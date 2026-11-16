A topsy-turvy season in The Associated Press Top 25 saw relative calm in the upper half of the poll Monday, with the top nine teams unchanged from last week and a surging Wake Forest cracking the top 10 for the first time in four years.

Nine teams ranked between Nos. 13 and 25 last week lost, and only one of those teams stayed in the same spot. Four dropped out.

The Top 25 was released a day later than usual because the national air traffic ground stop pushed the Ole Miss-Oklahoma game to Sunday.

Georgia looked every bit the part of a No. 1 team in its 48-21 win over Missouri and received 58 of the 70 first-place votes from the media voting panel, five more than last week. No. 2 Utah had to come from behind three times in the second half to pull out a 40-39 win at No. 22 Arizona and got 10 first-place votes, two less than a week ago.

No. 3 Notre Dame put a 41-7 thumping on Boston College and received the other two first-place votes. No. 4 UCLA beat Illinois 22-14 to stay unbeaten along with Utah, and No. 5 Miami (Fla.) pulled away from Duke in the fourth quarter for a 36-25 victory.

Indiana, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Wake Forest rounded out the top 10.

Since its 33-20 loss to Miami on Sept. 18, Wake Forest has scored a nation-leading 343 points and averaged 49 per game while rolling off seven straight wins. The Demon Deacons matched their highest ranking ever — they were No. 10 for one poll each in 2021 and 2022. Their one-spot promotion pushed Texas Tech down one rung despite the Red Raiders’ 52-27 win at Oklahoma State.

Losses by Kentucky, Houston and USC allowed No. 13 Iowa, No. 14 Oregon and No. 15 to move up, and losses by Mississippi and South Carolina made room for No. 16 Ohio State to jump five spots.

In And Out

Jon Sumrall and No. 23 Florida upset No. 17 Kentucky on the road. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In: No. 21 Louisville, which was ranked in the first four polls, has rebounded from a 2-3 start to win five in a row.

In: No. 22 Liberty out of Conference USA has won nine straight and is ranked for the first time since 2023.

In: No. 23 Florida’s win at Kentucky was its third over a top-15 opponent and returned the Gators to the poll after a one-week absence.

In: No. 24 Memphis from the American Conference has won three straight and gets its first ranking of the season.

Out: South Carolina’s four-game win streak ended with a 34-6 loss at Arkansas.

Out: New Mexico took its first loss in Mountain West play when UNLV rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

Out: LSU saw its playoff hopes vanish with consecutive top-10 losses, the latest against Texas in the final seconds.

Out: SMU’s 42-point loss to Wake Forest was its most lopsided in 10 years.

Poll Points

Arizona checks in at No. 19 in this week's AP poll. (Photo by Patrick Mulligan/Getty Images)

— Three Group of Six teams are ranked, the most since four appeared in the 2025 season’s final poll.

— No. 13 Iowa has its highest ranking since it was No. 9 on Oct. 24, 2021.

— No. 15 Boise State has its highest ranking since it was No. 8 in the 2024 season’s final poll.

— No. 19 Arizona’s three-spot jump was the biggest in the Top 25 after a regular-season loss since Texas went from unranked to No. 21 after a one-point loss to top-ranked Alabama in 2022.

Conference Call

Ty Dieffenbach led the Bruins to a 22-14 win over Illinois on Friday night. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SEC (7 ranked teams): No. 1 Georgia, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Texas, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 17 Kentucky, No. 23 Florida, No. 25 Mississippi.

Big Ten (6): No. 4 UCLA, No. 6 Indiana, No. 13 Iowa, No. 14 Oregon, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 18 Southern California.

Big 12 (5): No. 2 Utah, No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 12 BYU, No. 19 Arizona, No. 20 Houston.

ACC (3): No. 5 Miami, No. 10 Wake Forest, No. 21 Louisville.

Independent (1): No. 3 Notre Dame.

Pac-12 (1): No. 15 Boise State.

Conference USA (1): No. 22 Liberty.

American (1): No. 24 Memphis.

Ranked vs. Ranked

Excluding Army-Navy weeks, there are no Top 25 matchups for the first time since Week 3 of 2023, according to Sportradar.

Full AP Top 25

25. Ole Miss

24. Memphis

23. Florida

22. Liberty

21. Louisville

20. Houston

19. Arizona

18. USC

17. Kentucky

16. Ohio State

15. Boise State

14. Oregon

13. Iowa

12. BYU

11. Texas Tech

10. Wake Forest

9. Tennessee

8. Texas

7. Alabama

6. Indiana

5. Miami

4. UCLA

3. Notre Dame

2. Utah

1. Georgia

Reporting by the Associated Press.