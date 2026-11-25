Keyshawn Johnson isn’t happy. He wanted his USC Trojans to make a breakthrough run to the College Football Playoff, perhaps even to the national championship this year.

But in head coach Lincoln Riley's fifth season with the Trojans, is he really any closer to the CFP than before he arrived in Los Angeles? With one game left to play against crosstown rival No. 9 UCLA, No. 15 USC must win to hold onto the slimmest of chances that it could earn selection into the 12-team postseason tournament for the first time in history.

"Don’t tell me sh-- like that," Johnson said to me. "Begging for a seat at the table is not what we do. It’s not what USC does. We’re a blue blood, man. We’re supposed to have a table reserved at the playoffs."

Johnson was the No. 1 pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, played his last game at USC in the Rose Bowl — a win against No. 3-ranked Northwestern. The era of the sport Johnson played in, though, only resembles this modern one.

Wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson holds the Rose Bowl trophy after USC beat Northwestern on January 1, 1996. (Stephen Dunn/ALLSPORT)

The advent of the transfer portal, immediate eligibility for players choosing to transfer schools, name, image and likeness, skyrocketing coaching salaries and the CFP have created a demand within programs with long histories of championship success to compete for championships not soon but now — right now.

USC fans have winced as programs like James Madison, an FCS school three years ago, Boise State, Tulane, Cincinnati and TCU have made the tournament to crown a national champion at least once in the last 14 years.

The Trojans have not.

After nearly five years of watching Riley not make the CFP, Johnson told me it might be time for the Trojans to make a change — with a buyout that could cost an estimated $70 million.

"We’re blue bloods," Johnson said. "We have yet to step foot in the playoff. That’s crazy."

I asked Johnson if it mattered to him that Florida, Wisconsin, Iowa or Minnesota have not made the CFP either.

"No, it doesn’t," he said. "With all due respect, they ain’t USC."

No, they are not.

Lincoln Riley leads his USC team onto the field before the Trojans lost to Indiana earlier this month. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Riley didn’t leave Oklahoma for Florida, Wisconsin, Iowa or Minnesota. He left for what he believed was one of the best jobs in the country. Nearly five years ago to the day when the USC-UCLA result could yet decide whether he gets to coach in South Central next season, Riley told people who attended his introductory press conference just what his expectation was for the program he was selected to lead.

"This place is going to be the mecca of college football," Riley said.

Riley said that in 2021. And looked like it might actually be true at the start.

The Trojans reached the Pac-12 championship game and finished the regular season 11-1. That 2022 USC team also featured Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams — Riley’s third Heisman winner and No. 1 pick. That 2022 also is the closest USC has come to making the CFP.

Not only did the 2022 USC team lose the next two games to finish 11-3, Riley began a trend of losing at least three games a season in each of his five in LA. That is not why Riley got the job. He got the job because he’d made the CFP in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as head coach at Oklahoma.

He got the job because that was the kind of success USC believed it should have. 2026 felt like the year that USC would have it.

Wide receiver Trent Mosley runs up the field during USC's win against Ohio State in October. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Riley gathered the No. 1 class in the sport this season, and three of those true freshmen he signed have turned out to be absolute stars: wide receiver Trent Mosley has caught eight touchdowns in eight games, defensive end Luke Wafle has notched 10.5 tackles for loss in 11 games and tight end Mark Bowman averages 11 yards per catch.

Luring College Football Hall of Fame coach and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson felt like a genius move to finally marry Riley’s explosive offense with a scheme that could compliment, along with Riley’s voiced alignment with Beong-Soo Kim and athletics director Jen Cohen, had me feeling good enough to rank USC in my preseason top 25 and mark it as a pick to make the CFP.

Instead, Patterson's defense has given up an average of 24.8 points per game, and Riley's offense scored 30.8 points per game. Against Wisconsin, USC scored just seven points — lowest amount in a single game for a Riley-coordinated offense dating back to his days at East Carolina.

Then the Trojans lost to Oregon. Lost to Wisconsin. But they did beat then-No. 2 Ohio State.

Even in victory, Riley proved to be small. At his postgame press conference, he read a prepared statement at the LA Memorial Coliseum that felt vindictive, churlish and beneath any person who gets to call himself USC’s head football coach.

"I said before this game that I’m the right person for this job, and as long as all those people know that, that’s all I care about," he said.

Sure, big guy.

Lincoln Riley and Gary Patterson have not proven to be the threatening combo many expected going into USC's season. (Photo by Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"I don't think he really understands it," Johnson said. "He doesn't have to justify that he won against Ohio State. We know you won. Just because you beat an undermanned Ohio State? That doesn't mean anything."

Then Riley and USC went to Indiana and got run through by the personification of their woes, worries and fears. What was once the losingest team in Power Four football is now attempting to defend its national title, and the Trojans weren’t so much an adversary as simply an object in Indiana’s way. USC scored just 13 points.

And that’s how UCLA fans might look at USC on Saturday. USC has slowly become a program not to be feared but cannon fodder for better teams to use to stack another win on their resume. How long must the slide into becoming a second tier team go on before Riley is deemed unfit to lead USC? We’re not there yet. But we could be quickly.

"If we don’t make the playoff this year, what do we need him for?" Johnson said.

Anybody can miss the playoff. And anybody doesn't have to be Lincoln Riley.