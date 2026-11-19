A winning week is a winning week. We'll take it.

Here's how I'm wagering on Week 12, along with my Bear Bytes.

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Last Week: 2-1

Season: 26-23

Kansas' defense has played well for most of the season and should be enough to keep the Jayhawks close against a limited BYU offense that may again be without running back LJ Martin, who reinjured his ankle in the win over Baylor.

Fallica's Pick: Kansas +5.5

Speaking of Baylor, I think the Bears are live this weekend against a Texas Tech defense that struggles, to put it politely. Baylor had chances to get back into the game last week in Provo, but the BYU defense made plays when it had to. At home, DJ Lagway and Baylor's young running backs should be able to put up points and possibly win outright.

Fallica's Pick: Baylor +3.5

Kentucky peaked weeks ago, and the water is beginning to recede to its proper level. Missouri predictably got drilled in Athens last week, and this is a nice bounce-back spot and a chance for Eli Drinkwitz to pick up a rare win over a ranked team.

Fallica's Pick: Missouri -5.5

TCU and Utah have been on opposite ends of the one-score spectrum this season. TCU is due some luck at some point, right? This could also be a bit of a letdown spot for the Utes after the emotion of last week's late comeback win in a wild game at Arizona that followed their travel issues.

Fallica's Pick: TCU +7

Barring multiple overtimes and a disaster class in turnovers from UCLA, how does Michigan score more than 17 points? The Wolverines have done that just once in their last four games (at Rutgers).

Fallica's Pick: Michigan Under 17.5 (-140)

Underdogs To Play On ML

Last Week: 5-1, +7.9

Season: 15-22, +2.11

Kansas +185

Baylor +140

Nebraska +135

TCU +230

Purdue +180

Bear Bytes

Over the last four weeks, top-15 teams have gone just 7-6 on the road against unranked opponents. This week, there are nine such games:

No. 2 Utah at TCU No. 4 UCLA at Michigan No. 8 Indiana at Washington No. 10 BYU at Kansas No. 11 Wake Forest at Georgia Tech No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor No. 13 Oregon at Michigan State No. 14 Ohio State at Nebraska No. 15 Iowa at Illinois

Three Power 4 teams are 0-3 in one-score games against other Power 4 teams: LSU, Michigan State and Nebraska.

NO. 4 UCLA @ MICHIGAN

Since 1978, there have been only nine games between two power-conference teams in which a team that was 10-0 or better was a single-digit favorite against a team without a winning record. The favorite won all nine outright (7-2 ATS). Only one had a spread under six points: In 2015, 11-0, No. 3 Iowa was a 2-point favorite at 5-6 Nebraska and won 28-20. This Saturday, 10-0, No. 4 UCLA is a 3.5-point favorite at 5-5 Michigan.

UCLA leads the nation with 30 takeaways, nine more than any other Power 4 team (Alabama, 21).

UCLA has allowed just 22.9 yards per drive to Power 4 opponents, the fewest in the country. Michigan has gained just 26.2 yards per drive against Power 4 teams. Only five teams are worse, and three of them have played UCLA (Michigan State, Minnesota and Maryland).

NO. 14 OHIO STATE @ NEBRASKA

Matt Rhule has lost 21 straight games against ranked opponents and is 0-21 against ranked teams as a Power 4 head coach. His last win over a ranked team came in the 2016 AAC Championship Game against Navy, when he was at Temple.

Nebraska has lost 31 straight games against ranked teams. Its last such win came against Oregon in 2016.

A loss Saturday would give Ohio State four regular-season losses for the first time since 2011, the season after Jim Tressel resigned following NCAA violations. Before that, the Buckeyes last lost four regular-season games in 2004.

NO. 8 INDIANA @ WASHINGTON

Indiana's last two road games were a 13-6 overtime win at Michigan and a 20-17 win at Nebraska in which the Hoosiers trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter.

LSU @ NO. 9 TENNESSEE

LSU would be just the second unranked team since 1978 to be favored on the road against a top-10 team. The other was in 2014, when unranked USC was a 2.5-point favorite at No. 10 Arizona and won 28-26.

LSU has outgained its Power 4 opponents by 169.5 yards per game, second only to Notre Dame. Yet LSU is just 4-4 in those games.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY @ MISSOURI

Missouri is 1-12 in its last 13 games against ranked opponents.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS @ NORTH DAKOTA STATE

This is the first meeting between a team that is 0-10 or worse and a team with a winning percentage of .800 or better since 2013, when 0-11 Miami (Ohio) lost 55-14 to 9-2 Ball State.

VIRGINIA TECH @ NO. 7 MIAMI

Virginia Tech has allowed 91 points and 1,005 yards over the last two weeks against SMU and Stanford.

NO. 11 WAKE FOREST @ GEORGIA TECH

Wake Forest has outscored its Power 4 opponents by 23.8 points per game, tops in the country. The Demon Deacons are also averaging a nation-best 3.72 points per drive against Power 4 teams.

NO. 1 GEORGIA @ NO. 21 SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina is -51 in points-off-turnovers margin against Power 4 teams. Only Mississippi State is worse.

NO. 2 UTAH @ TCU

These are two teams having very different seasons in one-score games. TCU is 1-5 in one-score games against Power 4 opponents, the most such losses of any Power 4 team. Utah is a perfect 4-0 in those games, the most wins without a loss of any Power 4 team.