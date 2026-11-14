College Football
Big Ten Receiving King: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Continues To Shatter Records
College Football

Big Ten Receiving King: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Continues To Shatter Records

Updated Nov. 14, 2026 4:24 p.m. ET

At this point, if Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith doesn't win the 2026 Heisman Trophy, a robbery needs to be reported.

With 43 seconds remaining in the first quarter of the Buckeyes' Week 11 victory over Northwestern, the superstar wide receiver ripped off a 22-yard completion. In doing so, Smith became the Big Ten's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,875), passing former Purdue standout John Standeford, who tallied 3,788 receiving yards from 2000-03.

Smith finished the 28-19 win over the Wildcats with 11 receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown, a 10-yard score with 6:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. 

Following the win, Smith spoke with FOX Sports' Alexa Landestoy about what went into accomplishing the feat.

"It's not easy. It's a lot of work that goes into it," Smith said about breaking the Big Ten receiving record. "I'm blessed to have the record, but today is just all about coming out here and getting a win. That was the main focus today."

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gushed about his No. 1 receiver following the victory.

"The way that Jeremiah played today, I know so many fans appreciate what he has done here and who he is," Day said of Smith after the game. "He's the ultimate competitor, and he's a great leader on our team."

Smith has now totaled 80 receptions for a Big Ten-best 1,317 yards (16.5 yards per reception) and 15 touchdowns through 10 games this season. He entered Saturday tied for first in the nation in receiving scores, ranked second in receiving yards and tied for fifth in receptions.

Ohio State BuckeyesOther Jeremiah Smith Records

The Big Ten receiving mark adds to a 2026 campaign that has seen Smith break multiple Ohio State and Big Ten records.

Here are the others:

  • All-time Big Ten leader in receiving touchdowns (42)
  • All-time Big Ten leader in receiving yards (3,875)
  • All-time Ohio State leader in receptions (243)
  • All-time Ohio State leader in receiving yards (3,875)
  • All-time Ohio State leader in receiving touchdowns (42)
  • Most career games with 100-plus receiving yards in Ohio State history (17)
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