This past weekend marked Big Noon Kickoff's first trip to Tucson, Arizona, and it was truly an unforgettable experience.

The "Zona Zoo" — Arizona's student section — is simply put … wild. They created an incredible atmosphere for our pregame show and a raucous environment for the No. 2-ranked Utah Utes to try and remain unbeaten.

It was a remarkable game from start to finish, but in the final two minutes, Utah quarterback Devon Dampier proved to be too much, delivering the final blow and putting an end to the Wildcats' Big 12 title hopes. This was Dampier's night to shine, and he did not disappoint.

Devon Dampier's Heisman Case

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has thrown for 2,257 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Take a look at Utah's recent schedule, and you'll see that three of the Utes' last four games have been against ranked opponents — and Dampier has put together Heisman-worthy numbers in every one of them.

Over the last four games — wins over No. 14 Houston, Cincinnati, No. 9 BYU and No. 23 Arizona — Dampier has totaled 1,229 yards and 13 touchdowns. But Dampier's Heisman case goes much deeper than just the numbers.

The combination of Utah offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven and Dampier's dual-threat ability has created a lethal combination. McGiven utilizes every part of Dampier’s skill set, including his ability to run. He will often call QB-designed runs and zone reads, but what makes this combination so good are plays like this:

Watch as McGiven puts backup quarterback Byrd Ficklin in, who’s also a capable runner himself, and hides Dampier in the backfield in the Pistol formation. These wrinkles cause confusion and force defenses to adapt within seconds before the ball is snapped.

The bottom line is this: McGiven has one of the most creative offenses in the country, and it's because of who he has at quarterback. Need more proof? Check out this clip of Dampier catching a pass against BYU.

Facing a fourth down, in one of the biggest games of the season, McGiven dials up a trick play for Dampier, who’s trying to hide near the sideline and then releases downfield for a pass. Unfortunately, there’s a "hideout" rule, which prevents players from faking as if they are exiting the sideline only to suddenly break downfield for a pass. The officials forced Dampier to run to the inside of the numbers and then return to his original spot on the sideline.

Despite the element of surprise being gone, Dampier released downfield in tight one-on-one coverage and still came up with the contested catch for the conversion.

He can run, he can catch, and then there's dealing with Dampier as a passer. Whether he’s in or out of the pocket, he’s always a threat to create a big play.

Trailing Arizona 39-33 with two minutes remaining, Dampier and the Utes took the field, needing a touchdown to keep their perfect season alive. It only took two throws and just like that, Utah found the end zone and took the lead.

Watch as Dampier sits in the pocket, anticipates and throws an absolute strike on an inside post for the 70-yard go-ahead score.

When I saw this play, I couldn't help but to ask myself: who else is doing this?

Was this Dampier's Heisman moment?

In a year when pundits are arguing over the value of "Heisman moments," Dampier has plenty of them. So, whatever Heisman argument you want to make for a player this season, Dampier’s case stands up against most. He has led the No. 2-ranked team in the nation to a perfect 10-0 record. He is tied with Miami QB Darian Mensah in total touchdowns with 31. He ranks in the top 15 in the nation in combined passing and rushing yards.

Dampier is currently listed at +550 to win the Heisman, the third-best odds behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith (-140) and Mensah (+370).

Wk 1: +6600

Wk 2: +10000

Wk 3: +8000

Wk 4: +15000

Wk 5: +15000

Wk 6: +15000

Wk 7: +15000

Wk 8: +25000

Wk 9: +25000

Wk 10: +10000

Wk 11: +1300

Wk 12: +550

Oh, by the way, how many players have caught a pass, thrown a touchdown and rushed for a score this season? The answer is ten, and Dampier is one of them.

This begs the question: Where would Utah be without Dampier?

The answer: Surely not undefeated and headed toward the program's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

One Name To Know …

Thomas Castellanos, Texas Tech

Texas Tech QB Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 814 yards and rushed for 322 yards this season. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Heading into Week 12, Texas Tech currently sits alone in second place in the Big 12 standings. The Red Raiders control their own destiny to a Big 12 championship and a CFP berth. It's funny how much can change in seven months.

Back in April, Texas Tech transfer QB Brendan Sorsby was embroiled in a gambling scandal, effectively ending his eligibility after a long-winded legal battle. The drama concluded in June, leaving the Red Raiders with limited options at quarterback.

Quarterback Will Hammond started two games under center in 2025 for the injured Behren Morton, but one of those starts ended in a loss and there was a noticeable decline in the passing game. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire wanted to find another QB to bring competition and boost this roster’s chances of getting back to the playoff. Then, just like that, journeyman QB Tommy Castellanos fell right into their lap.

Castellanos began his college career at UCF, playing sparingly in his freshman season, but demonstrating enough talent to warrant an opportunity at Boston College. He developed into a true dual-threat signal-caller for the Eagles, but following the 2023 season, head coach Jeff Hafley departed for the Green Bay Packers to take over their defense, leaving Castellanos to start over again.

Castellanos' time with Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien was filled with highs and lows. The Eagles kicked off the 2024 season with a win over No. 10 Florida State. They even cracked the AP Top 25. But as the season continued, the relationship between Castellanos and O’Brien soured, leading to a benching in November before the team's game at SMU. Subsequently, Castellanos announced his intent to enter the transfer portal.

After getting upset by Boston College earlier that year, then-Florida State head coach Mike Norvell believed Castellanos was the right fit for his program, reminding fans of former quarterback Jordan Travis. He had an up-and-down season, which began with an upset win over Alabama. His eligibility had expired until U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney granted a class-wide preliminary injunction in July. This led to a long, winding legal process that saw Castellanos filing a lawsuit in the state of Kentucky that granted him a TRO (temporary restraining order) against the NCAA, deeming him eligible for another year.

It was perfect timing for a Texas Tech program that was desperate to find an upgrade at quarterback on a roster that was favored to win the Big 12.

Castellanos played sparingly to start this season, mostly in packages that highlighted his dynamic running ability. However, he was deemed ineligible after the Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the NCAA, which prompted Castellanos to sit out the Red Raiders' Week 5 game against Colorado.

Almost two weeks later, another TRO was granted to Castellanos, once again making him eligible to play this season. McGuire made the decision to start Castellanos in Week 9 against Arizona following Hammond's poor performance the previous week against Cincinnati — Tech's only loss of the season.

Since that decision was made, Castellanos has transformed Texas Tech's offense, accounting for 12 touchdowns and an average of 342 yards per game over the last three contests. For perspective, those numbers would rank second among FBS quarterbacks extrapolated over an entire year.

The most noticeable difference with Castellanos under center is the team's rushing attack. The Red Raiders are now running the ball roughly 58% of the time, an average of about seven more rushes per game. This has helped to open up the downfield passing game, as Castellanos is completing 40% of his passes 20-plus yards downfield, with seven touchdowns in that span.

The change at quarterback has not only transformed the offense, but it has created optimism that one of the most talented teams in college football can make a run in the CFP.

It appears Utah and Texas Tech are on a collision course for the Big 12 championship, and it should be one of the best games of the year.

What I'm Watching …

LSU at Tennessee

LSU suffered its fourth loss of the season this past week, falling 22-21 to Texas and crushing the Tigers' hopes of making the CFP in the process.

There won't be many who show any sympathy for Lane Kiffin and the Tigers outside of Baton Rouge.

Kiffin embraced the "villain" role heading into his first season as LSU's head coach, attempting to construct a roster with former NFL players. For all the money spent on hiring Kiffin, paying the previous staff’s buyout, and building a new roster, there will be many left asking: Was it worth it?

Lane Kiffin is off to a 6-4 start in his first season at LSU. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

There have been numerous examples of teams looking for the quick fix only to find the results inadequate. The truth is, it was always a pipe dream to think LSU was going to win a national championship in Year 1 under Kiffin. The Tigers will continue to build toward that national title if they receive the same level of commitment as they have in the past.

The foundation of Kiffin’s program will be cemented over the next two weeks. There’s no reason the Tigers can’t play the role of spoiler against a Tennessee team with playoff hopes on the line.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has an additional year of eligibility remaining, and I think it would be wise to give himself another year of development. There’s no denying his talent and ability, but he still struggles with turnovers, leaving clean pockets and getting through his progressions. Another year with Charlie Weis Jr. will do wonders to improve his draft stock.

This road game in Neyland will test the fabric of this team, but I think LSU is up for the challenge. Keep in mind, Kiffin needs to condition his team to persevere through seasons like this, given a four-loss team will likely make the CFP next year.

On the other side of the field is a Tennessee team that needs to win out if it wants to assure itself a spot in the playoff.

This is a team built on one of the best defenses and rushing attacks in college football, but it mimics this past week’s FAA ground stoppage — nothing productive through the air (123rd in FBS in passing).

Tennessee true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon started the season, but he was benched in early October in favor of George MacIntyre. MacIntyre has provided a slight upgrade at quarterback, but he injured his right knee this past week against Texas A&M. Brandon entered the game and helped lead the Volunteers to a victory, which leaves the starting QB spot in question this week against LSU.

Whoever gets the start under center will need to improve mightily if this team wants a shot of getting past this LSU defense and being more than a playoff participant this season.