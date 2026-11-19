Ohio State is 14th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, so hope is still alive. But the Buckeyes need some help to have any chance of making the 12-team field.

That has made Ohio State far less attractive in CFP futures odds. But on a weekly basis, the public betting masses still can’t stay away, including in college football Week 12 odds.

"Ohio State has the best wide receiver in the country and a solid defense," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said. "Every game, bettors are still on Ohio State. And I don’t see bettors taking their foot off the gas there."

Bookmakers and sharp bettors serve up their insights on Ohio State vs. Nebraska, along with an intriguing UCLA vs. Michigan clash, LSU vs. Tennessee and more in college football Week 12 betting.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Something's Bruin

UCLA has been a football bettor’s dream this season. The Bruins are 10-0 straight up (SU) and a money-printing 9-1 against the spread (ATS). Their first ATS setback came in last week’s 22-14 win over Illinois, when they failed to cover as 10.5-point home favorites.

On the flip side, the only way you’ve made money on Michigan this season is by betting against it. The Wolverines are a disappointing 5-5 SU/3-7 ATS.

For Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at the Big House, Caesars Sports opened No. 4 UCLA as a 6.5-point favorite. But that spread hasn’t gone the direction you might think.

The first move Sunday was to -5.5, and the Bruins then made stops at -5 and -4 on the way to -3.5 by Monday night. UCLA remained -3.5 Thursday afternoon.

"There was certainly some sharper action here on Michigan, especially at that bigger number," Feazel said. "Despite being No. 4 in the CFP rankings, UCLA is not perceived as a No. 4 team."

At least not by respected bettors. The public is another story.

"Bettors are not usually on UCLA, but this time, they are," Feazel said. "They’re taking UCLA on the spread or Michigan on the moneyline. We’ll probably need UCLA by 1-3 points.

"There’s also more Under money here. We’re down to 37.5 from a 39 opener."

College Football Rocks On FOX

Ohio State (7-3 SU/5-5 ATS) needs to keep winning, and even that likely won’t be enough to reach the CFP. But it’s all the Buckeyes can control at this point.

In college football Week 12 odds, Heisman favorite Jeremiah Smith and Co. are 3.5-point favorites at Nebraska (6-4 SU/7-3 ATS) in a noon ET kickoff on FOX.

That spread is actually up from the Buckeyes’ -3 opener and an early low point of -2.5.

"We took some money on Nebraska +3 and went to 2.5. Then sharper action came in the other way on Ohio State -2.5 and -3," Feazel said. He added that the Buckeyes’ struggles this season haven’t deterred the public.

"That hasn’t stopped the public from betting them," Feazel said. "We need Nebraska to not only cover the spread, but win the game outright."

On-Campus Sharp Side

College football betting expert Paul Stone is eyeing an SEC matchup between two teams on two-game losing skids.

That slide knocked Missouri (6-4 SU/4-6 ATS) completely out of the CFP picture. No. 16 Kentucky (7-3 SU and ATS) still has an outside chance, but that window is closing fast.

Missouri is a 5.5-point home favorite for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Stone sees the Tigers winning by a touchdown or more and recommends laying the points.

"I’ll take Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons over Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey," Stone said. "Plus, I think Kentucky peaked early and has perhaps run out of gas. Additionally, Missouri is 10-2 ATS off a straight-up loss since the start of the 2023 season."

Oh Say Can You SEC

Arguably the game of the week is LSU vs. Tennessee.

The Tigers (6-4 SU/4-6 ATS) had their CFP dreams dashed by back-to-back home losses to Alabama and Texas. Meanwhile, the Volunteers (8-2 SU/6-4 ATS) are No. 9 in the latest rankings and very much in the 12-team Playoff mix.

Caesars’ line has hovered around a pick’em all week. LSU opened -1.5, and the line flipped to Tennessee -1.5 on Sunday night. It moved to LSU -1 on Monday morning, and that’s where it sat on Thursday afternoon.

"The public is finally coming off of LSU. They’ve been on the Tigers almost every week, a lot of public action," Feazel said. "But maybe last week was the final straw."

The Tigers lost to Texas 22-21 as 5-point home favorites.

"LSU still has the chance to play spoiler," Feazel said. "The bigger need for us in this game will probably be the Under."

The total is 45.5, matching the opener and a tick below the high point of 46. But Feazel expects the public to be on the Over as this 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff draws closer.

Georgia On My Mind

Also in the SEC this week, No. 1 Georgia travels to No. 21 South Carolina for a 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff. The Bulldogs (9-1 SU/8-2 ATS) opened as hefty 16.5-point favorites at Caesars, dipped to -15.5 on Wednesday and then went to -15 early Thursday, where the line remained on Thursday afternoon.

But the action is running counter to that spread move.

"Georgia is certainly the team to beat, in a league where teams are falling left and right," Feazel said. "Right now, as anticipated and as seen week in and week out, Georgia money is coming in. We need South Carolina to hang in there and cover this number."

Better still, Caesars would love a major upset.

"Moneyline parlays are already starting to add up on Georgia. So a South Carolina win on Saturday would be huge for us," Feazel said.