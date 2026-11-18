Joel Klatt thinks the College Football Playoff committee took a wrong turn with Alabama at No. 3, and he sees a Big 12 with a legitimate chance at multiple bids and a trio of Big Ten teams lurking.

The committee left its top four unchanged in its third rankings Tuesday night, with Georgia at No. 1, followed by Utah, two-loss Alabama and undefeated UCLA.

Texas moved up to No. 5 after winning at LSU, two spots behind the Crimson Tide. Alabama held its spot even though its three best wins, over LSU, South Carolina and Kentucky, all lost last weekend.

On the latest episode of "The Joel Klatt Show," Klatt called Alabama’s ranking "absurd," accused the committee of building an "echo chamber" around the SEC and said it didn’t apply the logic it used on Indiana a week earlier.

Here are Joel Klatt’s takeaways:

1. Why Is Alabama No. 3?

Keelon Russell and Alabama beat Vanderbilt 21-6, but Klatt says No. 3 is "absurd" for a team whose best wins all lost. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Klatt’s thoughts: "Obviously, Alabama at three is absurd. I tell you, the team I actually feel worst for is Texas, and they’re in the SEC, and they’re getting absolutely hosed by the committee. Does anyone in the committee actually have the schedules in front of them? Texas has wins over Tennessee and Ohio State. Bama doesn’t have anything close to that.

"Nine teams ranked. Well, because the SEC, the feedback loop. Obviously, the SEC is so tough. Got it. Why is the SEC so tough? Well, because Alabama is number three. Do you see the feedback loop? Do you see the echo chamber that we’re building? We’ve got the driver that took the wrong turn, doesn’t want to admit that they went in the wrong direction, so they’re just driving aimlessly right now through the woods. … We’ve got South Carolina losing by 28 to 3-6 Arkansas, and they’re 21st in the country. Why? To prop up Alabama?"

2. Big 12 Has A Clear Path

Devon Dampier and Utah survived against Arizona, 40-39, to stay undefeated, leading a Big 12 Klatt sees getting two or three teams in. (Photo by Patrick Mulligan/Getty Images)

Utah is No. 2 after its 40-39 win at Arizona, a game Klatt called on FOX. BYU is No. 10 and Texas Tech is No. 12.

Klatt’s thoughts: "I think there is a legitimate chance, obviously, for two [Big 12 teams], because if things hold where they’re at, you’re going to get two teams in with BYU and then the champ. In this case, it would be Utah. But by the way, there’s still hope for a third, because Texas Tech could actually win the conference championship. They’ve got a clean path towards the conference championship, and if they were to win, let’s say over Utah, Utah would stay in, and then Tech would be in there, and then maybe BYU is still in there."

3. Big Ten Teams Are Lurking

Dylan Raiola has led Oregon since Dante Moore’s season-ending concussion, and the 7-3 Ducks are the Big Ten team Klatt says is lurking.(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

UCLA is No. 4 and Indiana is No. 8, with Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa just outside the field at Nos. 13, 14 and 15.

Klatt’s thoughts: "And then you’ve got that trio of Big Ten teams, and that’s the last thing that I would say on this: Oregon is sitting there, just kind of lurking at 13.

"Remember, Indiana got dropped five spots last week during a bye week. Last week, all five of Indiana’s best wins lost, and that was the rationale that was given to us by the committee. This week, all five of Alabama’s best wins lost. The same exact logic that was applied last week wasn’t applied this week, so they’re not consistent. They’re stubborn. I feel like we’re in an Orwell novel right now. They’re asking us to suspend all of our faculties and just believe what they give us, and I refuse to do that."