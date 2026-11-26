It hasn’t been a season to remember for Ohio State or Michigan. For the first time in recent memory, The Game has no College Football Playoff ramifications for either team.

Yet in college football Week 13 odds, Wolverines vs. Buckeyes will still do big-time business.

"People will still be all over Michigan vs. Ohio State," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said. "This is still a huge game. And this will still be one of the bigger decisions of the week for us."

Bookmakers and sharp bettors serve up their insights on the FOX Big Noon Kickoff, along with the significant CFP ramification matchups of USC vs. UCLA, Iowa vs. Nebraska, Texas vs. Texas A&M and Auburn vs. Alabama.

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To Live And Die In L.A.

A week ago, UCLA was 10-0 straight up (SU), paving its way to the Big Ten title game and a potential berth in the 12-team CFP. The Bruins were also the best team in the nation for bettors, at 9-1 against the spread (ATS).

And UCLA was a 3.5-point favorite at Michigan.

A week later, after an 18-16 double-overtime loss, UCLA is 10-1 SU, still leading the Big Ten and still one of the best spread-covering outfits in the nation at 9-2 ATS.

But none of that matters if the ninth-ranked Bruins lose to crosstown rival USC on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. And the Bruins are significant home underdogs, as they could be without quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who suffered a hip injury in overtime of the Michigan loss.

Will UCLA head coach Bob Chesney lead the Bruins to a win over the Trojans in Week 13? (Getty Images)

As of Thursday morning, Dieffenbach is questionable. Caesars Sports opened No. 15 USC (8-3 SU/3-8 ATS) as a 7-point favorite, and the Trojans are currently -6.5 (-117).

Interestingly, even if Dieffenbach starts, the Bruins will still be underdogs of 3.5 to 4 points.

"It’s not like the NFL. There’s not a super huge difference in college football, probably 2.5 to 3 points at the most," Feazel said, while adding what his first move will be if Dieffenbach is cleared to play in the next 48 hours. "Initially, I’d probably move down to 6, and then see where the bettors take it."

As for where bettors are taking it now:

"It seems like 6.5 or 7 is gonna be the number. We’re seeing balanced action on the spread, and a little bit more UCLA moneyline," Feazel said. "I’d expect we’ll probably need USC to win by one to six points in a lower-scoring game.

"On USC games this season, the public has been pouring in on the Over."

That said, Feazel noted that Caesars saw sharp action on Under 46.5 and 46, taking the total down to 45.5.

College Football Rocks On FOX

No. 21 Ohio State (7-4 SU/5-6 ATS) saw its CFP hopes dashed in a 31-28 loss at Nebraska in Week 12. Michigan (6-5 SU/4-7 ATS) salvaged at least bowl eligibility with its aforementioned upset of UCLA.

The Buckeyes have struggled without injured QB Julian Sayin the past four games. Still, Caesars opened Ohio State as a 10.5-point home favorite for Saturday’s noon kickoff on FOX.

Shortly after Sunday’s opening, the Buckeyes dipped to -10/-9.5. But the line got to -10.5 (-105) by Monday night and has stuck there in college football Week 13 odds.

"This is now Michigan’s Super Bowl," Feazel said. "These are two teams that hate each other, and that will drive a bunch of action. We’re taking a little more Michigan action, on the spread and moneyline, which is not what we’ve usually seen for these teams this season.

"I don’t know how long that keeps up. Probably our best-case scenario is Ohio State by 1-10 on Saturday."

On-Campus Sharp Side

College football betting expert Paul Stone got to the pay window last week on Missouri -5.5 vs. Kentucky, with the Tigers winning 28-14. This week, Stone is involved with a key Big Ten clash.

Iowa (9-2 SU/8-3 ATS) is No. 13 in the CFP rankings, barely on the outside looking in to make the 12-team field. So a win is a must against Nebraska (7-4 SU/8-3 ATS) in a noon ET Friday contest.

The No. 25 Huskers are coming off their massive victory over Ohio State, snapping a 31-game losing skid vs. ranked teams.

Iowa will try to keep its CFP hopes alive with a win over Nebraska this weekend (Getty Images).

Stone is on Iowa as a 5-point home favorite, expecting the Hawkeyes to win by a touchdown or more.

"Under long-time defensive coordinator Phil Parker, Iowa is always going to rank among the nation's top defenses," Stone said. "This season, the Hawkeyes seem to be a little bit better offensively and are getting a Nebraska team which could still be basking in the afterglow of the Ohio State victory.

"I think Iowa wins this one by double digits."

Lone Star State Showdown

Also on the docket Friday: No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns (9-2 SU/6-5 ATS) hope to keep their SEC championship and CFP paths intact, while the Aggies (4-7 SU and ATS) would love to dash Texas’ dreams.

Caesars Sports opened Texas as a 10.5-point road favorite, and the line shot to -12.5 by Monday morning. But the Longhorns have spent the past few days toggling between -11.5/-11, and they’re -11.5 on Thursday morning.

"Texas A&M doesn’t have much to play for, but would love to play spoiler. And we’d love A&M to play spoiler, as well," Feazel said. "It’s mostly one-way traffic on Texas and on the Over. We’ll need A&M big in this one."

Feazel also noted sharp action on the total at Over 39.5, moving the number to 40.5.

Oh Say Can You SEC

In another key SEC game, No. 6 Alabama (9-2 SU/5-5-1 ATS) hosts archrival Auburn (7-4 SU/3-8 ATS) in the annual Iron Bowl game.

Similar to Texas, the Crimson Tide want to lock in a CFP berth in their season finale. And they’re big favorites to do so in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Alabama opened -16.5 and actually touched -17 early in the week. But the line dialed down as low as -14.5 by Wednesday evening, and on Thursday morning, it’s Alabama -15.5.

"We’re seeing mostly Auburn money so far. But will that hold? No way," Feazel said. "We almost never need Alabama to cover in the Iron Bowl.

So far, sharp bettors are backing Auburn in the Iron Bowl (Getty Images).

"Sharp action certainly likes Auburn. But we’re gonna need Auburn. For us, the certainties are death, taxes and needing whomever is playing Alabama."

Feazel further noted that Alabama moneyline — the Tide just winning the game, regardless of margin — will be in countless parlays. Caesars would do cartwheels if Auburn mimics its performance at Georgia earlier this season and pulls off the huge road upset.