for success and reason to be hopeful. This same record would’ve gotten not just Florida but every other SEC program with a 7-5 record or better into the 24-team CFP.

Stat to know: Jadan Baugh’s 17 rushing touchdowns are the most in a single season by a Florida running back. Only quarterback Tim Tebow had more in program history with 23 in 2007.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Tight end Rocky Beers stiff-arms Missouri safety Trajen Greco during Oklahoma's Week 13 victory. (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 34-31 win vs. Missouri

The Sooners earned their eighth win of the season in a hard-fought SEC. Oklahoma’s resume includes being one of the only two teams to beat Texas and getting 41 dumped on its head by Georgia. That chasm in performances and wins underscores just how up-and-down the Sooners have been. But with interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten, the offense settled into one of deliberate play-calling, running the ball and running the clock to take advantage of a championship-caliber defense.

Stat to know: Entering Saturday, road teams were 0-381 over the past five seasons when trailing a ranked opponent by 20 or more points. Oklahoma snapped that streak with its win over Missouri, becoming the first road team to pull off such a comeback since Mississippi State beat Auburn on Nov. 13, 2021.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Quarterback Keelon Russell almost loses the ball while getting tackled by Auburn's Darrion Smith in Alabama's regular-season finale loss. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 30-23 loss vs. Auburn

You had one job, Alabama. With this one win against a so-so Auburn, you would’ve walked into the College Football Playoff. As it stands, with the record you have and the sheer lack of quality wins on your resume, there’s every reason to leave you out of this CFP for more deserving teams like Iowa and BYU. The saving grace for this Crimson Tide team might come in the fact that Auburn is the only team to defeat both Georgia and Alabama this season.

Stat to know: Alabama’s loss to Auburn was its first home loss to an unranked team since a 21-14 defeat to Louisiana-Monroe in 2007, Nick Saban’s first season with the Crimson Tide. Alabama had won 91 straight home games against unranked opponents.

Odds to make CFP: +210 (eighth)

Odds to win national title: +3500 (ninth)

Running back Waymond Jordan runs for a first down against UCLA in USC's upset win in Week 13. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 45-10 win vs. UCLA

The Trojans have been all but unstoppable in Los Angeles. And I say LA because traveling across town to kick the crap out of UCLA counts. It also means the Oregon Ducks are the only team to take one off of Lincoln Riley and USC in LA this season and that the Trojans are one of the two best nine-win teams in the country. But that isn't good enough to make the CFP — this year. Next year? Sure. We’re doubling the field.

Stat to know: Running back Waymond Jordan rushed for a career-high three touchdowns against UCLA, becoming the first USC running back to do so against the Bruins since Vavae Malepeai in 2021.

Odds to make CFP: +550 (10th)

Odds to win national title: +15000 (T-13th)

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier jumps over Cincinnati defenders in BYU's Week 13 win against Cincinnati. (Photo by Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 42-10 win vs. Cincinnati

The Cougars notched another third-consecutive 10-win season and still might miss the CFP for a third-straight year. They’ve got the only win against No. 4 Notre Dame, a loss to undefeated Utah and a rather appalling loss to UCF, which played its backup quarterback in the upset win.

BYU might believe it is as good as any 10-win Big Ten or SEC team, but that would mean its schedule was just as difficult. Alas, it was not. Add to this the reasons the ACC, Big Ten and SEC are seen as tougher leagues — plus, those are the only leagues to field a national champion since 2005. BYU plays in a league that does not realistically compete for national titles, and I’m ranking it accordingly.

Stat to know: Quarterback Bear Bachmeier joins West Virginia’s Michael Hawkins Jr. and Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker as the only Big 12 quarterbacks with multiple conference games of 390-plus scrimmage yards this season.

Odds to make CFP: -8000 (third)

Odds to win national title: +6000 (12th)

Wide receiver Charlie Becker scores a touchdown against Purdue in Indiana's dominant Week 13 win. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 41-14 win vs. Purdue

Next game: Big Ten championship game vs. UCLA

Look, it was Purdue. OK? Purdue is not any good, and you only get so much credit for beating teams that are not very good — just ask UCLA. Still, the Hoosiers notched a third-straight 10-win season before the postseason even began, and that has been a letdown. Not bad, Curt Cignetti. Not bad at all. The Hoosiers are becoming a part of the furniture in this top 25, and that is not a sentence I would’ve written even two years ago.

But after Washington upset Oregon, Indiana was given the gift of the chance to defend its Big Ten title against UCLA on Saturday and claim one of the automatic bids in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Stat to know: Receiver Charlie Becker had 129 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He is the fifth Big Ten player since 2000 with 125-plus receiving yards, two-plus receiving touchdowns and at least one rushing touchdown in a game, joining Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Curtis Samuel and Charles Rogers.

Odds to make CFP: -480 (sixth)

Odds to win national title: +2000 (fifth)

Quarterback Hank Brown after scoring on a six-yard run against Nebraska in Iowa's Week 13 win. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 31-7 win vs. Nebraska

Iowa ground the Huskers into cornmeal with what could be a program-defining win that launches the Hawkeyes into the CFP for the first time. With UCLA’s loss to USC, Iowa has the best case of any Big Ten team outside the current CFP picture to earn selection.

The Hawkeyes have surrendered 17 points or fewer in every game they’ve played since their bye week, and they're rather stout offensively (shockingly) with a clear identity and at least one exceptional receiver in Tony Diaz.

Stat to know: Iowa finished the regular season ranked first in the FBS in scoring defense (11.8 points allowed per game), second in yards allowed per carry (2.59) and fourth in rushing defense (80.9 yards allowed per game).

Odds to make CFP: -330 (seventh)

Odds to win national title: +4500 (10th)

Quarterback Tommy Castellanos runs against TCU in Texas Tech's win in Week 13. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 48-27 win vs. TCU

Next game: Big 12 championship game vs. Utah

Texas Tech clinched a spot in Saturday's Big 12 championship game against Utah. The Red Raiders need to win the conference title to ensure their selection in the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. They are the rare team to make a change at quarterback and get better because of it. With Tommy Castellanos behind center, the offense has the ability to score 40 or more on almost every team it might face — including Utah.

Stat to know: Among FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts this regular season, Tommy Castellanos leads the nation in touchdown percentage (14.2%) and yards per attempt (11.33). He’s thrown for 1,359 yards and 17 touchdowns on just 120 attempts and ranked second nationally with 18.36 yards per completion.

Odds to make CFP: -1000 (fourth)

Odds to win national title: +5000 (11th)

Quarterback Gio Lopez throws against Duke during Wake Forest's Week 13 victory. (Photo by Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 31-7 win vs. Duke

Next game: ACC championship game vs. Miami

Wake Forest continued to mount its case for being one of the best teams in the country with another demonstrative win. A win against Miami for the ACC championship might be enough for this squad to leap into the top four and earn a bye in the CFP. The Demon Deacons scored 24 unanswered points for the eighth game in a row. The last three teams to accomplish that feat played in the national title game (2005 Texas, 2019 Clemson, 2023 Michigan).

Stat to know: Wake Forest has won 11 regular-season games for the first time in program history, and it's won eight straight games by at least 21 points, tied for the fifth-longest streak by an FBS team since 2000.

Odds to make CFP: -20000 (T-first)

Odds to win national title: +2200 (seventh)

Quarterback Darian Mensah scrambles while looking for a receiver down field against Boston College in Miami's Week 13 win. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 45-11 win vs. Boston College

Next game: ACC championship game vs. Wake Forest

The Hurricanes smashed Boston College en route to an 11-1 season. Among teams ranked outside the top four, the Hurricanes might be the best team in the country, even if their resume doesn’t reflect that. Now, they’ll have a chance to make a case for becoming one of the four top-ranked teams in the sport on Saturday if they can defeat Wake Forest and win an ACC title.

Stat to know: In the win over Boston College, Darian Mensah became just the third quarterback this season to throw for 450-plus yards and at least five touchdowns in a single game this season.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: +1000 (fourth)

Running back Javin Gordon leaps past Vanderbilt defensive back CJ Heard during Tennessee's Week 13 win. (Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Week 13 game: 26-12 win vs. Vanderbilt

The Vols are the first of only a few to feel safe enough to know they'll be playing in the CFP this season without needing an appearance in a conference title game. Their loss to Texas was close, as was their loss to South Carolina, meaning Tennessee and Georgia are the only 10-win teams in the SEC that beat Alabama.

Stat to know: Running back Javin Gordon had 129 rushing yards in the win over Vanderbilt. Tennessee has now had nine individual 100-plus-yard rushing performances across nine different games this season, accomplished by four different players.

Odds to make CFP: -20000 (T-first)

Odds to win national title: +2100 (sixth)

Quarterback CJ Carr runs for a touchdown against Syracuse in Notre Dame's commanding Week 13 win. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 52-17 win vs. Syracuse

Syracuse scored the opening touchdown. Then Notre Dame reminded us why it is one of the four best teams in the country. Marcus Freeman's team is balanced offensively and defensively. It's extremely well-coached, and it is absolutely a threat to win the national title after it gets an extra week of rest. Georgia, Texas and Utah will all have those pesky conference championship games to play, while the Fighting Irish can take a beat, get healthy and strategize.

Stat to know: Quarterback CJ Carr now has 13 touchdowns and one interception on throws of 20-plus air yards this season. Those touchdowns lead all Power Four quarterbacks this season and are the most by a Notre Dame quarterback in a season since 2018.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: +350 (second)

Quarterback Arch Manning runs against Texas A&M in Texas' close Week 13 victory. (Photo by Joe Buvid/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 16-6 win vs. Texas A&M

Next game: SEC championship game vs. Georgia

Texas not only beat Texas A&M for the fourth consecutive season, but it also notched 10 wins for the fourth season in a row and clinched the final spot in the SEC championship game. There’s a world in which the Longhorns take hold of the No. 1 ranking right when they want it most, but it will not happen without a win against Georgia for the SEC title on Saturday.

For that to happen, quarterback Arch Manning might need to play the best game of his life against a Georgia defense that has been as hostile to quarterbacks as Jason Duval walking alone in La Perle, Leonida. (That’s a "Grand Theft Auto VI" reference for the uninitiated.)

Stat to know: Quarterback Arch Manning has completed 70.3% of his passes from a clean pocket (180 of 256) and 49.5% under pressure.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: +680 (third)

Quarterback Devon Dampier runs against West Virginia in Utah's Week 13 win to end the regular season undefeated. (Photo by Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 52-28 win vs. West Virginia

Next game: Big 12 championship game vs. Texas Tech

Utah made it difficult to look at this team as anything other than No. 2 in the country with the absolute thrashing it gave West Virginia. The sport's only remaining undefeated team could end Morgan Scalley’s Year 1 as the national champion.

Texas Tech presents just the second opportunity Utah has had this season to play against a top-10 opponent. The Red Raiders, though, are the defending Big 12 champions and would like nothing more than to ruin Utah’s perfect season while holding up the 2026 conference title.

Stat to know: Quarterback Devon Dampier leads the FBS with 40 total touchdowns (29 passing, 11 rushing) and accounted for at least two in all 12 regular-season games, the most in the nation. He also ranks fourth in the FBS with 3,601 yards of total offense.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: +2300 (eighth)

Running back Jae Lamarruns over Georgia Tech players during Georgia's shutout win in Week 13. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 13 game: 63-0 vs. Georgia Tech

Next game: SEC championship game vs. Texas

Well, Georgia was determined to let Georgia Tech know just how much clean, old-fashioned hate it still has for the Ramblin’ Wreck. I mean, kids, it was 35-0 at halftime. And this is Georgia's ninth-straight win in the rivalry — the longest such streak by either program.

Now, the Dawgs will play someone in their league, literally, in the SEC championship game against Texas for what could be possession of the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Stat to know: Georgia has won five straight games since its loss at Auburn, outscoring opponents, 214-42, and winning by an average of 34.4 points.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: +170 (first)