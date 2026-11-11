Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Arizona To Cover; Mendoza To Throw Pick

How will Arizona fare against No. 2 Utah this weekend, and how will Fernando Mendoza manage his first game as an NFL starter?

Check out my five-leg parlay for this week's slate of games.

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Texas A&M Under 21.5 points (-140)

In six SEC games, Texas A&M has scored just single digits three times and hasn't cracked more than 21 points in any. Against an elite Tennessee defense, I expect points to be hard to come by.

Luka Doncic Over 34.5 points (-119)

The Lakers star is on a legendary scoring run, averaging over 39.3 points per game on the season. He’s gotten 35 points or more in seven of the last eight games. He should continue the hot shooting against a Bucks team that is 28th defensively, allowing over 120 points per game.

Arizona +3.5 (-144)

Arizona draws a Utah team coming off of a huge win against rival BYU, and we have seen teams all year struggle in let-down spots following big victories. Arizona is unbeaten at home and has an outstanding quarterback in Noah Fifita. I like the Wildcats to hand Utah its first loss, but I’ll take the alternate line in case it’s a field-goal game.

Fernando Mendoza Over 0.5 interceptions (-156)

Facing the defending champion Seahawks is a tough assignment for any quarterback, but a rookie making his first career start will likely make a mistake or two.

Bengals moneyline (-180)

Saving the last leg for Sunday Night Football. If the first four legs win, we have the option to take the Steelers +3.5 and give ourselves a chance to win both bets. The Steelers won the first meeting in Pittsburgh earlier in the season. I expect the Bengals to exact revenge this time around.