BYU and Indiana moved back into the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, while Wake Forest earned its highest ranking in program history at No. 7 and Alabama plunged seven spots to No. 13 following its loss to Auburn.

Washington and Auburn were rewarded for pulling the upsets of the week as double-digit road underdogs on Saturday. The Huskies re-entered the poll at No. 19 after taking down Oregon and the Tigers made their season debut at No. 25 after adding Alabama to a pelt collection that also includes top-ranked Georgia.

The top five remained the same. No. 1 Georgia received 58 of the 70 first-place votes from the media voting panel and No. 2 Utah got the other 12 as the only unbeaten team. No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Miami also posted lopsided wins and held their spots along with No. 5 Texas, which used a workmanlike effort to defeat Texas A&M.

Alabama's third loss of the season dropped the Crimson Tide out of the top 10 for the first time since mid-October and allowed Tennessee, Wake Forest and Texas Tech to each move up one spot.

Wake Forest's previous high ranking was No. 8, achieved last week, and its nine-game winning streak is third-longest in the nation behind Utah (18) and Liberty (11). The Demon Deacons will play Miami, the last team to beat them, in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

No. 9 BYU moved up two spots and No. 10 Indiana one after UCLA's 45-10 loss to USC dropped the Bruins five spots to No. 15.

In And Out

In: No. 19 Washington, which is 8-4 and has played six straight one-score games and won five of them, the biggest being the 33-27 double-overtime win at Oregon.

In: No. 25 Auburn is 8-4 and ranked for the first time since appearing in two polls early in the 2025 season.

Out: Louisville lost to Kentucky on a walk-off field goal, ending its six-game win streak, and went from No. 18 to out of the poll with an 8-4 record.

Out: Missouri, which had been ranked in 11 of 13 polls, blew a 20-0 lead and lost 34-31 to Oklahoma to finish regular season 7-5.

Poll Points

— Georgia's four consecutive weeks at No. 1 ties Texas (Weeks 2-5) for longest streak this season. The Bulldogs also were No. 1 the week of Oct. 11.

— No. 11 Iowa has its highest ranking since it was No. 9 in October 2021.

— Alabama's fall from No. 6 to No. 13 was the same descent it made after an Oct. 17 loss at Tennessee.

— Losses to Michigan and USC in consecutive weeks caused UCLA to drop a combined 11 spots since it was ranked No. 4 on Nov. 16.

Conference Call

SEC (8 ranked teams): No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Texas, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Alabama No. 17 Oklahoma, No. 18 Florida, No. 24 Mississippi, No. 25 Auburn.

Big Ten (7): No. 10 Indiana, No. 11 Iowa, No. 12 Southern California, No. 15 UCLA, No. 19 Washington, No. 20 Ohio State, No. 21 Oregon.

Big 12 (5): No. 2 Utah, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 9 BYU, No. 14 Arizona, No. 16 Houston.

ACC (2): No. 4 Miami, No. 7 Wake Forest.

Independent (1): No. 3 Notre Dame.

Conference USA (1): No. 22 Liberty.

Pac-12 (1): No. 23 Boise State.

Ranked vs. Ranked

No. 8 Texas Tech (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) vs. No. 2 Utah (12-0, 9-0), Friday, at Arlington, Texas: This is an exciting quarterback matchup between Utah's Devon Dampier and Tech's Thomas Castellanos. Red Raiders and Utes are meeting for first time since their 2025 Big 12 opener, which Tech won 34-10.

No. 7 Wake Forest (11-1, 8-1 ACC) vs. No. 4 Miami (11-1, 9-0), Saturday, at Charlotte, North Carolina: Rematch of September regular-season meeting, which Miami won 33-20. Demon Deacons lead the nation in scoring and the Hurricanes rank third.

No. 5 Texas (10-2, 7-2 SEC) vs. No. 1 Georgia (11-1, 8-1), Saturday, at Atlanta: Georgia has won all three meetings since Longhorns joined the SEC in 2024, including 22-19 in overtime in the '24 conference title game.

No. 15 UCLA (10-2, 7-2) vs. No. 10 Indiana (10-2, 7-2), Saturday, at Indianapolis: Both teams should be just happy to be here after getting in through the backdoor following Washington's upset of Oregon. Hoosiers beat UCLA by lopsided scores in 2024 and '25 regular-season meetings.

Full AP Top 25

25. Auburn

24. Ole Miss

23. Boise State

22. Liberty

21. Oregon

20. Ohio State

19. Washington

18. Florida

17. Oklahoma

16. Houston

15. UCLA

14. Arizona

13. Alabama

12. USC

11. Iowa

10. Indiana

9. BYU

8. Texas Tech

7. Wake Forest

6. Tennessee

5. Texas

4. Miami (Fla.)

3. Notre Dame

2. Utah

1. Georgia

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 118, New Mexico 107, UTSA 48, Toledo 27, North Dakota State 14, Oklahoma State 9, Louisville 8, Wisconsin 5, Jacksonville State 3, Buffalo 2, Missouri 2

Reporting by The Associated Press.