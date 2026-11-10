Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 10: CJ Carr, Georgia’s Defense Shine

I played offensive line for eight seasons in the NFL, and before that I spent my Saturdays in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, blocking for guys who ended up on lists like this one. So when I watch college football now, I watch for the stuff that signaled to me in the huddle whether a guy was for real.

I'm picking the 10 players who impressed me most during the previous weekend. Not just the gaudiest stat lines, but the performances that hold up when you turn the tape on. Some weeks, that'll be an edge rusher wreaking havoc. Other weeks, it'll be a lineman you've never heard of who didn't lose a rep all afternoon. I have a soft spot for those guys.

Let's take a look at this week's group.

Carr is the new Heisman favorite after his Irish won the biggest game of the weekend against Miami. Carr played his best game against the best opponent he’s faced. He was 29 of 40 for 319 yards and three touchdowns. The future first rounder was great when his team needed him the most, and made big play after big play.

Hand up. I got this game wrong. I thought LSU would win and we’d see the continued downward trend of Russell’s season. Instead, the young quarterback played well against another tough defense. He was 17 of 24 for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He (and the offense) looked far more composed at LSU than earlier in the season at Tennessee. This kid has some real juice.

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Dampier piloted Utah to a 28-20 win against BYU in the Holy War. This Utah win almost guarantees them a playoff spot in Morgan Scalley’s first season as their coach. He was 14 of 26 for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 89 rushing yards and another two scores on the ground. His long rush of 30 on the Utes first drive set the tone for the win. The Utes are legit, and absolutely should run the table in the regular season.

What a gritty performance by Sellers in their win against Texas A&M. He could barely run but sealed a Gamecock win with a 41-yard rushing touchdown. He also threw for 251 with another touchdown through the air. A truly special performance on one leg by the redshirt junior.

Sheppard is the best player the casual public doesn’t know much about. He ran the ball for 217 yards on just 18 carries. That’s just over 12 yards a carry. He added three touchdowns with a long run of 69 yards. He and the Blue Devils get Miami this week, a real chance for him to get some more national attention.

One of my favorite football plays was executed by Pellicciotta on Saturday. At the end of the first half, NC State lined up for a 50 yard field goal. It was short and Pellicciotta was waiting near the back of the end zone to catch the ball. He cleanly caught the ball and ran nearly 110 yards for a Duke touchdown to end the first half. Just an absolutely amazing play by the sophomore safety.

Dieffenbach's stat line on Saturday against Minnesota was just… different! He completed eight passes for a whopping 303 yards and three touchdowns. Since 1995, which as far back as FOX Sports Research could go, he is the only player to have 300-plus yards on eight or fewer completions. UCLA is now 9-0 for the first time since 1998, and for just the fourth time in program history, and the veteran quarterback has become a huge contributor towards that.

A nearly 700-yard performance for the Boise offense against Colorado State on Saturday night. Riley was the work horse with 19 carries for 192 yards. Cutforth was making a spot start for their injured starting quarterback, and played the game they needed. He went 16 of 19 for 317 yards and four touchdowns. Just excellent stuff by the backup.

Georgia's Defense

Against Alabama, it was the Dawgs' offensive line that I spotlighted. But in the 42-7 trashing that Georgia put on against Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss, it was the entire defensive unit that got my attention this past Saturday. Chris Cole, who made my top 10 after his performance against Florida, shined again with 1.5 sacks and nine total tackles. Four other Georgia players each registered a sack and KJ Bolden added an interception to shut down what has been a prolific offense all season. Chambliss was held to 170 passing yards, -12 rushing yards, an interception, and just five yards per completion on 18 of 34 passing. Just absolutely incredible stuff all around by Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.