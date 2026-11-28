Ohio State was the No. 1-ranked team in my preseason rankings. The Buckeyes were also No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll. They returned the best player in the sport for his third — and likely final — season at The Shoe.

This wasn't the season Ohio State envisioned. But on Saturday, in front of a packed house at Ohio Stadium, beating Michigan was all that mattered.

Mission accomplished.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith stole the show, and Ohio State delivered a beatdown for the ages. The Buckeyes demolished Michigan, 45-0, recording their first shutout victory in The Game in 64 years.

Here are my takeaways from the Buckeyes' win:

1. This Was A Historic Beatdown From Start To Finish

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Buckeyes took control of this game early and never looked back. Using Smith largely as a decoy on the team's first two possessions, freshman quarterback Luke Fahey threw nine completions to players not named Smith.

Fahey also benefited from an outstanding ground game, as Ohio State running back Bo Jackson finished with 170 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Michigan had no answer for Jackson — or really any of the Buckeyes' skill-position players — surrendering 6.6 yards per carry and allowing touchdowns on six of Ohio State's 10 offensive possessions.

And after a quiet first couple of possessions, Smith came to life in a big way, finishing with eight catches for 90 yards and not one, not two, but three touchdown grabs. That's 20 touchdown catches this season for Smith, which is a Big Ten single-season record, surpassing Desmond Howard's previous record of 19, which came during his 1991 Heisman Trophy season.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s unit pitched its first shutout this season, holding the Wolverines to just 150 total yards of offense.

This game felt like one the Buckeyes should’ve been able to play for an entire season.

2. Unsportsmanlike Conduct. What Did You Expect?

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The word "chippy" gets thrown around a little too often in this sport. We’re edging toward a fight in football. Physical conflict is inherent to the game. However, the need to exercise maturity after the whistle gets lost in rivalry games like this one.

There was a pregame skirmish. Then there was a meeting at midfield after the opening kickoff where players looked like they might come to blows. Finally, there was a fight just before halftime. Officials risked losing control of the game and pulled out the only hardline penalty in their arsenal: a personal foul on every single player.

That meant that the next personal foul any player assessed would lead to their ejection from the game.

For some people, this is a perfect encapsulation of what the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry should be. For me, fighting after the whistle probably means you aren’t playing hard enough between it, or worse, playing at all. In either case, have a seat. You’re embarrassing the game.

3. A Memorable Finish For An Underwhelming Season

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Yes, Ohio State was my No. 1 preseason team. Yes, the Buckeyes were the No. 1-ranked team in the AP Poll. But there were plenty of reasons for those expectations.

The Buckeyes returned five starters from last year’s offensive line and a 1,000-yard tailback in Jackson. They added a former NFL head coach and offensive coordinator renowned for his run-game schemes in Arthur Smith. They also returned Patricia, despite losing two top-10 NFL Draft selections from his 2025 defense.

And yet, despite Saturday's memorable win, Ohio State will finish this season without playing in the final Big Ten championship game or the College Football Playoff.

Losing starting quarterback Julian Sayin midway through the season really did undo the Buckeyes. But at a place where the depth chart is supposedly loaded with first- and second-round NFL Draft talent, that explanation will only go so far with Buckeye fans.

Without question, this is the most disappointing season of the Ryan Day era. And there will be no shortage of people asking — again — whether he's the right man for the job.

While this game goes into the win column and Day has now won back-to-back games against Michigan for the first time in his career, he’s still just 3-4 against the one team in the country the Buckeyes know they must beat every single year.

A pyrrhic victory is about the best Day could have hoped for against Michigan on Saturday. Because the story of this season for Buckeye fans is how a generational talent in Smith was squandered and the program failed to live up to its potential.