James Madison is leaving the Sun Belt Conference for the American Conference a year earlier than planned, in 2027 rather than 2028.

JMU and the Sun Belt announced an agreement Thursday for the school to depart on July 1, 2027. An hour later, the American then confirmed it was joining at that time, rather than waiting until 2028.

"In college athletics, we’re always focused on both the present and the future," athletic director Matt Roan said in a statement. "We’re eagerly looking forward to joining the American Conference this summer and working each day to plan for a successful transition. I’m excited to build on relationships with Tim Pernetti and my colleagues in the American Conference as we collectively raise the conference to even greater heights."

The Dukes will compete in the American Conference in 17 of 18 sports, with women’s field hockey remaining in the Mid-American Conference.

"The American gives us another platform to increase JMU’s national visibility," President Jim Schmidt said. "It is the right fit at the right time, with institutions that align with where we are headed and a geographic footprint that puts us in major markets where our alumni live and work."

JMU transitioned from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Bowl Subdivision in 2022, and its football team became a full FBS member after a two-year transition period. The Dukes won the Sun Belt championship and earned the Group of Five berth into the 12-team College Football Playoff last season, losing to Oregon 51-34 in their first playoff game.

Curt Cignetti led JMU to a 19-4 record over two seasons before leaving for Indiana, where he took the Hoosiers to their first national championship last season. JMU is 8-3 and sits in third place in the Sun Belt this year.

"JMU is an outstanding addition with a strong national brand, a history of consistent competitive success and a clear commitment to innovation and investment," said Pernetti, the commissioner of the American Conference. "We look forward to welcoming the Dukes and the entire JMU community to the American."

The addition of James Madison will give the American Conference 14 full members in football. The Sun Belt currently has 14 football-playing members.

"We are thankful for their time in the Sun Belt and wish them the best in their future endeavors," Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.