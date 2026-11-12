College Football
CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 11 Games, Including Indiana-USC, Texas-LSU
College Football

CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 11 Games, Including Indiana-USC, Texas-LSU

Published Nov. 13, 2026 7:21 a.m. ET

Time flies during college football season. Somehow, Week 11 is already here, and we're in for another great slate.

It starts Friday night on FOX, where No. 4 UCLA looks to keep its dream season going and reach 10-0 for the first time since 1998. Standing in the Bruins’ way is an Illinois team that has won four straight.

On Saturday morning, No. 20 Ohio State looks to bounce back from two straight losses and keep its season alive against Northwestern on "Big Noon Kickoff." Then, in the afternoon, No. 18 USC travels to Bloomington to face No. 9 Indiana in a game with massive Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications.

Then comes a loaded night slate.

Undefeated No. 2 Utah heads to No. 23 Arizona for a pivotal Big 12 showdown, while No. 6 Texas and No. 21 LSU meet under the lights in Baton Rouge. Can Lane Kiffin and the Tigers keep their playoff hopes alive or will quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns punch their ticket? 

And if you’re still up, No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 25 Oklahoma State close out the night with a whopping 72.5-point over/under in a game that should feature plenty of fireworks. 

Here are our expert picks for the Week 11 college football slate.

2026 College Football Expert Picks Week 11

The morning kicks off with No. 20 Ohio State hosting Northwestern (noon ET on FOX). Later, a spot in the Big Ten championship game could be determined when No. 9 Indiana welcomes No. 18 USC (at 3:30 p.m. ET). The nightcap includes ranked matchups between No. 6 Texas and No. 21 LSU, and No. 2 Utah and No. 23 Arizona (7:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

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