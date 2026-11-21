The Big Ten might be in trouble.

Serious trouble.

Unlicensed-teenager-joy-driving-mom’s-minivan-through-a-boutique-window trouble.

Here’s a note from FOX Sports research extraordinaire Dylan Tracy-Lindenbaum: With both UCLA and Indiana losing in overtime, Saturday marked the first time since the FBS instituted overtime in 1996 that multiple AP top-10 teams lost in overtime on the same day.

That had never happened before, and yet it happened to two Big Ten teams. It's not just that Indiana and UCLA are Big Ten teams. It's that, until Saturday, they were the two best teams in a league that has featured the last three national champions.

This season, no one is dominant in the Big Ten, and the Circle of Suck — or Circle of Parity, if you prefer — was made complete with Michigan’s upset win against UCLA. Someone with a hold of the Big Ten voodoo dolls is plunging pins into the straw.

Meanwhile, all four teams representing the SEC ranked among my top 10 went undefeated. In an unexpected stress test, the Big Ten was found wanting. There's every reason to believe the SEC will get more teams in the CFP than the Big Ten this year and also get that one or even two extra chances to win the league's first national title since 2022.

All this is in play while two of the last three programs to win the national title, Ohio State and Michigan, will be nowhere near the CFP bracket come Selection Sunday.

Receiver Jeremiah Smith runs after the catch during a 67-yard touchdown during Ohio State's Week 12 loss to Nebraska. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 31-28 loss vs. Nebraska

Week 13 game: vs. Michigan

The Buckeyes capped their worst season in the CFP era with this loss to Nebraska. I wrote about it here.

No, this isn't the same team without injured quarterback Julian Sayin, but perhaps his absence is contributing to exposed flaws all over the field. Imagine saying at the beginning of the season that Ryan Day's squad would be the first top-25 team to lose to Nebraska since 2016. Bad.

Stat to know: Receiver Jeremiah Smith has now scored a touchdown in eight straight games and in 10 total this season. His eight-game streak is the longest active streak in the FBS this season. In Ohio State history, it is tied for the second-longest streak alongside Chris Olave (eight in 2021) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (eight in 2023), trailing only Terry Glenn’s school record of nine straight games in 1995.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss looks to pass against Wofford in Ole Miss' easy win in Week 12. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 59-17 win vs. Wofford

Week 13 game: vs. Mississippi State

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss accounted for five passing touchdowns and was nearly perfect passing in a traditional SEC Cupcake Week beat down of an FCS opponent. Not exactly the most impressive thing here, but welcome back, Ole Miss.

Stat to know: Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss went 19-of-20 for 367 yards and five touchdowns in the first half against Wofford, opening the game with 17 straight completions, the most by an SEC quarterback to start a game this season.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Quarterback Maddux Madsen throws downfield in Boise State's Week 12 loss to San Diego State. (Brian Losness-Imagn Images)

Week 12 game: 22-20 loss vs. San Diego State

Week 13 game: Bye

Despite the loss, the Broncos could still be a win away from becoming the first-ever Group of Six team to earn an invitation to the College Football Playoff twice. They only have to beat the team that, literally, just beat them.

Stat to know: Despite Boise State's loss to San Diego State, Maddux Madsen remains among the Pac-12's top quarterbacks, ranking second in completion percentage (67.1%), third in interception percentage (1.04%) and third in passing touchdowns.

Odds to make CFP: -136 (10th)

Odds to win national title: +50000 (16th)

Running back Kam Davis is Liberty's top rusher and helped carry his team to a Week 12 win over Western Kentucky. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 45-14 win vs. Western Kentucky

Week 13 game: At Missouri State

The Flames have the same record as UCLA, if not the strength of schedule. Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell has won 10 games or more at Coastal Carolina and Liberty four times since 2020. With Boise State’s loss, the Flames will take over the Group of Six spot in my projected 12-team CFP bracket.

Stat to know: Liberty is allowing just 14.5 points and 288.8 yards per game, while running back Kam Davis leads the ground game with 821 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

Odds to make CFP: +550 (14th)

Odds to win national title: +70000 (19th)

Quarterback Keisean Henderson runs against West Virginia in Houston's nail-biting Week 12 win. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 34-31 win vs. West Virginia

Week 13 game: vs. Baylor

Quarterback Keisean Henderson got his first start and his first win with the Cougars. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the country accounted for 307 total yards with a touchdown and not a single turnover.

Stat to know: With Conner Weigman injured, five-star true freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson threw for 268 yards in his first career start. That’s the second-most passing yards by a Houston true freshman quarterback in his first start since 2000.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Quarterback Kenny Minchey scrambles for a big run against Missouri in Kentucky's loss in Week 12. (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 28-14 loss vs. Missouri

Week 13 game: vs. Louisville

The Wildcats ranked as high as No. 6 at the start of this month, but three straight losses have put an end to their dream of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time. One of the reasons that’s happened is the scoring has all but dried up. Kentucky hasn’t scored more than 14 points in a single game since Oct. 24.

Stat to know: After starting the season 7-1, Kentucky has lost its last three games and has been outscored, 83-34, in that span.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Quarterback Noah Fifita runs up field as rain falls during Arizona's close win against Kansas State in Week 12. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 35-28 OT win vs. Kansas State

Week 13 game: vs. Arizona State

Although Arizona needed overtime to defeat K-State, the Wildcats’ three losses are to the three highest-ranked teams in the Big 12 (BYU, Texas Tech, Utah). Alternatively, Arizona has proven to be a team that can’t beat a single ranked opponent.

Stat to know: Quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns while adding 63 rushing yards and another score. He’s the first Arizona quarterback with at least 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in a game since Jayden de Laura in October 2022.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier runs against Kansas during BYU's triple-overtime win over the Jayhawks in Week 12. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 31-29 3OT win vs. Kansas

Week 13 game: vs. Cincinnati

Kansas isn’t very good, and yet BYU struggled to defeat the Jayhawks. It’s yet another case of a team with a losing record, like UCF, giving the Cougars hell on the road. That is what differentiates BYU from the teams I ranked ahead of it.

Stat to know: Quarterback Bear Bachmeier has rushed for 508 yards and 12 touchdowns on 121 carries (4.2 yards per carry) this season. His 12 rushing touchdowns rank fifth among FBS quarterbacks and are the most by a BYU quarterback in a single season since 2000, surpassing his own mark of 11 set in 2025.

Odds to make CFP: -260 (sixth)

Odds to win national title: +11000 (12th)

Wide receiver Trent Mosley runs into the end zone against Maryland in USC's Week 12 win. (Photo by Kevin Terrell/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 35-21 win vs. Maryland

Week 13 game: At UCLA

The Trojans have been all but unbeatable at the LA Memorial Coliseum for two straight years. Their win against Maryland makes Lincoln Riley's team 13-1 at home since the start of last season. USC also was uncharacteristically clean in its play. This win was its first without a turnover since Oct. 10 against Penn State.

Stat to know: Receiver Trent Mosley’s five 100-yard receiving games lead all Big Ten true freshmen this season and ranks second in the FBS behind Oregon State’s Jesse Legree. They’re the only FBS true freshmen with five or more such games in a season since tracking began in 2019.

Odds to make CFP: +600 (16th)

Odds to win national title: +18000 (15th)

Running back Jadan Baugh scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in Florida's one-score win in Week 12. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 34-27 win vs. Vanderbilt

Week 13 game: At Florida State

The Gators fought back from a 21-17 halftime deficit to earn their seventh victory this season and do more to improve the argument for depth in the SEC, as teams ranked ahead of it jostle for final spots in the CFP.

Stat to know: Jadan Baugh’s 16 rushing touchdowns are the most by a Florida running back in a single season since 2000. Among all Gators in that span, only quarterback Tim Tebow had more with 23 in 2007.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Quarterback John Mateer dives into the end zone for a touchdown over Texas A&M defenders Julio Humphrey and DJ Hicks in Oklahoma's win. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 28-7 win vs. Texas A&M

Week 13 game: At Missouri

The Sooners have won three in a row. Like Florida, their success will help bolster the strength of schedule and strength of record argument for the SEC to see at least four of its teams selected for the College Football Playoff.

Stat to know: Quarterback John Mateer threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 66 yards and a score. He's now the first Oklahoma quarterback since Caleb Williams in 2021 to record at least 250 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and 60 rushing yards in a game.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Quarterback Austin Simmons passes against Kentucky in Missouri's upset win in Week 12. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 28-14 win vs. Kentucky

Week 13 game: vs. Oklahoma

The Tigers earned their first win in three games while torching any chance of Kentucky playing in the CFP this season by forcing four turnovers. Two of those Mizzou takeaways were interceptions of Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey, who’d thrown just two picks all season prior to this game.

Stat to know: Austin Simmons completed 17 of 22 passes (77.3%) for 314 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Kentucky. His 14.27 yards per attempt were the most by a Missouri quarterback with at least 20 pass attempts in a conference game since 2000.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Quarterback Grant Wilson scores a touchdown against Washington before being replaced by Josh Hoover in Indiana's overtime loss. (Photo by Henry Rodenburg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 27-24 OT loss vs. Washington

Week 13 game: vs. Purdue

The Hoosiers squandered a chance to move into a tie with UCLA for first place in the Big Ten and put their CFP chances in serious doubt with this loss to Washington. Now, they find themselves level with Oregon and Iowa. Crucially, Indiana's loss to Ohio State means the Ducks hold the tiebreaker over the Hoosiers.

Stat to know: Prior to the loss to Washington, Indiana was 29-0 against unranked opponents, 33-0 when tied or leading at halftime and 35-0 when leading at any point in the fourth quarter under Curt Cignetti. All three streaks ended in the overtime loss.

Odds to make CFP: -260 (-180)

Odds to win national title: +1900 (sixth)

Receiver Tony Diaz stiff-arms Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey during the Hawkeyes' Week 12 win. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 34-17 win vs. Illinois

Week 13 game: vs. Nebraska

Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz might not care what the College Football Playoff selection committee thinks, but Iowa fans will. The Hawkeyes enter the final week of regular season play with a real chance to earn the program’s first-ever invitation to the postseason tournament.

However, they're the first team out in my projected 12-team CFP bracket.

Stat to know: Iowa shut out Illinois in the second half, marking the fifth time this season the Hawkeyes have held an opponent scoreless after halftime, tied for the most in the FBS.

Odds to make CFP: +154 (12th)

Odds to win national title: +15000 (14th)

Quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown against Michigan State during Oregon's dominant Week 12 win. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 45-7 win vs. Michigan State

Week 13 game: vs. Washington

The Ducks are one of those Big Ten teams that need to send Nebraska roses for knocking Ohio State out of College Football Playoff contention and to the bottom of my top 25. Yes, the Ducks have the head-to-head victory against the Buckeyes, but they won't miss Ohio State breathing down their necks in the rankings any longer. Oregon is now tied for second place in the Big Ten with Indiana and Iowa and seems to be clicking at just the right time.

Stat to know: Amid Oregon's four-game winning streak, quarterback Dylan Raiola has completed 88 of 133 passes (66.2%) for 1,168 yards (292.0 yards per game), 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions, posting a 163.6 passer rating while leading the Ducks to 37.8 points per game.

Odds to make CFP: -180 (eighth)

Odds to win national title: +2400 (ninth)

Running back J'Koby Williams celebrates a touchdown against Baylor in Texas Tech's win in Week 12. (Photo by Gunnar Word/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 20-10 win vs. Baylor

Week 13 game: vs. TCU

The Red Raiders’ win on the road at Baylor puts them just one victory away from earning the right to defend their Big 12 championship in the (final) conference title game in two weeks’ time. However, as long as they defeat TCU next Saturday, they have a chance to qualify for the CFP without a win in the Big 12 title game because Indiana and UCLA both lost during Week 12.

Stat to know: Running back J’Koby Williams (117 yards) and quarterback Tommy Castellanos (92) each rushed for 90-plus yards in Texas Tech’s win over Baylor — the third time they’ve done so in the same game this season.

Odds to make CFP: -172 (ninth)

Odds to win national title: +8000 (11th)

Running back Jaivian Thomas runs against Michigan during UCLA's first loss of the season. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 18-16 3OT loss vs. Michigan

Week 13 game: vs. USC

The Bruins missed a chance to clinch their first — and last — appearance in the Big Ten championship game with their first loss of the season. With two of the Big Ten's top teams each losing to unranked opponents this week, exactly how many teams from the conference should be invited to the College Football Playoff is open to question. It's definitely fewer than when we started the season.

Stat to know: Despite the loss, UCLA now has 31 takeaways this season, the most in all of college football.

Odds to make CFP: +140 (11th)

Odds to win national title: +12000 (13th)

Quarterback Gio Lopez runs against Georgia Tech in Wake Forest's win in Week 12. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 50-29 win vs. Georgia Tech

Week 13 game: vs. Duke

The win clinched a spot in the ACC title game for the Demon Deacons.

For me, 2026 Wake Forest is beginning to feel like a close comparison to 2024 Indiana. The Hoosiers scored 41 or more in five straight games. The Deacs have done the same. 2024 Indiana's only regular season loss was at No. 2 Ohio State. 2026 Wake's only loss is to No. 7 Miami, and the two now will face in the ACC championship game.

Stat to know: Over its last five games, Wake Forest is averaging 53.6 points per game while allowing just 10 points per game (+218 point differential).

Odds to make CFP: -900 (fifth)

Odds to win national title: +2200 (eighth)

Quarterback Darian Mensah scrambles against Virginia Tech in Miami's narrow Week 12 win. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 28-20 win vs. Virginia Tech

Week 13 game: vs. Boston College

The Hurricanes needed to mount a comeback at home to defeat Virginia Tech, but that was enough to clinch a spot in the ACC championship game. Miami has never won the ACC championship — let alone the league title game.

Stat to know: Despite Miami's win, quarterback Darian Mensah threw two interceptions, matching his season total from the first 10 weeks. Mensah’s streak of 28 consecutive games with a touchdown pass ended against Virginia Tech. The streak spanned his time at Tulane, Duke and Miami, and it was the longest active streak in the country and tied for the 19th-longest since 2000.

Odds to make CFP: -15000 (second)

Odds to win national title: +1300 (fifth)

Quarterback Austin Mack leaps over Chattanooga defensive tackle Ryan Bell during Alabama's blowout Week 12 win. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 47-0 win vs. Chattanooga

Week 13 game: vs. Auburn

Look, get this game off the schedule — in November! — Alabama. This is trash. You even started backup quarterback Austin Mack because you could. This is the dilution of the game that fans claim to fear with an extended CFP. No one gained anything with this game on the schedule. No one. Shame on you.

Stat to know: In his first start of the season, quarterback Austin Mack completed 20-of-25 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns in Alabama’s win over Chattanooga.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: +600 (third)

Running back Javin Gordon catches a pass against LSU during Tennessee's Week 12 win. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 27-13 win vs. LSU

Week 13 game: At Vanderbilt

The Vols pulled away from LSU late and firmly put one foot into the College Football Playoff field with that win. Tennessee’s losses to Texas and South Carolina, respectively, won’t be enough to keep them out of the CFP with a win next weekend against Vanderbilt.

Stat to know: Tennessee’s defense recorded eight sacks in the win over LSU, marking the Volunteers' most sacks in a single game since team defensive sacks began being tracked in 2005.

Odds to make CFP: -1200 (fourth)

Odds to win national title: +2000 (seventh)

Quarterback CJ Carr looks to pass against SMU in Notre Dame's comfortable Week 12 win. (Michael Caterina-Imagn Images)

Week 12 game: 24-3 win vs. SMU

Week 13 game: At Syracuse

Notre Dame made light work of SMU. While the Mustangs managed to score just one touchdown in their loss to Wake Forest last week, Notre Dame made certain they never saw the end zone. Stingy defense isn’t anything new for this Fighting Irish team, which hasn't given up more than 24 points since the only loss to BYU, which scored 28.

Stat to know: Quarterback CJ Carr has thrown 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season. His eight-to-one touchdown-interception ratio ranks eighth among FBS quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts. Against SMU, he threw for 312 yards and averaged 10.76 yards per attempt.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: +400 (second)

Quarterback Arch Manning dives trying to get a first down on a quarterback scramble during Texas' win over Arkansas. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 45-3 win vs. Arkansas

Week 13 game: At Texas A&M

The Longhorns crushed Arkansas during a weekend when two top-10 programs in the Big Ten suffered losses to unranked opponents. Texas remains undefeated against ranked opponents, and its two losses are to Oklahoma and Florida. After a bumpy start, Steve Sarkisian's team is looking like a title contender.

Stat to know: Quarterback Arch Manning completed 21-of-25 passes (84%) for 287 yards and two touchdowns, earning his highest completion percentage against a Power Four opponent in his career. It was also his 13th career game with both a passing and a rushing touchdown.

Odds to make CFP: -10000 (third)

Odds to win national title: +650 (fourth)

Quarterback Devon Dampier gets past TCU to score a touchdown in Utah's commanding Week 12 win. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 38-17 win vs. TCU

Week 13 game: vs. West Virginia

Utah is the only undefeated team left in the entire country, and it isn’t the favorite to win the national title. And, yes, it clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

This team features a likely Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback in Devon Dampier, a first-year coach (Morgan Scalley) who's off to a dream start to his head-coaching career and a defense stout enough to challenge any team it plays. The only question I have left is: Can Utah beat the best teams in the Big Ten and SEC? Hopefully, it will get a chance to show it can.

Stat to know: Quarterback Devon Dampier became the first player in Big 12 history to throw for two touchdowns and rush for two more in three straight games.

Odds to make CFP: -20000 (first)

Odds to win national title: +2800 (10th)

Running back Dwight Phillips Jr. tries to escape South Carolina defensive lineman Noah Clark in Georgia's Week 12 victory. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Week 12 game: 34-6 win vs. South Carolina

Week 13 game: vs. Georgia Tech

This is the fourth game this season in which Georgia has held its opponent to single digits, and three of those opponents were ranked when the Dawgs played them: Florida, Ole Miss and South Carolina. Kirby Smart's squad clinched a spot in the SEC championship game with the win and keeps looking like the best team in the country. Wouldn't want to take these Bulldogs on in the conference title game — or with anything else on the line.

Stat to know: Among FBS quarterbacks with at least 150 pass attempts this season, Gunner Stockton ranks second in both passer rating (181.6) and yards per attempt (9.84) and third in completion percentage (72.4%).

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: +200 (first)