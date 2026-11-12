College Football
Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons
College Football

Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons

Updated Nov. 12, 2026 6:32 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
College Football Writer

Curt Cignetti is wrong about this.

Indiana's head coach might be taking a shot at Texas. He could be agitated that his team fell five sports in this week's College Football Playoff rankings.

Perhaps. But if so, again — he's wrong.

Cignetti took to X on Thursday afternoon, writing: "Bad losses don’t count anymore? Are first downs still 10 yards?"

There were plenty of laughing and clown emojis included as well.

Just like the CFP selection committee, I slotted Indiana at No. 9 this week in my latest set of rankings. I ranked Texas ahead of the Hoosiers at No. 7, while the committee moved the Longhorns to No. 6.

On Tuesday evening, CFP chairman Hunter Yurachek explained the committee’s reasoning for those moves.

"Indiana was probably the victim of having a bye week at the wrong time," Yurachek said. "The committee is really impressed with what UCLA, Texas and Notre Dame did, as well as Alabama, obviously, with their big win at LSU. They had six losses that went against their record strength, as well as their strength of schedule. 

"Those metrics affected the committee’s review of Indiana this week."

I find that reasoning to be both flawed and ridiculous. However, it doesn't make their conclusion wrong. 

Every Big Ten opponent the Hoosiers have played this season lost this past Saturday — 0-6 in Week 10. And because of that, Indiana's strength of record took a major hit.

When it comes to ranking teams, bad losses come into play when ranked wins are equal. But Indiana doesn’t have any ranked wins. Not a single one. The Hoosiers have a loss to an opponent – Ohio State – that Texas beat.

The Longhorns have four ranked wins and a pair of losses that are far from "bad." They were to a pair of quality teams — with records of .500 or better — Oklahoma (5-4) and Florida (5-4).

Let's keep this in mind: The Hoosiers struggled to defeat Northwestern at home, needed overtime to defeat Michigan and heroics to beat Minnesota. They also have a quarterback dilemma, and could take the field Saturday against the Trojans with their backup signal-caller under center.

This is why I believe Texas deserves to be ranked ahead of Indiana. 

And, yes, there are still three regular-season games remaining. But when coaches chirp about rankings with games left to play, they become the very thing they claim to be above: fans.

It’s also what makes this sport amazing.

share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Inside The Investments Powering Wake Forest Toward The College Football Playoff

Inside The Investments Powering Wake Forest Toward The College Football Playoff

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: QB Kamario Taylor Reportedly Set To Return To Mississippi State For 2027 Season

    QB Kamario Taylor Reportedly Set To Return To Mississippi State For 2027 Season

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Predictions For Indiana-USC And More

    College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Predictions For Indiana-USC And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Can USC Survive At Indiana? Is Texas On Upset Alert? Klatt's Week 11 Picks

    Can USC Survive At Indiana? Is Texas On Upset Alert? Klatt's Week 11 Picks

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: UCLA Is Enjoying 'The Big Ten Schedule Lottery'

    Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: UCLA Is Enjoying 'The Big Ten Schedule Lottery'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Colin Cowherd On Indiana: ‘The Offense Is A BB Gun Without Fernando Mendoza’

    Colin Cowherd On Indiana: ‘The Offense Is A BB Gun Without Fernando Mendoza’

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How Much Is Kyle Whittingham's Buyout At Michigan? Contract, Buyout Details In 2026

    How Much Is Kyle Whittingham's Buyout At Michigan? Contract, Buyout Details In 2026

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Wake Forest Announces Long-Term Contract Extension For Jake Dickert

    Wake Forest Announces Long-Term Contract Extension For Jake Dickert

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia No. 1, Ohio State Outside Top 10

    2026 College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia No. 1, Ohio State Outside Top 10

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Arch Manning Is Silencing The Doubters, And Texas Is Reaping The Rewards

    Arch Manning Is Silencing The Doubters, And Texas Is Reaping The Rewards

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: QB Kamario Taylor Reportedly Set To Return To Mississippi State For 2027 Season
QB Kamario Taylor Reportedly Set To Return To Mississippi State For 2027 Season
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Predictions For Indiana-USC And More
College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Predictions For Indiana-USC And More
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Can USC Survive At Indiana? Is Texas On Upset Alert? Klatt's Week 11 Picks
Can USC Survive At Indiana? Is Texas On Upset Alert? Klatt's Week 11 Picks
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes