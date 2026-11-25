Rivalry week is here, and I'm steering clear of the sides in both of these Big Ten games.

Here is how I'm wagering college football Week 13.

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The Victory Bell is on the line, and so is a Playoff spot for a surprising UCLA team.

The Bruins are in quarterback hell at the moment. They lost their starter midway through the season, and backup Ty Dieffenbach has done an admirable job filling in. It hasn't always been perfect for the UCLA offense, but he's done enough to win games.

Dieffenbach got hurt against Michigan, though. UCLA coach Bob Chesney keeps loudly insisting that Dieffenbach is more questionable than doubtful for USC, but I find it hard to believe a player who was carted off the field with a hip injury will play just seven days later.

It would feel easy to bet USC with UCLA's quarterback situation in limbo, but my trust level with USC is zero. UCLA has the coaching advantage with Chesney over Lincoln Riley, and it has the edge in physicality, too.

UCLA's defense ranks first in yards per play allowed and fifth in points per drive allowed, and it's outstanding on third down. USC is the best offense UCLA will have faced all season, but the Trojans have struggled against defenses like this one all year.

I also don't feel great taking points with UCLA without knowing who its starting quarterback will be. So I'm targeting a prop instead.

UCLA running back Wayne Knight Over 14.5 rushing attempts is how I'm playing this game. UCLA has to run the football. USC knows that, but the Bruins will find creative ways to get the ball to Knight, and I'd expect a big Wildcat package to be part of the game plan.

USC's run defense is poor, which is UCLA's path to scoring points. Running the ball should also help move the clock and limit possessions for USC's offense.

Schwartz's Pick: Wayne Knight Over 14.5 rushing attempts

Minnesota's offense is one of the worst things I've watched in college football this season.

I tweeted the other day asking what Minnesota does at practice, and one reply made me laugh: "They run a prevent offense."

The numbers back it up. The Gophers rank 126th in yards per play, 127th in rushing success rate and 132nd on third down. As you might guess, they generate almost no explosive plays, and they enjoy a good punt.

On the road, Minnesota's offense looks like the worst version of whatever success it can manage. The Gophers scored 13 at Purdue, 16 at Indiana and only 14 at Penn State.

Wisconsin's defense, meanwhile, is one of the best in the sport. The Badgers rank third in yards per play allowed, and they allow almost zero explosive plays, which is a huge key to their success. They're just OK on third down and don't rush the passer all that well, but they don't allow points.

Wisconsin has faced four similar offenses in conference play and allowed 10 points or fewer in three of those four games. I don't see Minnesota scoring much in this one.