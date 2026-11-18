We blinked, and now just two more weeks of the regular season remain.

While there's just one top-25 contest this week, Week 12 is bringing the storylines. LSU's Lane Kiffin is returning to Neyland Stadium for the first time since 2021, when Tennessee fans spoiled the ex-coach's visit with golf balls and other projectiles. Following the Tigers' fourth loss of the season to Texas last week, LSU is looking to avoid a fifth against a top-10 Tennessee team.

The undefeated No. 4 UCLA Bruins are sitting pretty at 10-0 with a conference championship berth within arm's reach. If UCLA defeats the 5-5 Michigan Wolverines on the road, the Bruins have officially punched their ticket to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game. Notably, the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers can return to the Big Ten title match with a win over Washington this weekend.

Does FOX Sports' Joel Klatt think Kiffin survives the Neyland return? Do the Bruins take care of business in Ann Arbor?

Here are Klatt's Week 12 picks, from the latest episode of "The Joel Klatt Show":

Spread: LSU -1.5

Moneyline: LSU -115, Tennessee -105

Klatt's thoughts: "[LSU] blew up college football to get Lane Kiffin, paid him over $100 million, paid him like he's won a national championship. They spent $50 million on a roster, and now they're a four-loss team, and they've lost their four toughest games of the season. It's a disappointment, and it is the biggest disappointment in college football.

"This is going to be the second time that Lane actually goes back to Neyland Stadium. Remember when he left there the first time? That was rough … I firmly believe that they're gonna still maybe not have that level of vitriol, but there's still going to be some level of hatred. … Josh Heupel's group is going to run the football, and they're going to play really good defense with an excellent defensive line. And it doesn't really matter who's playing quarterback for them. George MacIntyre left the last game. Faizon Brandon came in. It looks like MacIntyre could be back, but it doesn't matter. They are a run-game, defense-oriented team, and that's what most quality teams do … They do an excellent job. DeSean Bishop is a beast … Josh Heupel has done an amazing job in his career, and he's become a really, really good coach. And that's why this is a real game for them for the playoffs. They're sitting in the top 10. They've only got two losses, and it's real.

"And you get this transactional LSU bunch in with four losses. Who knows what you're going to get from LSU? I have no idea. They're talented. They could play really well in this. I would bet against it, but they could. It's still a team that played well against Alabama and had chances to win that game before making too many mistakes. Certainly could have beaten Texas last week in that game. Give up the touchdown with two seconds to go and lose by one. What do we get from Sam Leavitt? I don't know … So, what type of motivation does that group have to play well in this game? I don't know. I think it is a complete unknown. Leavitt has 13 picks on the season. Last week, those three really cost them. Are they thinking about the NFL? Right, you bring in guys that are transactional. Like, what are they playing for? I know what Tennessee's why is, okay, and I know how they're going to try to win the game, run game defense. I'm going to trust that defensive line with the most sacks in the country, and their playoff lives are on the line. I don't know if they can get in with a third loss.

"Neyland is going to be on fire. They have not forgotten about Lane, so I'm going to Tennessee winning this one … they're getting 1.5. I'll take it. I'll even make it a close game. Tennessee 24-21."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Tennessee

Klatt's pick against the spread: Tennessee +1.5

If UCLA defeats Michigan, the Bruins will clinch their first-ever berth in the Big Ten title game. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Spread: UCLA -3.5

Moneyline: UCLA -180, Michigan +150

Klatt's thoughts: "UCLA at Michigan. Michigan's a .500 team. UCLA is undefeated. Bob Chesney is doing an incredible job in his first year, and in Kyle Whittingham's first year it has gone off the rails, in particular on the offensive side. Two programs going in the exact opposite direction here. A 3.5 point spread doesn't seem like a lot, but you do still have to give Michigan some credit for the defense that they play.

"Now, you could make the exact same argument that I made about LSU about Michigan … How motivated are the Wolverines going to be? And more specifically, is the defense going to be willing to stand up and play to the level that they've been playing all year when they have not been helped at all by their offense? That's a question. I think it's going to be a low-scoring game. Kyle Whittingham has said that he doesn't know what he's going to do at quarterback, and that it's an open competition this week between Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood. … The offense, regardless of quarterback, has not been very good. Their offensive line has not been very good. This marriage between the Jason Beck scheme and the players at Michigan has not worked. We know that.

"On the field, when I look at UCLA's offense in this game, they're going to have to find some productivity … So my question would be where does UCLA find the productivity? I don't think it's a great offense, but they are an offense that finds success, okay. Now I think that they're a run-oriented offense, and Wayne Knight is a terrific player. There's no doubt. And against the man-to-man coverage that Michigan likes to run, what I would be looking for if I was calling the game is how many times they can get Wayne Knight in a one-on-one against the linebackers for Michigan. I think that the weak link of the Michigan defense, if you want to call it a weak link, would be the linebackers and coverage … So if Jay Hill the defensive coordinator continues to play the man coverage — which I assume that he will, because that's their mo and that's what they're great at — who's covering Wayne Knight out of the backfield? I think QB Ty Dieffenbach has been really good for them, and they've actually evolved and gotten even more efficient and more productive in the passing game over the last couple of weeks. Wideout Aidan Mizell has gone crazy. Aidan Mizell went crazy in our game against Minnesota. He had those two catches for 75 yards. He went crazy again last week against Illinois.

"I don't think Bob Chesney has had a bad day. By the way, this guy seems to always be up. He's relentlessly positive with his team. They're 10-0, and they can clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game with a win. Who would have thought? I know … If they go to Indianapolis, they're in the playoff. So Bob Chesney took JMU to the playoffs last year, and he might, in his first year, take UCLA to the playoff. Their defense creates turnovers … They do that better than anybody. Yes. I think Carr and Underwood, regardless of who's playing, I think that they'll give UCLA the ball a couple of times, and so UCLA scores 17 or 20.

"If they play clean, they win on the road. UCLA 17-10 over Michigan. UCLA covers the 3.5."

Klatt's straight-up pick: UCLA

Klatt's pick against the spread: UCLA -3.5

Can Curt Cignetti lead the Hoosiers back to the Big Ten title game? (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Spread: Indiana -8.5

Moneyline: Indiana -310, Washington +250

Klatt's thoughts: "Indiana at Washington. I love Cignetti getting all fired up this week. He's got a team playing with a chip on their shoulder, and they're 25-1 in their last 26 games. I love it. Now, Grant Wilson came in at quarterback. I thought that he was able to stretch the defense and get the downfield passing attack going a little bit more than what Josh Hoover was able to do when Hoover had his injury. So, Charlie Becker was more of a factor. Then they won the game in front of him once again. This is a great defense. We know that, and they can run the football. So Washington is a defense that's okay stopping the run. They're kind of middle of the country, 49th in the country stopping the run. But here's the thing for Indiana: when they run the ball, even remotely well, they win the game. Curt Cignetti is undefeated if his team runs for at least just 100 yards. Can they run for 100 yards on Washington? Yes.

"Go watch the Iowa game. Iowa bludgeoned this Washington defense with the run game. They will find a way to run the ball. Once you do that, now it's about defense, not losing the game. Indiana does that better than anybody. They're going to go on the road and beat Washington. I know that Washington has Demond Williams Jr., and it hasn't gone the way that they've wanted. But at home, they haven't been the team that I normally expected them to be at home. They've lost their last three in Husky Stadium. Indiana knows that they've got a chip on their shoulder. They know that they want to prove the committee wrong. They know that their head coach is sticking his neck out for them.

"And I think that you get that quality Indiana that we've kind of come to know, and in a lot of cases love over the last 26 games. That defense is going to be really good. They're going to get a couple of takeaways because that's what they do. Then they run the football. I expect them to be plus one in the turnover, maybe plus two in the turnover margin, and run the ball for over 100 yards.

"So that's where I'm going to go. Indiana 31-17, covering the 8.5."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Indiana

Klatt's pick against the spread: Indiana -8.5

Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are No. 6 in the country heading into Week 12. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

Spread: Notre Dame -20.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -1650, SMU +950

Klatt's thoughts: "SMU at Notre Dame. Notre Dame is now a 20.5 point favorite off of that, whatever that was for SMU a week ago. They got drilled by Wake Forest. Remember, SMU had not lost a home game, a home ACC game since they joined the conference three years ago, and Wake went in there, and Jake Dickert. They just put it on them, man … Notre Dame is very good. CJ Carr is really good. I think CJ Carr is one of the better players and quarterbacks in the country. I would expect him to be, if not the top quarterback drafted. He's probably going to be the second-best or second quarterback drafted in the NFL Draft. They've got the No. 1-ranked total defense. They play a ton of man coverage.

"SMU's quarterback Kevin Jennings is an experienced guy. There's no doubt. And the one thing that Jennings has is he's got an ability to hurt you with his legs. I think that you're going to get the best out of Jennings because he's the type of guy that has stayed at SMU with opportunities to leave. He's a Dallas-Forth Worth guy. He wants to leave a legacy there, so that loss last week is not going to turn them into a transactional team looking into the future. I think it's going to galvanize Jennings and actually turn them into a team that's going to play better on the road. Now, is that for sure? Not really, but they can't get crushed again, right? 20.5 is crazy. I'm just gonna throw it out there. It's 38-14. Do you think SMU can get a late cover? Probably. Jennings can be a special player with his legs against the man coverage. He takes off. They get a late touchdown.

"38-21. Notre Dame wins. In my mind, they clinch a spot in the college football playoff with that win. Even if they were to lose their last game, they would win. But I will take the 20.5 for SMU."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Notre Dame

Klatt's pick against the spread: SMU +20.5

(Photo by Hanna Kotlarek/Baylor Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)

Spread: Texas Tech -3.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -170, Baylor +142

Klatt's thoughts: "Texas Tech at Baylor. Tech is favored by 3.5. Kind of a tight line for Baylor not being ranked. Something has happened with this Texas Tech team after that Cincinnati loss. They have their path to the CFP. We know that they could be an at-large, although they want to get to Dallas and play for a Big 12 championship game. That's what they would want to do, and it's right in front of them. All they've got to do is win out. They found their best version with Thomas Castellanos at quarterback. He's been outstanding. Look at what they've done over the last few weeks offensively with Castellanos. They have become a bit more run-oriented and a bit more explosive. Forty-six points per game over the last three. That's the Castellanos effect.

"This is more the team that we thought we were going to get for Texas Tech. … They're playing well now, and it matters when you play your best football. They're playing their best football here in November. In that building, they expect to play for and win Big 12 championships. They just do. Baylor won two straight after they let go of their head coach Dave Aranda. Now they come back to earth last week against BYU. Did not play well offensively. They're coming back home. Lagway has been decent for them. I like DJ Lagway. I think he's done a nice job for Baylor at QB, but Tech doesn't like Baylor. They know that they've got to win to get to where they want to go. Again, these games are real for these teams that are in the playoff hunt, and this is a real deal. This is a rivalry-esque game for Texas Tech. I think that they go out there and they cover the 3.5. I could see them winning actually fairly big. Last week was a tight spread. They won big on the road against Oklahoma State, and here they're going to be on the road against Baylor.

"I think Tech wins this 42-24. They cover the 3.5."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Texas Tech

Klatt's pick against the spread: Texas Tech -3.5